Restaurants

A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

BY // 08.23.22
Trompo Dallas

Trompo will reopen in a new Oak Cliff location.

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

 

Q BBQ fest Dallas
Q BBQ Fest debuts in Texas this November. (Courtesy)

A new three-day barbecue festival is coming to Arlington this November.

Q BBQ Fest, a three-day barbecue festival that takes place at NFL stadiums around the country, is hosting its first Texas event at AT&T Stadium in Arlington from Friday, November 4 through November 6. The event features more than 10 world-class pitmasters from Texas and around the country (names to be announced). There will be local music, BBQ tutorials, and demonstrations, as well as games and activities for the whole family.

General Admission Grounds Pass tickets are $15 for guests ages 12 and up. You can also purchase a “Pit Pass” for all-you-can-eat for $129. These go on sale on August 26 at 10 am.

 

SHOP

Swipe
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
  • Bering's Essentials Products
LSA Burger Co. The Colony
LSA Burger Co. will open its second North Texas location in The Colony this fall. (Courtesy of Grandscape)

LSA Burger Co. debuts a second North Texas location in The Colony.

Opening this October at Grandscape in The Colony, this new Texas burger spot comes from John “Sparky” Pearson (Barley & Board). The first location debuted in Denton Square in 2013. The restaurant is known for its burgers, fries, and Texas-themed artwork.

According to the menu, LSA stands for Lone Star Attitude and the burger names follow the theme. Per the Dallas Morning News, each burger is named after a unique Texas city, including The Cut and Shoot and The Kermit.

 

Trompo Dallas
Trompo will reopen in a new Oak Cliff location.

A favorite Dallas taco shop lives on in a new Oak Cliff location.

Although we were sad to see Kookie Haven shutter on Jefferson Boulevard in July, we’re excited to find out that Trompo is coming back to Oak Cliff in its place. The original taco shop shuttered in March, then the East Dallas location also closed in May.

But, the favorite Dallas taco spot has found a new home in the former bakery, with an expected opening date of October 1.  There will be a patio and alcohol for sale — a first for the taco spot.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
A Massive BBQ Festival Heads to Dallas, and a Favorite Shuttered Taco Shop Returns This Fall
The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano
The Latest Dallas Brewery News and All-Day Brunch in Plano
An Acclaimed Dallas Restaurant and a Vegan Dining Pioneer Announce Major Moves
An Acclaimed Dallas Restaurant and a Vegan Dining Pioneer Announce Major Moves
A Miami Pizza Spot Brings Its Star Pies to Dallas, a Lush New Bar in Bishop Arts, and a Favorite Sushi Spot Shutters
A Miami Pizza Spot Brings Its Star Pies to Dallas, a Lush New Bar in Bishop Arts, and a Favorite Sushi Spot Shutters
Shug’s and the Shoyo Team Expand, and a Whimsical New Spot Lands in Trinity Groves
Shug’s and the Shoyo Team Expand, and a Whimsical New Spot Lands in Trinity Groves
Catch a James Beard-Nominated Dallas Chef on Gordan Ramsay’s <em>MasterChef</em>
Catch a James Beard-Nominated Dallas Chef on Gordan Ramsay’s MasterChef
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
5606 Schuler Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

5606 Schuler Street
Houston, TX

$590,000 Learn More about this property
Ronald Espinoza, Jr.
This property is listed by: Ronald Espinoza, Jr. (713) 366-1001 Email Realtor
5606 Schuler Street
7611 Brykerwoods Drive
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7611 Brykerwoods Drive
Houston, TX

$2,099,000 Learn More about this property
Freddie Minahan
This property is listed by: Freddie Minahan (832) 588-5991 Email Realtor
7611 Brykerwoods Drive
4035 Branard Street
Lynn Park
FOR SALE

4035 Branard Street
Houston, TX

$3,250,000 Learn More about this property
Jason Lee Villarreal
This property is listed by: Jason Lee Villarreal (281) 871-9127 Email Realtor
4035 Branard Street
Presented by Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X