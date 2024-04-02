Lake Highlands Gets a Buzzy Neighborhood Restaurant, Miznon Debuts in Deep Ellum, an Experimental Lower Greenville Bar, and More Dallas Dining News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

From the owners of Sfuzzi comes a new neighborhood spot in Lake Highlands.

This and That Hospitality (Ferris Wheelers, Tiny Victories, Sfuzzi) is at it again with a new neighborhood concept in Lake Highlands. Goldie’s is a collaboration between Brandon Hays, his wife Brittany Grignon (founder of SESSION Pilates), and Brittni Clayton (the former GM of Sister on Greenville Avenue). Designed by Studio Thomas James, the new spot features 1,500 square feet with 26 seats in dining plus eight bar stools. An outdoor patio also seats 40. Created by chef Matt Perry, the menu includes bone marrow bruschetta, tuna tataki, beet hummus, a pork chop, fresh catch fish, NY strip, and more. On the cocktail menu, guests will find nods to the classics with a twist like BC’s Cosmo with Ketel orange, Alma Finca orange liqueur, fresh orange juice, fresh cranberry juice, and pomegranate. There’s also the mezcal-based Pucker Up, Buttercup, and Bab’s Bicicletta with Aperol, Sauvignon Blanc, and a splash of soda.

An internationally acclaimed Mediterranean street food joint debuts in Deep Ellum.

Founded in Tel Aviv by celebrity chef Eyal Shani, Miznon is an internationally acclaimed, fast-casual Mediterranean joint. Local owner Jude Akpunku brought the concept to Dallas — opening the new spot in a reconstructed 3,800-square-foot space in Deep Ellum. It features a large indoor dining space, as well as an outdoor front patio overlooking Main Street. The first location in Texas, Miznon Dallas is only one of five outposts in the U.S. The brand is well-known for its pita —which is crafted by Jerusalem’s Angel Bakeries. Menu favorites include the “World Famous Baby Cauliflower,” folded cheeseburger, and rib eye minute steak. And exclusive to the Dallas location is a bone-in pita with slow-cooked lamb spare rib stew. Specialty cocktails like an Aperol spritz, cucumber fizz, and Arak mojito are also available.

Shiner releases its new craft spirits exclusively in Dallas-Fort Worth.

About a year ago, Spoetzl Brewery (home to the Shiner Bock) opened a distillery to create its first set of craft spirits. Until now, the Shiner Craft Vodka, Craft Gin, and ‘Shine Corn Whiskey were only available at the distillery in Shiner, Texas. In partnership with Andrews Distributing, the brand just made its spirits exclusively available in Dallas-Fort Worth — which happens to be the largest market for Shiner Beers. Crafted by head distiller Jessica Michalec, the gin features a blend of Ashe juniper, Rio Valley Grapefruit peel, and botanicals native to Shiner’s landscape, the vodka is distilled 20 times for a smooth flavor, and the ‘Shine (or moonshine) is a sweet mash blend of corn, rye, and malted barley.

Tango Room will host a special three-vintage wine-tasting dinner this April.

On Wednesday, April 17, Headington Companies’ Design District steakhouse, Tango Room, is hosting a special wine pairing dinner featuring The Mascot. Domain H. William Harlan (Harlan Estates, Bond, and Mascot) will be coming to Dallas for the event, marking his first time in the city. For $325 per person, the four-course meal will be prepared by Executive Chef Corrin Ellis. 2017, 2018, and 2019 The Mascot will be paired with dishes like steak tartare, elk rack, and more.

An experimental Lower Greenville bar launches an Alice in Wonderland-themed menu.

Apothecary, known for its adventurous cocktails and bites, is launching a new themed menu on April 2. The special Alice in Wonderland menu features several new drinks including the Drink Me with pineapple juice, cherry juice, vodka, pineapple amaro, glitter, and graham cracker tincture, and the I’m Late, I’m Late — an oolong tea, tra atiso, vodka, lemon, simple, soda, ango sugar, and B12 mixture. As for food, you’ll find The Rabbit Hole (rosemary onion donut hole with carrot juice glaze and whipped rabbit mousse), Eat Me with milk bread, pork belly, scallion, and ginger, and Thyme to Wake Up, Alice — a dark chocolate espresso cake with coffee-rum whip, charcoal crumb, thyme, tree bark, and pebbles.

A New York-based Indian street food spot opens its first Texas outpost in Dallas.

Opening in Downtown Dallas on April 4, The Kati Roll Company is a New York-based Indian street food joint. The original opened in Greenwich Village in 2022 and this will be the first location outside of New York. Diners will find a chicken tikka roll, aloo masala roll, shami kabab roll, moms, lassi, and more at the new spot on Elm Street.