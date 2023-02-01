Yellowstone Star Swoops Into Houston For an Emotional $1 Million Gala — Ryan Bingham Speaks Up For Brookwood

The Chispa House crew at The Brookwood Community gala held at the Hobby Center for the Performing arts.(Photo by Daniel Ortiz)

What: The Brookwood Community 40th anniversary gala, “An Evening at the Theater”

Where: Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

PC Scene: In celebration of the Brookwood Community‘s four decades of providing a residential and vocational community for adults with disabilities, more than 1,700 guests gathered at Hobby Center for the Performing Arts for the premiere of Founding Purpose: The Brookwood Story. Welcoming guests were directors of the documentary Ariel and Andrew Levy of the Athens, Georgia-based film company Chispa House, which hosted the fundraiser.

The moving and inspirational film features the story of Brookwood as told by the citizens who live and work there. One of Brookwood founder Yvonne Streit‘s former “students,” who is now a prominent actor in Hollywood, made a cameo appearance in the film expressing his gratitude to her “for saving his life.”

The poignant evening, extraordinary by all accounts including the $1 million raised, was as one observer noted “a testament to the place that it is — a purpose-filled, joyful haven of inclusivity, empowerment and beauty.” It began with a lively red carpet entrance for Brookwood residents and continued with a performance by the Brookwood Handbelle Ensemble.

Highlight for many was the performance by American singer, songwriter, guitarist and actor Ryan Bingham, best known for his role as Walker in Yellowstone. He is an Academy Award, Grammy, Golden Globe and Critics Choice Award winner.

Applause, applause for chairs Irene and Brian Binash, Carol and Bill Lawler, and Bruce Stein. Mr. H-E-B (retired) Scott McClelland not only served as emcee but was joined by his wife Soraya McClelland, and Carol and Mike Linn as honorary chairs of the evening.

PC Seen: Stephanie and Brad Tucker, Christiana and Luke McConn, Kristi and David Lumpkins, Liane and Marty Phillips, Yvonne and David Streit, Vivian Shudde, Courtney Zavala, Tomitra and Curtis Wiley, Rosanna and Myron Blalock, Dorothy and Ronny Cuenod, Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale and Brookwood Community executive director Vivian Shudde.

