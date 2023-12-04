Restaurants / Openings

A Revamped Mirador Finally Reopens Atop Downtown Dallas’ Forty Five Ten, Plus More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 12.04.23
Mirador Dallas

After four years of closure, Mirador reopens atop Forty Five Ten. (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

An 11-foot olive anchors the travertine foyar in Forty Five Ten’s revamped Mirador restaurant. (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

After a nearly four-year hiatus, Mirador reopens in downtown Dallas with a new afternoon tea service.

At the height of the pandemic, favorite local lunch spot atop downtown’s Forty Five Ten, Mirador, closed. Now, the tony Dallas restaurant will reopen for lunch, brunch, and a modern afternoon tea service on Friday, December 8. Designed by Swoon, The Studio, the penthouse-level’s expanded, revamped interiors feature lush velvet banquettes, a gleaming Mappa burl wood bar, and antiqued mirrors. The most stunning — and interesting — Mirador update, however, is a travertine foyer anchored by an 11-foot olive tree and flanked by silk and linen panels commissioned by Copenhagen-based artist Freja Løwe.

Where Tim Headington goes, a notable art collection follows. New additions include works by Sam Falls, Rob Pruitt, Chen Chen, and Kai William. Mirador also features a private dining that welcome up to 48 guests for events.

On the culinary front, executive chef Travis Wyatt leads the culinary team with a new menu of modern American dishes like beef tartare and wild mushrooms. Old favorites will also return such as parmesan tomato soup, chicken bites, and pavlova.

A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)
A modern Dallas tea service at Mirador (Courtesy of PS.Swoon)

A Saturday afternoon tea service has been added to the restaurant’s offerings and kicks off on December 9. Seatings take place from 11 am to 3 pm and cost $89 per person. The modern experience includes a “dim sum-inspired presentation of indulgent and artful bites on small, matte white dishes from Seoul studio Mujagi.” Dishes include plays on the classics like a smoked cucumber-seared dumpling. Each guest will receive tea service and a complimentary glass of bubbly, but upgrades like champagne flights and caviar will be available.

 

HOLIDAY ENTERTAINING

Swipe
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
  • Clase Azul
The Mayor's House BY Selda
The Mayor’s House BY Selda opens this Friday, December 8. (Courtesy)

A new restaurant finally opens in a historic Bishop Arts house.

In 2011, local developer Jim Lake restored and rezoned the handsome former home of George Sergeant (who served as the mayor of Oak Cliff in the 1930s) for restaurant use, but it has yet to find the right concept. (Graham Dodds was anticipated to helm the spot a few years ago, but plans fell through.) This Friday, however, “The Mayor’s House” will finally open its doors.

A new Turkish restaurant, The Mayor’s House By Selda, is set to debut on December 8. From the owners of Selda Mediterranean (Mert and Becky Tezkol), the new sibling restaurant will bring life back to the historic Dallas home.

 

Pane Nostro Dallas
Family-run Italian restaurant, Pane Nostro, is moving from McKinney to Dallas. (Courtesy)

A McKinney-founded Italian restaurant is moving into the CocoAndre house in Bishop Arts.

Taking over the CocoAndré Chocolatier space in Bishop Arts in early 2024, Pane Nostro is a family-run restaurant that debuted in McKinney in 2022. According to Advocate Oak Cliff, managing partner Adalberto Lujan originally wanted to open in Oak Cliff. The Italian spot is currently closed in McKinney as it prepares for the move. It offers authentic dishes from Southern Italy such as bistecca, homemade pasta, Red Fish alla Siciliana, and more.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish

Featured Properties

Swipe
4801 Palm Street
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4801 Palm Street
Bellaire, TX

$1,148,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
4801 Palm Street
410 W 27th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

410 W 27th Street
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
410 W 27th Street
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Summerwood
FOR SALE

14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
Houston, TX

$329,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
14410 Mountain Cliff Lane
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Black Horse Ranch, Cypress
FOR SALE

26407 Hollow Stone Lane
Cypress, TX

$1,320,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
26407 Hollow Stone Lane
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Co-list: Wendy Bernstein | The Montebello
FOR SALE

1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
1100 Uptown Park Boulevard #213
719 Reinicke Street
Rice Military/Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

719 Reinicke Street
Houston, TX

$545,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Scherer
This property is listed by: Cathy Scherer (832) 689-1024 Email Realtor
719 Reinicke Street
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Greenway Plaza
FOR SALE

14 Greenway Plaza 6O
Houston, TX

$285,000 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
14 Greenway Plaza 6O
1505 Early Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1505 Early Lane
Houston, TX

$800,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
1505 Early Lane
1504 Anita Street
Midtown - Houston
FOR SALE

