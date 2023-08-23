Restaurants

Lauded Chef Tiffany Derry Opens An Italian Restaurant, Dallas Gets a Gelato Delivery Service, and Scorpion Cocktails in Lower Greenville

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dallas Dining Dish

BY // 08.23.23
Tiffany Derry

Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry announces her newest concept — an Italian restaurant named Radici. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — August 2023

Tiffany Derry Tom Foley_Kevin Marple
Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley are opening an Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

Celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry is opening a new Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch.

Opening down the block from her James Beard Award-nominated Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, chef Tiffany Derry’s Radici will debut later this year. The third concept to join she and partner Tom Foley’s T2D Concepts (RST, Roots Chicken Shak — both Southern spots), the latest restaurant will serve Italian food. Foley comes from Italian roots and the cuisine was the first style of cooking that Derry learned to cook professionally. Meaning “roots” in Italian, Radici will serve wood-fired vegetables and entrees, homemade pasta, and more.

 

La Boca Dallas
La Boca launches a new gelato delivery service in Dallas. (Courtesy of The Food Agency AR)

A local Argentinian gelato brand launches on-demand delivery service in Dallas.

Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentina native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal, La Boca is a new on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the new brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online or through the app and a carton of Dulce de Leche, mint chip, or strawberry sorbet will come straight to you.

 

Apothecary
Apothecary launches a horoscope-inspired “Zodiac Menu” this fall. (Photo by Samantha Marie)

A Lower Greenville bar introduces a horoscope-inspired menu with a scorpion cocktail.

Apothecary‘s newest menu, The Zodiac, is inspired by the 12 zodiac signs. There will be six drinks and six dishes ranging from a Scorpio cocktail topped with a scorpion to a quail dish with an arrow through it for Sagittarius. A  horoscope “wheel chart” menu will be available to pair different dishes with cocktails. (For instance, the Leo meatballs would pair well with the Aquarius apple Pisco drink.) Other Apothecary menu items will still be available during this time.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish

Featured Properties

Swipe
6416 Belmont
West University
FOR SALE

6416 Belmont
West University, TX

$3,999,999 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239
6416 Belmont
506 Heights
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

506 Heights
Houston, TX

$769,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
506 Heights
623 W. 16th #A
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

623 W. 16th #A
Houston, TX

$819,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
623 W. 16th #A
6134 Valley Forge Drive
Briargrove
FOR SALE

6134 Valley Forge Drive
Houston, TX

$1,585,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
6134 Valley Forge Drive
2 Lake Drive
Conroe
FOR SALE

2 Lake Drive
Conroe, TX

$2,475,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Knebel
This property is listed by: Jason Knebel (713) 232-9712 Email Realtor
2 Lake Drive
611 Crestbend Drive
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

611 Crestbend Drive
Houston, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
611 Crestbend Drive
6017 Memorial Dr.
The Sophie at Bayou Bend
FOR SALE

6017 Memorial Dr.
Houston, TX

$4,700,000 Learn More about this property
Bonnie Laughlin
This property is listed by: Bonnie Laughlin (713) 805-6422 Email Realtor
6017 Memorial Dr.
2000 Bagby #13428
RISE Lofts
FOR SALE

2000 Bagby #13428
Houston, TX

$509,000 Learn More about this property
Scott Brown
This property is listed by: Scott Brown (917) 584-9582 Email Realtor
2000 Bagby #13428
111 Hickory Ridge
Memorial
FOR SALE

111 Hickory Ridge
Houston, TX

$7,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
111 Hickory Ridge
1819 Southmore Blvd.
Rice/Medical
FOR SALE

1819 Southmore Blvd.
Houston, TX

$1,900,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1819 Southmore Blvd.
2004 Fulham Court
Hammersmith
FOR SALE

2004 Fulham Court
Houston, TX

$695,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
2004 Fulham Court
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X