This $1 Million Townhome Hits the Market in Memorial — Get a Look at NextGen’s Latest Luxury Listing

Nestled in Memorial, this home is just minutes from everything you need.

This home is ideal for the entertainer, with plenty of space to mix and mingle.

The kitchen is one of the home's most stunning spaces, between its luxurious appliances, cascading waterfall island and eye-catching light fixtures.

NextGen continues to bring the hottest properties to the market in Houston, and this time is no different. NextGen Realtor Brandie Warren is currently selling 8602 Fontainbleu Street and this is one you don’t want to miss.

Listed at $1,059,999, the 4 bedroom/4.5 bathroom townhome with an attached two-car garage in Memorial has been meticulously restored by Gilliard Homes and maintained with all the bells and whistles. Abundant light pours through the property. LED underlighting complements the natural lighting where needed to truly set the tone. High-quality hardwood floors flow throughout the home. Each brass finish and appliance is top-of-the-line, creating the ultimate luxurious escape. Plus, it’s on a corner lot which offers the utmost space and privacy. It’s the full package.

“There is so much character in this home,” says Brandie Warren, NextGen Realtor. “I think what makes it special is the sense of ultimate comfort that’s been created in the house — from the under-lighting throughout the home to the spa-like primary suite to the seamless transition from kitchen to living room — this house is truly unique.”

The kitchen is one of the home’s most stunning spaces with a showstopping 10-foot long, 48-square-foot waterfall entertainer’s island, black ZLINE Kitchen appliances, and a glass-enclosed wine cellar with LED underlighting throughout the room nestled under the curved staircase. There’s also a hidden butler’s pantry to complete the space. It flows naturally into the living spaces, which feature a floor-to-ceiling marble fireplace.

The four bedrooms offer ample space and could be used as a flex space for an office or library if desired. Each of the bedrooms also has its own private bathroom, all with its own unique style and combinations of glossy porcelain tile, custom cabinets, and modern fixtures. However, the true star of the show is the primary suite. The idyllic primary suite connects to the spa-like bathroom with a standalone tub that faces one of the private patio areas.

Speaking of patio areas, outdoor space can be hard to come by in such a perfect location, but this home was meant for those who love the outdoors. It has three patios — two on the first floor and one upstairs. Plenty of space to unwind with a glass of vino and settle into the evening.

“This home is extremely unique because, from the outside, it looks like a small townhome but when you get inside, it’s a very large single-family residence,” says Ken Gilliard of Gilliard Homes and builder of 8602 Fontainbleu Street. “With 22-foot ceilings, a 600-square-foot primary spa suite, and black stainless steel appliances with touches of gold throughout the property, this home is simply gorgeous from top to bottom.”

“This home is perfect for anyone who wants enough space to entertain or host family, and who wants to be in the heart of it all,” said Warren. “Plus, it’s in a prime location sitting right inside the loop.”

For a closer look at 8602 Fontainbleu’s modern wonders, click thru the photo gallery at the top of this story. To learn more about NextGen Real Estate and its very different approach, click here.