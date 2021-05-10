5 New Dallas Restaurants That Should Be On Your Radar

From a Brazilian-inspired restaurant to a rooftop garden oasis, these are five new Dallas restaurants that should currently be on your radar.

The Village Dallas’ Meridian is new contemporary American restaurant with a Brazilian-inspired menu. (Courtesy of Meridian)

Meridian at The Village (Opening May 11)

5650 Village Glen Drive (The Village Dallas)

This highly-anticipated restaurant from chef Junior Borges (The Joule, FT33) has been in the works for a couple of years now, but it’s finally opening its doors. One of 12 new dining concepts at the massive apartment village, Meridian is the crown jewel of the ever-expanding entertainment district. It’s set to serve “contemporary American food with live-fire cooking and Brazilian-inspired dishes,” the website notes. Dishes include pastas, whole roasted chickens, whole grilled octopus, and Wagyu New York Strip.

Chef Danny Grant’s Etta is known for its fresh pastas and pizza. (Courtesy of Etta)

Etta (Opening in 2022)

2203 Commerce Street

According to The Dallas Morning News, Michelin-starred chef Danny Grant (Monarch, Kessaku) is bringing Etta, his Chicago-based hospitality group What If Syndicate’s neighborhood-style concept, to the East Quarter in 2022. A wood-fired Italian restaurant, — it sounds like Monarch, but is much less upscale — it’ll serve pizzas and pastas. “The restaurant will be two stories and 11,000 square feet, with a second-floor patio,” the DMN notes.

Swipe













Next

Inspired by classical European gardens, the Rooftop Restaurant and Park seamlessly brings the outdoors in with towering heritage olive trees, statement chandeliers, and an atrium with retractable glass walls (Photo by R2ro Photography)

RH Rooftop Restaurant

3133 Knox Street

Now open on the third floor of RH Dallas, the Rooftop Restaurant and Garden offers a European garden-inspired open-air space with retractable glass walls, fountains, and a view of the Knox District you can’t find anywhere else. The menu includes staples like truffle grilled cheese, a gem lettuce salad, lobster roll, and an elevated take on the RH Burger.

Haywire was recently named one of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America” by OpenTable. (Courtesy)

Haywire Uptown

1920 McKinney Avenue, Suite 100

Opening in the former Water Grill spot, this Plano-based Texas kitchen is set to debut this June. It first opened at Legacy West in 2017 as a sibling to The Ranch at Las Colinas, and immediately became a go-to spot for brunch and dinner. It was recently named one of the “100 Best Brunch Restaurants in America” by OpenTable. The restaurant has an array of steaks, as well as Texas-inspired plates including pork chops, snapper, short rib, and smoked fried chicken.

Hudson House Lakewood (Photo by Courtesy of Vandelay Hospitality Group)

Hudson House (Las Colinas)

5904 N. MacArthur Boulevard

Vandelay Hospitality’s Hudson House is expanding once again — this time to Irving. This fall, the fourth location of the East Coast-inspired restaurant will open in a former Taco Diner space in Las Colinas. You’ll soon be able to get your oysters, martinis, and the famous Hudson House cheeseburger at a North Texas location outside of Dallas, as the first three are in Addison, Highland Park, and Lakewood.