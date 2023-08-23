Lauded Chef Tiffany Derry Opens An Italian Restaurant, Dallas Gets a Gelato Delivery Service, and Scorpion Cocktails in Lower Greenville

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — August 2023

Celebrity Chef Tiffany Derry is opening a new Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch.

Opening down the block from her James Beard Award-nominated Roots Southern Table in Farmers Branch, chef Tiffany Derry’s Radici will debut later this year. The third concept to join she and partner Tom Foley’s T2D Concepts (RST, Roots Chicken Shak — both Southern spots), the latest restaurant will serve Italian food. Foley comes from Italian roots and the cuisine was the first style of cooking that Derry learned to cook professionally. Meaning “roots” in Italian, Radici will serve wood-fired vegetables and entrees, homemade pasta, and more.

A local Argentinian gelato brand launches on-demand delivery service in Dallas.

Founded by Dallasite Owen Carlson and Argentina native Martin Pereyra de Olazábal, La Boca is a new on-demand gelato delivery service. Named after a vibrant neighborhood in Buenos Aires, the new brand offers classic Argentine and vegan gelato flavors delivered to Dallas doors. All you have to do is order online or through the app and a carton of Dulce de Leche, mint chip, or strawberry sorbet will come straight to you.

A Lower Greenville bar introduces a horoscope-inspired menu with a scorpion cocktail.

Apothecary‘s newest menu, The Zodiac, is inspired by the 12 zodiac signs. There will be six drinks and six dishes ranging from a Scorpio cocktail topped with a scorpion to a quail dish with an arrow through it for Sagittarius. A horoscope “wheel chart” menu will be available to pair different dishes with cocktails. (For instance, the Leo meatballs would pair well with the Aquarius apple Pisco drink.) Other Apothecary menu items will still be available during this time.