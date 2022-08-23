A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

A new three-day barbecue festival is coming to Arlington this November.

Q BBQ Fest, a three-day barbecue festival that takes place at NFL stadiums around the country, is hosting its first Texas event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from Friday, November 4 through November 6. The event features more than 10 world-class pitmasters from Texas and around the country (names to be announced). There will be local music, BBQ tutorials, and demonstrations, as well as games and activities for the whole family.

General Admission Grounds Pass tickets are $15 for guests ages 12 and up. You can also purchase a “Pit Pass” for all-you-can-eat for $129. These go on sale on August 26 at 10 am.

LSA Burger Co. debuts a second North Texas location in The Colony.

Opening this October at Grandscape in The Colony, this new Texas burger spot comes from John “Sparky” Pearson (Barley & Board). The first location debuted in Denton Square in 2013. The restaurant is known for its burgers, fries, and Texas-themed artwork.

According to the menu, LSA stands for Lone Star Attitude and the burger names follow the theme. Per the Dallas Morning News, each burger is named after a unique Texas city, including The Cut and Shoot and The Kermit.

A favorite Dallas taco shop lives on in a new Oak Cliff location.

Although we were sad to see Kookie Haven shutter on Jefferson Boulevard in July, we’re excited to find out that Trompo is coming back to Oak Cliff in its place. The original taco shop shuttered in March, then the East Dallas location also closed in May.

But, the favorite Dallas taco spot has found a new home in the former bakery, with an expected opening date of October 1. There will be a patio and alcohol for sale — a first for the taco spot.