Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood

Ryan Bingham, The Brookwood Community, Yellowstone
The Brookwood Community Handbell Ensemble, Finding Purpose
Brookwood Community, Hobby Center
Filmmakers Andrew and Ariel Levy, The Brookwood Communitu
Irene and Brian Binash
The Brookwood Community gala Scott McClelland, Michael Linn
The Brookwood Community, founder Yvonne Streit
Terry and James McLaughlin, The Brookwood Community gala
Michael Elliott, Sarah Elliott, and Vivan Shudde, The Brookwood Community
Jacob and Erica Robinson
Frank Tucker, Hilary Kern, Stephanie and Brad Tucker
Ben and Kim Tucker
Curtis and Tomitra Wiley, The Brookwood Communituy
Kirby and Rainey Janke, Carol Lee and Allen Lyons, the Brookwood Community
Courtney and Matt Marshburn, Brookwood Community
Lynn Smith, Jeanie Janke, Christiana McConn
Ryan Bingham, Yellowstone, Brookwood Communityf
Mattress Mack McIngvale, The Brookwood Community gala, Hobby Center5
Rosanna and Myron Blalock, The Brookwood Community gala, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Sam Tucker, Frank Tucker, Ryan Bingham
Steve and Suzie Slater
Ryn and Russell Bowers
Chispa House Crew, Brookwood Community
01
23

'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

02
23

The Brookwood Community Handbell Ensemble performing at the gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

03
23

Brook citizens celebrate their arrival on the red carpet at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Leah Wilson)

04
23

Filmmakers Andrew & Ariel Levy at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

05
23

Chairs Irene & Brian Binash at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

06
23

The Brookwood Community gala honorary chairs Scott & Soraya McClelland, Carol & Michael Linn at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)

07
23

The Brookwood Community founder Yvonne Streit at the film release gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

08
23

Terry & James McLaughlin at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)

09
23

Michael Elliott, Sarah Elliot, Vivian Shudde at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

10
23

Jacob & Erica Robinson at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Powers)

11
23

Frank Tucker, Hilary Kern, Stephanie & Brad Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

12
23

Ben & Kim Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
23

Curtis & Tomitra Wiley at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Kirby & Rainey Janke, Carol Lee, Allen Lyons at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

15
23

Courtney & Matt Marshburn at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Lynn Smith, Jeanie Janke, Christiana McConn at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

'Yellowstone' star Ryan Bingham gives a shout out to citizens of Brookwood Community during the 40th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

'Mattress Mack 'McIngvale Mattress 'Mac' McIngvale at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Rosanna & Myron Blalock at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Sam Tucker, Frank Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Steve & Suzie Slater at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Ryn & Russell Bowers at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

The Chispa House crew at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Ryan Bingham, The Brookwood Community, Yellowstone
The Brookwood Community Handbell Ensemble, Finding Purpose
Brookwood Community, Hobby Center
Filmmakers Andrew and Ariel Levy, The Brookwood Communitu
Irene and Brian Binash
The Brookwood Community gala Scott McClelland, Michael Linn
The Brookwood Community, founder Yvonne Streit
Terry and James McLaughlin, The Brookwood Community gala
Michael Elliott, Sarah Elliott, and Vivan Shudde, The Brookwood Community
Jacob and Erica Robinson
Frank Tucker, Hilary Kern, Stephanie and Brad Tucker
Ben and Kim Tucker
Curtis and Tomitra Wiley, The Brookwood Communituy
Kirby and Rainey Janke, Carol Lee and Allen Lyons, the Brookwood Community
Courtney and Matt Marshburn, Brookwood Community
Lynn Smith, Jeanie Janke, Christiana McConn
Ryan Bingham, Yellowstone, Brookwood Communityf
Mattress Mack McIngvale, The Brookwood Community gala, Hobby Center5
Rosanna and Myron Blalock, The Brookwood Community gala, Hobby Center for the Performing Arts
Sam Tucker, Frank Tucker, Ryan Bingham
Steve and Suzie Slater
Ryn and Russell Bowers
Chispa House Crew, Brookwood Community
Society / Featured Parties

Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood

40 Years of Community Difference Making

BY // 02.01.23
'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Brookwood Community Handbell Ensemble performing at the gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Brook citizens celebrate their arrival on the red carpet at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Leah Wilson)
Filmmakers Andrew & Ariel Levy at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Chairs Irene & Brian Binash at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)
The Brookwood Community gala honorary chairs Scott & Soraya McClelland, Carol & Michael Linn at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)
The Brookwood Community founder Yvonne Streit at the film release gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)
Terry & James McLaughlin at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Michael Elliott, Sarah Elliot, Vivian Shudde at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)
Jacob & Erica Robinson at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Powers)
Frank Tucker, Hilary Kern, Stephanie & Brad Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)
Ben & Kim Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)
Curtis & Tomitra Wiley at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Kirby & Rainey Janke, Carol Lee, Allen Lyons at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Leah Wilson)
Courtney & Matt Marshburn at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Lynn Smith, Jeanie Janke, Christiana McConn at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
'Yellowstone' star Ryan Bingham gives a shout out to citizens of Brookwood Community during the 40th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
'Mattress Mack 'McIngvale Mattress 'Mac' McIngvale at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Rosanna & Myron Blalock at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Sam Tucker, Frank Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Steve & Suzie Slater at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
Ryn & Russell Bowers at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
The Chispa House crew at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)
1
23

