Restaurants / Openings

A New Italian Steakhouse With Speakeasy Will Open in Lakewood, Maple Terrace Debuts A Tex-Mex Concept, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 09.12.24
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Serritella Prime Italian Steakhouse
Serritella Prime Italian Steakhouse comes from Lakewood Hospitality Group. (Courtesy)

A new Italian steakhouse-market-speakeasy will open in Lakewood in 2025.

A three-in-once Italian concept is taking over the former Matt’s Rancho Martinez next year, according to the Dallas Morning News. Serritella Prime Italian Steakhouse comes from Lakewood Hospitality Group and will be led by former Executive Chef of Fachini, Ryan Ferguson. The website states that Serritella will serve “freshly made pasta, pizza, and Texas akaushi wagyu steaks,” while the market of the same name will feature a cold case of fresh steaks, seafood, and housemade sausage and meatballs. Pasta, gelato, breads, wine, and sandwiches will be available to go — as well as takeout from the restaurant.

The third concept will be COSA Speakeasy Lounge, which will serve cocktails, bites, and live music. Semi-private memberships will be available and include preferred entry, hours, seating, discounted menu items, and member-exclusive events.

Doce Meses Maple terrace
Dallas Tex-Mex concept Doce Mesas debuts at Maple Terrace this week. (Photo by Krista McKay Media)

Maple Terrace debuts its first dining concept — a Dallas Tex-Mex restaurant — this week.

From Dallas restaurateur Mico Rodriguez, Doce Mesas is a favorite local Tex-Mex spot near Knox Street and at The Hill. A third location is now open in a freestanding building at the recently revamped Maple Terrace in Uptown. The menu features classic Tex-Mex dishes, coastal Mexican cuisine, and frozen margaritas. The space has an indoor/outdoor ambiance with windows opening to a patio, white tablecloths, and an overall modern and upscale feel.

New York seafood import Catch is also set to debut at Maple Terrace later this year.

Sadelle's Dallas
Kids can order a petite roasted salmon filet from the new Sadelle’s menu. (Photo by Evan Sung)

Sadelle’s launches a kids’ menu — the first from Major Food Group.

The acclaimed New York City brunch spot at Highland Park Village is now offering a kids’ menu. This is a first from Major Food Group, who also own Carbone and Carbone Vino. The kids’ menu at Sadelle’s will include soup, starters like Pigs in a Blanket and crudités, and entrees such as a “Breakfast for Dinner” short stack of flapjacks, cheeseburger, grilled cheese, crispy popcorn chicken, and quesadillas. And if your kiddo is fancy, there’s a petite roasted salmon filet with green beans and mashed potatoes.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish

