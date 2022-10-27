An Upscale Korean Steakhouse in Uptown, Texas-European Barbecue in Grapevine, and More Openings to Know

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

An upscale Korean barbecue and steakhouse spot will open in Uptown.

Nuri Grill, an upscale Korean barbecue and steakhouse spot, opened its doors along Royal Lane in 2021. This coming summer, owner (and CEO of Smoothie King) Wan Kim will be expanding the popular concept to Uptown, opening Nuri Steakhouse on Cedar Springs Road with chef Minji Kim.

The space is designed by San Francisco’s AvroKO and will boast indoor seating for 150 and outdoor seating for 50 people. As for the original Dallas Nuri Grill, Kim explains that it was a short-term lease for the Nuri concept and will evolve into something different once Nuri Steakhouse debuts.

A local Australian coffee shop is expanding to its fourth Dallas location in Preston Royal.

Late last year, local Australian coffee shop LDU Coffee opened its third location near White Rock Lake. The original spot debuted on Fitzhugh Avenue in 2017 and then expanded to the Park Cities in 2019. In mid-November, brother-owners Mark and Adam Lowe are bringing their coffee culture (with no Wi-Fi and fast, but personable service) to Preston Royal. Look out for the new shop in the former Celebrity Cafe & Bakery space near Central Market.

Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar celebrates 30 years with a move to Frisco.

This Saturday, October 29, Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar is celebrating 30 years after opening its original location in Austin in 1992. The Addison location opened in 2001, along with a Fort Worth spot in 2004. You can find reserve a table at the celebratory party in Addison here.

But with such a big celebration comes some bittersweet news. At the end of the year, the Addison spot will close for good in anticipation of a brand new Pete’s at The Star in Frisco — set to open this winter. The 5,400 square-foot space will feature 300 seats and newer technology including high-quality sound, lighting, and more to produce the best experience possible. Frisco will also be the first location to offer a food menu along with drinks.

Grapevine’s Hotel Vin debuts a new dining concept and outdoor entertainment venue.

Award-winning Autograph Collection concept, Hotel Vin, has opened a brand new dining concept and outdoor entertainment venue at its Grapevine property. Wineyard Grille + Bar offers a Texas European-fusion barbecue menu. There are also craft cocktails and an extensive beer and wine menu. Guests can also enjoy al fresco dining and live music (every Friday and Saturday) in the rebranded event venue right next to the historic Grapevine Vintage Railroad — WineYard. The cozy outdoor space featuring Edison bulb lighting, turf, and outdoor heaters to enjoy the ambiance even in the colder months.