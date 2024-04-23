Restaurants

Chef Tiffany Derry’s New Italian Spot Will Debut This May, Foxtrot Suddenly Shutters, and More Dallas Restaurant News

BY // 04.23.24
Tiffany Derry Tom Foley_Kevin Marple

Chef Tiffany Derry and Tom Foley are opening an Italian restaurant in Farmers Branch. (Photo by Kevin Marple)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Tiffany Derry
Celebrity chef Tiffany Derry announces her newest concept — an Italian restaurant named Radici. (Courtesy)

Chef Tiffany Derry’s new Italian restaurant debuts in Farmers Branch this May.

Celebrity chef and owner of the acclaimed Roots Southern Table, Tiffany Derry, is finally opening her new Italian concept in Farmers Branch on Wednesday, May 1. Along with T2D Concepts partner Tom Foley, Derry will debut Radici Wood-Fired Grill with limited service. Drawing inspiration from Derry’s experiences in Italian restaurants, as well as Foley’s heritage, the new spot’s menu will change seasonally and feature fresh pasta made daily.

Guests can expect antipasto like seafood salad and supplì al telefono, primo courses including lasagna and coniglio alla gricia, steak, eggplant involtini, and classic desserts such as tiramisu, affogato, and pistachio olive oil cake. Cocktail options include Derry’s favorite Aperol spritz, Negronis, and housemade limoncello. There will also be an extensive wine list with natural picks.

 

Foxtrot Interior – University Park 2
Foxtrot had a great selection of wine.

Foxtrot suddenly shutters all of its stores in Dallas and across the country.

In 2019, the Chicago-based specialty grocery store debuted its first Dallas store in Uptown. It then expanded to Hillcrest, Knox Street, and even Greenville Avenue this past September. Just this morning, however, the company sent out an email to its customers stating that Foxtrot and Dom’s Kitchen & Market (which merged six months ago) will close all doors in Chicago, Austin, Dallas, and D.C. starting today.

The statement reads: “We explored many avenues to continue the business but found no viable option despite good faith and exhaustive efforts.”

According to Eater Dallas, the parent company of the two businesses (Outfox Hospitality) filed for Chapter 7 bankruptcy five months ago.

Franchesca Nor
Franchesca Nor, owner of Dive Coastal Cuisine, has partnered with local skate park 4DWN on DiveDWN — a sustainable future farm. (Photo by Kathleen Kennedy)

The owner of Dive Coastal Cuisine and 4DWN skatepark team up on a sustainable future farm.

Owner of local seafood restaurant Dive, Franchesca Nor has long been committed to sustainability and locally sourced food. Now, she’s teaming up with Dallas skate park 4DWN on a new venture, DiveDWN. Launching this May, the new sustainable future farm is a container garden utilizing Growtainer technology. It will be a source of Dive’s fresh produce, as well as serve as an educational hub in the city. The project will kick off with FutureFest from noon to 5 pm on Saturday, May 11 — a free community event featuring a local artisan market, food from Dive, live DJs, youth and female skaters, and Mother’s Day-themed activities (floral bouquet-making).

