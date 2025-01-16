fbpx
Restaurants / Openings

4 Buzzy New Dallas Restaurant Openings to Know — A Fiery Mexico City-Inspired Steakhouse, Cafe Dior, Foxtrot’s Return, and More

Hot Spots in the East Quarter, Highland Park Village, and North Dallas

BY // 01.16.25
The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your helping of need-to-know restaurant openings — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Toca Madera

2203 Commerce Street

Opening in Dallas’ East Quarter in 2026, this modern Mexican steakhouse comes from Noble 33. It’ll be the hospitality brand’s third restaurant location in Texas — Houston welcomed Toca Madera in 2024 and Mēdüzā Mediterrania will soon debut in the Bayou City as well. The massive 13,221 square-foot space will feature 415 seats across the main dining room and outdoor patio. It will include two full-service bars, a lounge, a private members’ speakeasy, and a private dining room. Originally opened in West Hollywood in 2015, the Dallas location will be the sixth Toca Madera outpost. Led by Executive Chef Martin Heierling, the menu features Mexico City-inspired cuisine like Sashimi Mexicano with ahi tuna, cucumber, avocado, pomegranate, chile de árbol, and leche de tigre and A5 Wagyu Tacos in a crispy wonton shell with kizami wasabi, Cali green onions, and micro shiso. Toca Madera will also offer nightly entertainment including live music, DJs, and fire performers.

Palate

17390 Preston Road, Suite 246

Now open in North Dallas, this new wine bar and bistro comes from Tom Burt and Christopher White (owners of the adjacent Lekka Retail Concepts — a gift and home store). Inspired by the local arts community, hence the name, Palate was created to be a gathering hub for the community to enjoy good food and wine. Led by Executive Chef Eddie Ledesma-Porter (a Culinary Institute of America graduate), the menu features Mediterranean-inspired dishes like Rustico meatballs, Tuscan hummus, and patatas bravas, as well as wine country staples such as duck confit sliders, citrus-marinated olives, and whipped goat cheese. There’s also a curated collection of flatbreads such as a homemade sausage and sage and a pork al pastor.

Dallas restaurant openings Foxtrot Interior – University Park 2
Foxtrot has a great selection of wine.

Foxtrot

3130 Knox Street

SHOP

Swipe
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2
  • The Diamond Factory 2025 2

This Chicago-based specialty grocery store and coffee shop suddenly closed all of its stores across the country last spring. According to the Dallas Morning News, Foxtrot will reopen its first Dallas location on Knox Street on Friday, January 17. University Park and Snider Plaza will follow. The only two outposts not reopening are East Dallas and Uptown.

Cafe Dior by Dominique Crenn

58 Highland Park Village

This February, a new cafe from international chef Dominique Crenn will open inside the new Dior store at Highland Park Village, as first reported by Culture Map. A French native, Crenn is the chef and owner of the three-Michelin-starred restaurant Atelier Crenn in San Francisco. Cafe Dior will be a fine-dining lunch and afternoon tea spot.