1504 Anita Street
Houston, TX

$699,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
1504 Anita Street
110 Sugarberry Circle
Hudson Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

110 Sugarberry Circle
Houston, TX

$495,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
110 Sugarberry Circle
5110 San Felipe St 88W
Four Leaf Towers, Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5110 San Felipe St 88W
Houston, TX

$247,500 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
5110 San Felipe St 88W
5503 Beall Street Unit A
Independence Heights, Northwest Houston
FOR SALE

5503 Beall Street Unit A
Houston, TX

$349,950 Learn More about this property
Kelli Comiskey
This property is listed by: Kelli Comiskey (713) 703-1719 Email Realtor
5503 Beall Street Unit A
13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land | Co-list: Trent Johnson
FOR SALE

13639 Cherrydown Street
Sugar Land, TX

$280,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
13639 Cherrydown Street
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Galleria | Co-list: Neil Silverman
FOR SALE

1425 Nantucket Drive #A
Houston, TX

$600,000 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1425 Nantucket Drive #A
4038 Woodshire Street
Westwood, Willow Meadows
FOR SALE

4038 Woodshire Street
Houston, TX

$259,900 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4038 Woodshire Street
2620 Michaux Street
The Heights
FOR SALE

2620 Michaux Street
Houston, TX

$1,795,000 Learn More about this property
Terri Guerra
This property is listed by: Terri Guerra (713) 598-3043 Email Realtor
2620 Michaux Street
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Copperfield
FOR SALE

8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
Houston, TX

$325,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8015 Sunny Ridge Drive
936 W 22nd Street #D
The Heights
FOR SALE

936 W 22nd Street #D
Houston, TX

$445,000 Learn More about this property
Melinda Gordon
This property is listed by: Melinda Gordon (713) 256-9145 Email Realtor
936 W 22nd Street #D
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna
FOR SALE

8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
Sienna Plantation, TX

$299,000 Learn More about this property
Neil Silverman
This property is listed by: Neil Silverman (713) 725-9750 Email Realtor
8739 Tubelo Mill Drive
2510 Roy Circle
Cottage Grove
FOR SALE

2510 Roy Circle
Houston, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Estelle Elles
This property is listed by: Estelle Elles (713) 819-1346 Email Realtor
2510 Roy Circle
8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land
FOR SALE

8 Sweetwater Court
Sugar Land, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Wayne Cohen
This property is listed by: Wayne Cohen (832) 259-8316 Email Realtor
8 Sweetwater Court
1018 S Commons View Drive
The Commons of Lake Houston
FOR SALE

1018 S Commons View Drive
Houston, TX

$339,900 Learn More about this property
Mark McNitt
This property is listed by: Mark McNitt (832) 567-4357 Email Realtor
1018 S Commons View Drive
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
West Memorial’s Woodstone III
FOR SALE

201 Vanderpool Lane #149
Houston, TX

$598,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
201 Vanderpool Lane #149
4117 W Bayside Way
West End
FOR SALE

4117 W Bayside Way
Jamaica Beach, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
4117 W Bayside Way
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

734 E 13th 1/2 Street
Houston, TX

$1,387,500 Learn More about this property
Kenneth Kottwitz
This property is listed by: Kenneth Kottwitz (713) 598-6849 Email Realtor
734 E 13th 1/2 Street
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Cinco Ranch, Katy
FOR SALE

9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
Katy, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Janice Ratliff
This property is listed by: Janice Ratliff (713) 819-0801 Email Realtor
9526 Sapphire Hill Lane
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Lakeside Forest, Memorial
FOR SALE

11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
Houston, TX

$879,000 Learn More about this property
Julie Brann
This property is listed by: Julie Brann (713) 594-8736 Email Realtor
11007 Lakeside Forest Lane
1504 Campbell Road
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

1504 Campbell Road
Houston, TX

$399,000 Learn More about this property
Danielle Winkler
This property is listed by: Danielle Winkler (713) 817-7678 Email Realtor
1504 Campbell Road
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
The Wilshire | Co-list: Wendy Bernstein
FOR SALE

2047 Westcreek Lane #807
Houston, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
2047 Westcreek Lane #807
4439 Spencer Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

4439 Spencer Street
Houston, TX

$345,000 Learn More about this property
Amy Bernstein
This property is listed by: Amy Bernstein (713) 882-1166 Email Realtor
4439 Spencer Street
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Del Bello Lakes, Alvin
FOR SALE

6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Manvel, TX

$580,000 Learn More about this property
Bob Murdock
This property is listed by: Bob Murdock (832) 326-5712 Email Realtor
6026 Lake Bridge Lane
Presented by Bernstein Realty Your Home Our Expertise
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X