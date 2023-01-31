Restaurants / Openings

A Vancouver-Based Restaurant Comes to NorthPark, and Two Local Markets Debut This Spring

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 01.31.23


Olmo Market will open in Elmwood this spring. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

 


Canada-based restaurant JOEY is coming to Dallas. (Courtesy)

A Canada-based restaurant takes over the former Seasons 52 space at NorthPark Center.

Healthy food restaurant Seasons 52 just closed at NorthPark and there’s a Vancouver-based spot moving in called Joey. This isn’t the first Texas outpost of the global restaurant, as a location debuted in Houston in 2021. According to the Dallas Morning News, the brand is spending around $8.5 million to renovate the space. The Houston menu features an extensive mix of cuisines including sushi, tuna poke bowls, chicken parmesan, steak, and more.

 


Olmo Market will open in Elmwood this spring. (Courtesy)

A new market from the owners of CocoAndré will open in Elmwood.

Opening in Oak Cliff’s Elmwood neighborhood, Olmo Market comes from the co-owner of CocoAndré Chocolatier in Bishop Arts — Cindy Pedraza. The family-owned “grocerant” will offer vegan and vegetarian meals to-go. Executive chef Paul Hernandez will cook up these dishes that feature local ingredients. The new spot will host its grand opening on March 18, according to D Magazine.

 

Harwood Hospitality Group Fig and Favor
Harwood Hospitality Group’s latest concept, Fig and Favor, is a new market. (Courtesy of Harwood Hospitality)

The Harwood District is getting a new local market concept.

Fig and Favor, a new local market, will open in the Harwood District this spring. The 1,000-square-foot space is situated in the La Rue Purdue near sister concept Harwood Arms. The market will feature daily essentials, gifts, gelato, meals on the go, and a wine program. There will also be steak and jerky from the in-house HWD Beef program.

