T.K.’s Dallas restaurant news
Magnum Room
TwoSistersCatering-5
Trompo Oak Cliff
01
04

TK's is a new restaurant and comedy club in Addison. (Courtesy)

02
04

The Magnum Room is a new speakeasy bar located in Hotel Vin. (Photo by Monika Normand Photography)

03
04

Two Sisters Catering closes after 32 years in business in Dallas. (Courtesy)

04
04

Trompo Oak Cliff shutters, but the new East Dallas location is open. (Courtesy)

T.K.’s Dallas restaurant news
Magnum Room
TwoSistersCatering-5
Trompo Oak Cliff
Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — A New Speakeasy, a Hybrid Restaurant-Comedy Club, and Some Sad Goodbyes

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 01.03.22
TK's is a new restaurant and comedy club in Addison. (Courtesy)
The Magnum Room is a new speakeasy bar located in Hotel Vin. (Photo by Monika Normand Photography)
Two Sisters Catering closes after 32 years in business in Dallas. (Courtesy)
Trompo Oak Cliff shutters, but the new East Dallas location is open. (Courtesy)
1
4

TK's is a new restaurant and comedy club in Addison. (Courtesy)

2
4

The Magnum Room is a new speakeasy bar located in Hotel Vin. (Photo by Monika Normand Photography)

3
4

Two Sisters Catering closes after 32 years in business in Dallas. (Courtesy)

4
4

Trompo Oak Cliff shutters, but the new East Dallas location is open. (Courtesy)

It’s been a wild two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene as persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

A new restaurant and comedy club opens in Addison. 

Two Texas comedians, husband-and-wife T.K. Matteson and Kara Kimbrough, opened a new restaurant and comedy club in Addison just in time for New Year’s Eve. Called TK’s, naturally, the hybrid concept (you can also count craft cocktails in the mix) took over the former Public School 972 space and is now open for lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

 

Magnum Room
The Magnum Room is a new speakeasy bar located in Hotel Vin. (Photo by Monika Normand Photography)

Grapevine’s Hotel Vin gets a speakeasy-style bar. 

Hidden behind a phone booth entrance (like any good speakeasy is), a mysterious new spot is serving cocktails in Grapevine’s Hotel Vin. Named the Magnum Room, this dimly lit lounge features seasonally rotating cocktails like the Gold Fashioned, Seltzer of The Queen, and Dealer’s Choice (where you let the bartender take the wheel). Reservations must be booked in advance.

 

Discover

Swipe
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
  • De Beers December 2021
Two Sisters Catering Dallas Restaurant News
Two Sisters Catering closes after 32 years in business in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Two Sisters Catering closes after 32 years.

Since 1989, Two Sister Catering has been creating meals for weddings, holidays, and more in Dallas. After 32 years in business, the company called it quits on New Year’s Eve due to the labor shortage, supply chain problems, and other costs that have accumulated since the Covid-19 pandemic began.

 

Trompo Oak Cliff
Trompo Oak Cliff shutters, but the new East Dallas location is open. (Courtesy)

Oak Cliff’s Trompo shutters, but the East Dallas location remains open. 

The original taco haven in Oak Cliff shuttered on Christmas Eve, but thankfully, Trompo’s recently opened second location in East Dallas remains intact. According to the Dallas Observer, the Bishop Arts spot will be bulldozed for new development. This follows the closures of other favorite haunts in the area like Ten Bells Tavern and The Local Oak. Ten Bells will find a new home nearby, but there’s still no word on the future of Local Oak.

The PaperCity Magazine

December
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Gifts For Everyone on Your List From Highland Park Village
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Holiday Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to The Busy Social Season Ahead
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Highland Park Village Welcomes Exciting New Shopping and Dining Destinations This Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Fresh Fall Finds from Highland Park Village — Revamp Your Wardrobe For Fall
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Jet Set Must-Haves From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to One More Summer Getaway
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
read full series
Lynn Zarr, JR - Martha Turner Sotheby's

Featured Properties

Swipe
13610 Sloan Lake Lane
Cypress
FOR SALE

13610 Sloan Lake Lane
Houston, TX

$850,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
13610 Sloan Lake Lane
2026 Sunset
Southampton
FOR SALE

2026 Sunset
Houston, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2026 Sunset
10 E Bend Ln
Arlington Court
FOR SALE

10 E Bend Ln
Houston, TX

$6,000,000 Learn More about this property
Sahar Johnson
This property is listed by: Sahar Johnson (713) 252-9022 Email Realtor
10 E Bend Ln
3444 Piping Rock Ln
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock Ln
Houston, TX

$4,477,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock Ln
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
1914 W Gray #105
River Oaks Shopping Area
FOR SALE

1914 W Gray #105
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Tracie Parzen
This property is listed by: Tracie Parzen (512) 577-5997 Email Realtor
1914 W Gray #105
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X