Avra Dallas
Doughbird Dallas
Avra Dallas
Avra Dallas
01
04

Avra is known for its "Avra Chips" — crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant. (Courtesy)

02
04

The owners of The Henry are debuting a new pizza and chicken concept called Doughbird. (Courtesy)

03
04

New York-based Avra features a Mediterranean-inspired cocktail menu. (Courtesy)

04
04

You can find everything from big eye tuna to lamb chops on the Avra menu. (Courtesy)

Avra Dallas
Doughbird Dallas
Avra Dallas
Avra Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

The Henry Founders Debut A Pizza Spot, Avra Sets An Opening Date, And More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 09.05.24
Avra is known for its "Avra Chips" — crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant. (Courtesy)
The owners of The Henry are debuting a new pizza and chicken concept called Doughbird. (Courtesy)
New York-based Avra features a Mediterranean-inspired cocktail menu. (Courtesy)
You can find everything from big eye tuna to lamb chops on the Avra menu. (Courtesy)
1
4

Avra is known for its "Avra Chips" — crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant. (Courtesy)

2
4

The owners of The Henry are debuting a new pizza and chicken concept called Doughbird. (Courtesy)

3
4

New York-based Avra features a Mediterranean-inspired cocktail menu. (Courtesy)

4
4

You can find everything from big eye tuna to lamb chops on the Avra menu. (Courtesy)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Doughbird Dallas
The owners of The Henry are debuting a new pizza and chicken (and more) concept called Doughbird. (Courtesy)

The owners of The Henry debut a new pizza and chicken concept this week.

Opening on Friday, September 6, Doughbird comes from Fox Restaurant Concepts (The Henry, Culinary Dropout, Flower Child). The new pizza and chicken concept will open at Inwood Village and is the first in Texas. The 5,258-square-foot space features “a refurbished parachute art piece that is special to the Dallas location.” There is also an outdoor patio for al fresco dining. It’ll be open for lunch and dinner.

The menu features dishes like chicken parmesan, grilled salmon, steak frites, a prime rib dip sandwich, and Detroit-style pizzas like The Aviator with pepperoni, Italian sausage, and Nueske’s bacon, the Copper Hat with prosciutto, goat cheese, Medjool date, salted pistachio, and arugula, and the Roasted Tomato & Artichoke with blistered sweet peppers, red onion, mozzarella and garden herbs. A drink menu will also include wine, local beers, and cocktails.

Avra Dallas
New York-based Greek restaurant, Avra, will debut at The Crescent in Dallas in 2025. (Courtesy of The Rockwell Group)

New York-based Avra Estiatorio sets an opening date in Dallas’ The Crescent.

A couple of months ago, we announced that New York-based Greek restaurant, Avra Estiatorio, would be opening its first Texas location in Dallas. Now we know that the upscale, 14,000-square-foot seafood restaurant will debut in Uptown’s The Crescent in spring 2025. Designed by Rockwell Group, Avra Dallas will “boast a luxurious and spacious dining room that reflects a modern yet timeless Greek aesthetic.” One of the highlights of the new location is The Conservatory — a glass café surrounded by greenery creating an indoor/outdoor atmosphere.

The concept was co-founded in 2000 by Nick Tsoulos, who grew up in Greece. It has expanded across NYC, Beverley Hills, and Miami. The spot serves lunch and dinner and you can find bites like salads, sashimi, and Greek classics including spanakopita, halloumi, and souvlaki on the menu. A favorite is the Avra Chips, crispy thin sliced zucchini and eggplant.

Foxtrot Uptown
Foxtrot opened its first Dallas location in Uptown in 2019.

Foxtrot is planning a comeback.

Earlier this year, Chicago-based market Foxtrot suddenly shuttered all its doors in Dallas and across the country. The brand had only been in town since 2019 but had four locations in Uptown, Hillcrest, Knox Street, and Greenville Avenue. According to a WFAA, the store is reopening one Chicago location this week and plans to reopen in Dallas through 2025. We don’t yet know which locations these will include.

Luxurious Bath & Candles

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024
  • Bering's Gift's September 2024

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Special Series

The Dallas Dish

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News
The Henry Founders Debut A Pizza Spot, Avra Sets An Opening Date, And More Dallas Restaurant News
The Henry Founders Debut A Pizza Spot, Avra Sets An Opening Date, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Muchacho Owner Debuts a New Seafood Spot in Addison, Trompo Closes For Good, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Muchacho Owner Debuts a New Seafood Spot in Addison, Trompo Closes For Good, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Top Chef Carla Pellegrino Debuts An Italian Restaurant in Victory Park, Sugar Factory Shutters, And More Dallas Restaurant News
Top Chef Carla Pellegrino Debuts An Italian Restaurant in Victory Park, Sugar Factory Shutters, And More Dallas Restaurant News
A $16 Million Korean Steakhouse Debuts in Uptown, French Bistro From Georgie Owner Heads to Preston Center, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings
A $16 Million Korean Steakhouse Debuts in Uptown, French Bistro From Georgie Owner Heads to Preston Center, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings
Grand Prairie’s First Food Hall, A Famed Nashville Hot Chicken Spot Leaves Deep Ellum, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Grand Prairie’s First Food Hall, A Famed Nashville Hot Chicken Spot Leaves Deep Ellum, and More Dallas Restaurant News
Buzzy Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Chic Sushi Downtown, a Top Texas Barbecue Joint Expands, and More
Buzzy Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — Chic Sushi Downtown, a Top Texas Barbecue Joint Expands, and More
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
330 Indian Bayou
Tanglewood Area
FOR SALE

330 Indian Bayou
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jo Reid (713) 582-6150 Email Realtor
330 Indian Bayou
5302 Institute Lane
Museum District
FOR SALE

5302 Institute Lane
HOUSTON, TX

$2,125,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
5302 Institute Lane
8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill
FOR SALE

8 Leisure Lane
Bunker Hill, TX

$6,777,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Leisure Lane
28 River Hollow
River Hollow
FOR SALE

28 River Hollow
Houston, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
28 River Hollow
2331 Bolsover
Southampton Place
FOR SALE

2331 Bolsover
Houston, TX

$2,695,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2331 Bolsover
2118 Westgate
Glendower Court
FOR SALE

2118 Westgate
Houston, TX

$3,795,000 Learn More about this property
Tim Surratt
This property is listed by: Tim Surratt (713) 320-5881
2118 Westgate
4719 Shetland Lane
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4719 Shetland Lane
Houston, TX

$2,800,000 Learn More about this property
Derik Daniels
This property is listed by: Derik Daniels (713) 446-2056 Email Realtor
4719 Shetland Lane
3715 Graustark
Montrose
FOR SALE

3715 Graustark
Houston, TX

$4,750 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
3715 Graustark
1923 Woodhead
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

1923 Woodhead
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
1923 Woodhead
14454 Spyglass
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

14454 Spyglass
Galveston, TX

$1,850,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
14454 Spyglass
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X