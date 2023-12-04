A Revamped Mirador Finally Reopens Atop Downtown Dallas’ Forty Five Ten, Plus More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

After a nearly four-year hiatus, Mirador reopens in downtown Dallas with a new afternoon tea service.

At the height of the pandemic, favorite local lunch spot atop downtown’s Forty Five Ten, Mirador, closed. Now, the tony Dallas restaurant will reopen for lunch, brunch, and a modern afternoon tea service on Friday, December 8. Designed by Swoon, The Studio, the penthouse-level’s expanded, revamped interiors feature lush velvet banquettes, a gleaming Mappa burl wood bar, and antiqued mirrors. The most stunning — and interesting — Mirador update, however, is a travertine foyer anchored by an 11-foot olive tree and flanked by silk and linen panels commissioned by Copenhagen-based artist Freja Løwe.

Where Tim Headington goes, a notable art collection follows. New additions include works by Sam Falls, Rob Pruitt, Chen Chen, and Kai William. Mirador also features a private dining that welcome up to 48 guests for events.

On the culinary front, executive chef Travis Wyatt leads the culinary team with a new menu of modern American dishes like beef tartare and wild mushrooms. Old favorites will also return such as parmesan tomato soup, chicken bites, and pavlova.

A Saturday afternoon tea service has been added to the restaurant’s offerings and kicks off on December 9. Seatings take place from 11 am to 3 pm and cost $89 per person. The modern experience includes a “dim sum-inspired presentation of indulgent and artful bites on small, matte white dishes from Seoul studio Mujagi.” Dishes include plays on the classics like a smoked cucumber-seared dumpling. Each guest will receive tea service and a complimentary glass of bubbly, but upgrades like champagne flights and caviar will be available.

A new restaurant finally opens in a historic Bishop Arts house.

In 2011, local developer Jim Lake restored and rezoned the handsome former home of George Sergeant (who served as the mayor of Oak Cliff in the 1930s) for restaurant use, but it has yet to find the right concept. (Graham Dodds was anticipated to helm the spot a few years ago, but plans fell through.) This Friday, however, “The Mayor’s House” will finally open its doors.

A new Turkish restaurant, The Mayor’s House By Selda, is set to debut on December 8. From the owners of Selda Mediterranean (Mert and Becky Tezkol), the new sibling restaurant will bring life back to the historic Dallas home.

A McKinney-founded Italian restaurant is moving into the CocoAndre house in Bishop Arts.

Taking over the CocoAndré Chocolatier space in Bishop Arts in early 2024, Pane Nostro is a family-run restaurant that debuted in McKinney in 2022. According to Advocate Oak Cliff, managing partner Adalberto Lujan originally wanted to open in Oak Cliff. The Italian spot is currently closed in McKinney as it prepares for the move. It offers authentic dishes from Southern Italy such as bistecca, homemade pasta, Red Fish alla Siciliana, and more.