The Henry Founders Debut A Pizza Spot, Avra Sets An Opening Date, And More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The owners of The Henry debut a new pizza and chicken concept this week.

Opening on Friday, September 6, Doughbird comes from Fox Restaurant Concepts (The Henry, Culinary Dropout, Flower Child). The new pizza and chicken concept will open at Inwood Village and is the first in Texas. The 5,258-square-foot space features “a refurbished parachute art piece that is special to the Dallas location.” There is also an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. It’ll be open for lunch and dinner.

The menu features dishes like chicken parmesan, grilled salmon, steak frites, a prime rib dip sandwich, and Detroit-style pizzas like The Aviator with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Nueske’s bacon, the Copper Hat with prosciutto, goat cheese, Medjool date, salted pistachio, and arugula, and the Roasted Tomato & Artichoke with blistered sweet peppers, red onion, mozzarella and garden herbs. A drink menu will also include wine, local beers, and cocktails.

New York-based Avra Estiatorio sets an opening date in Dallas’ The Crescent.

A couple of months ago, we announced that New York-based Greek restaurant, Avra Estiatorio, would be opening its first Texas location in Dallas. Now we know that the upscale, 14,000-square-foot seafood restaurant will debut in Uptown’s The Crescent in spring 2025. Designed by Rockwell Group, Avra Dallas will “boast a luxurious and spacious dining room that reflects a modern yet timeless Greek aesthetic.” One of the highlights of the new location is The Conservatory — a glass café surrounded by greenery creating an indoor/outdoor atmosphere.

The concept was co-founded in 2000 by Nick Tsoulos, who grew up in Greece. It has expanded across NYC, Beverley Hills, and Miami. The spot serves lunch and dinner and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki on the menu. A favorite is the Avra Chips, crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant.

Foxtrot is planning a comeback.

Earlier this year, Chicago-based market Foxtrot suddenly shuttered all its doors in Dallas and across the country. The brand had only been in town since 2019 but had four locations in Uptown, Hillcrest, Knox Street, and Greenville Avenue. According to a WFAA, the store is reopening one Chicago location this week and plans to reopen in Dallas through 2025. We don’t yet know which locations these will include.