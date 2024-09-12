A New Italian Steakhouse With Speakeasy Will Open in Lakewood, Maple Terrace Debuts A Tex-Mex Concept, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The new kids' menu at Sadelle's features "Breakfast for Dinner" in the form of flapjacks. (Photo by Evan Sung)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

A new Italian steakhouse-market-speakeasy will open in Lakewood in 2025.

A three-in-once Italian concept is taking over the former Matt’s Rancho Martinez next year, according to the Dallas Morning News. Serritella Prime Italian Steakhouse comes from Lakewood Hospitality Group and will be led by former Executive Chef of Fachini, Ryan Ferguson. The website states that Serritella will serve “freshly made pasta, pizza, and Texas akaushi wagyu steaks,” while the market of the same name will feature a cold case of fresh steaks, seafood, and housemade sausage and meatballs. Pasta, gelato, breads, wine, and sandwiches will be available to go — as well as takeout from the restaurant.

The third concept will be COSA Speakeasy Lounge, which will serve cocktails, bites, and live music. Semi-private memberships will be available and include preferred entry, hours, seating, discounted menu items, and member-exclusive events.