'Yellowstone's' Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

2
23

The Brookwood Community Handbell Ensemble performing at the gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

3
23

Brook citizens celebrate their arrival on the red carpet at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Leah Wilson)

4
23

Filmmakers Andrew & Ariel Levy at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

5
23

Chairs Irene & Brian Binash at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

6
23

The Brookwood Community gala honorary chairs Scott & Soraya McClelland, Carol & Michael Linn at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)

7
23

The Brookwood Community founder Yvonne Streit at the film release gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

8
23

Terry & James McLaughlin at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)

9
23

Michael Elliott, Sarah Elliot, Vivian Shudde at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

10
23

Jacob & Erica Robinson at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Powers)

11
23

Frank Tucker, Hilary Kern, Stephanie & Brad Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Jacob Power)

12
23

Ben & Kim Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Jacob Power)

13
23

Curtis & Tomitra Wiley at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

14
23

Kirby & Rainey Janke, Carol Lee, Allen Lyons at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts. (Photo by Leah Wilson)

15
23

Courtney & Matt Marshburn at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

16
23

Lynn Smith, Jeanie Janke, Christiana McConn at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

17
23

'Yellowstone' star Ryan Bingham gives a shout out to citizens of Brookwood Community during the 40th anniversary gala. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

18
23

'Mattress Mack 'McIngvale Mattress 'Mac' McIngvale at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

19
23

Rosanna & Myron Blalock at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

20
23

Sam Tucker, Frank Tucker at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

21
23

Steve & Suzie Slater at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

22
23

Ryn & Russell Bowers at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

23
23

The Chispa House crew at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”

Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades of providing a residential and vocational community for adults with disabilities, more than 1,700 guests gathered at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for the premiere of Founding Purpose: The Brookwood Story. Welcoming guests were directors of the documentary Ariel and Andrew Levy of the Athens, Georgia-based film company Chispa House, which hosted the fundraiser.

The moving and inspirational film features the story of Brookwood as told by the citizens who live and work there. One of Brookwood founder Yvonne Streit‘s former “students,” who is now a prominent actor in Hollywood, made a cameo appearance in the film expressing his gratitude to her “for saving his life.”

The poignant evening, extraordinary by all accounts including the $1 million raised, was  as one observer noted “a testament to the place that it is — a purpose-filled, joyful haven of inclusivity, empowerment and beauty.” It began with a lively red carpet entrance for Brookwood residents and continued with a performance by the Brookwood Handbelle Ensemble.

Ryan Bingham, The Brookwood Community
‘Yellowstone’ star Ryan Bingham performs at The Brookwood Community gala at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts. (Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

Highlight for many was the performance by American singer, songwriter, guitarist and actor Ryan Bingham, best known for his role as Walker in Yellowstone. He is an Academy Award, Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner.

Shop Valentines Day

Swipe
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023
  • Valobra Jan Feb 2023

Applause, applause for chairs Irene and Brian Binash, Carol and Bill Lawler, and Bruce Stein. Mr. H-E-B (retired) Scott McClelland not only served as emcee but was joined by his wife Soraya McClelland, and Carol and Mike Linn as honorary chairs of the evening.

PC Seen: Stephanie and Brad Tucker, Christiana and Luke McConn, Kristi and David Lumpkins, Liane and Marty Phillips, Yvonne and David Streit, Vivian Shudde, Courtney Zavala, Tomitra and Curtis Wiley, Rosanna and Myron Blalock, Dorothy and Ronny Cuenod, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Brookwood Community executive director Vivian Shudde.

Let's have a heart-to-heart. Register Today Baylor Scott & White Heart and Vascular Hospital
Right-Hand_Graphic

Featured Properties

Swipe
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Vintage Lakes
FOR SALE

9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
9715 Stonecross Bend Drive
2001 Holcombe Boulevard #1201
Medical Center
FOR SALE

2001 Holcombe Boulevard #1201
Houston, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Debbie Levine
This property is listed by: Debbie Levine (713) 870-4645 Email Realtor
2001 Holcombe Boulevard #1201
1477 Missouri Street
Montrose
FOR SALE

1477 Missouri Street
Houston, TX

$599,000 Learn More about this property
William Finnorn
This property is listed by: William Finnorn (713) 306-0194 Email Realtor
1477 Missouri Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X