10 Great Fashion Movies to Watch Right Now

If you’ve been watching my personal Instagram account (@reallywrongfong) or PaperCity‘s (@papercitydallas), you know I’ve been attempting to keep style alive via #papercitychic while I shelter-in-place. But in addition to dressing for myself, I’ve begun rewatching films with wonderful fashion moments — costumes that stand out and a storyline that gives the clothing true drama.

I’m sure your daily consumption of television has gone up as we follow the mandate to stay at home. If you’ve gotten through the latest and greatest on Netflix or Hulu, then might I suggest revisiting some movies with great style. And since including Audrey Hepburn movies would take up most of my list (plus, you already know about Breakfast at Tiffany’s, Funny Face, Sabrina, Roman Holiday, etc.), here are some that might not instantly come to mind as you scroll through your streaming options.

“The Devil Wears Prada” (2006)

1. The Devil Wears Prada

Even though this list is in no particular order, I can’t help but put this first. I’ve probably watched this movie close to 100 times, and it never feels stale. In fact, I’ve gone through two DVD copies from overuse. Who doesn’t love a montage of a makeover — i.e., examples like Pretty Woman as our hooker with a heart of gold shops, or Clueless when Cher and Dionne color Tai’s hair and provide her a multitude of ensemble options. Stanley Tucci giving Ann Hathaway handfuls of garments with the caveat “it might fit” is priceless.

I am so surprised by how many people (especially those who love clothes) have never heard of this 2000 Wong Kar-wai film. At its core it is a romance, but I always say it’s the Asian equivalent, stylistically, of Mad Men. Perfect mid-century outfits, at a time when formality was loosening but everyone looked impeccably polished.

“The Royal Tenenbaums” (2001)

3. The Royal Tenenbaums

This movie truly sums up my style: old school, but with an edge and a wink to the 1970s. I long for my daily uniform to be either Lacoste with a fur thrown over it (accessorized with an Hermès Birkin) or an Adidas track suit.

In my mind, pretty much anything with Tilda Swinton immediately becomes a fashion movie. But this film directed by Luca Guadagnino is simply sumptuous on every level, from locations to the architecture and then the costumes.

VIEW ART Swipe

















Next

5. American Gigolo

Many say that Giorgio Armani’s career was launched by the wardrobe he designed for Julian Kaye, the high-priced escort portrayed by Richard Gere. There has never been a man since then who could hook a jacket with a finger over his shoulder and make it look so damn alluring, without being overtly sexual.

This film — which chronicles design student Tracy Chambers’ rise to success in Europe — is a fashion show in and of itself. Diana Ross’ hairstyles are enough to keep anyone’s attention, let alone the outfits. With so many designers currently referencing great 1970s style (hello, Celine), this is worth a watch for inspiration when you might not have the funds to buy a whole new wardrobe from Net-a-Porter.

“A Single Man” (2009)

7. A Single Man

It’s almost not fair to include this film on the list, given that it was directed by Tom Ford. How could he have not made a fashionable film? Julianne Moore dancing in that breathtaking black-and-white gown with a cape (and those gold earrings and slightly tousled hair) is sublime.

8. Last Days of Disco

Whit Stilman’s films are always utterly stylish, and I was torn between listing this film, which set in the 1970s, or my actual favorite from his canon of work, Metropolitan, which details the late 1980s preppy blue-blood world of debutantes. But, hey, the sexy va-va-voom disco era will always win a battle against the haughty shoulder-pads decade.

9. Scarface

Some might raise an eyebrow that I included this in my list, but beyond the incredible clothes worn by Michelle Pfeiffer (the teal slip-like dress with a slit that seems to go higher and higher, the all-white suit with matching hat, the green halter one-piece bathing suit with a white coverup — need I go on?), there is something strikingly fresh in the colorful camp shirts worn by Al Pacino’s Tony Montana or the aviators sported by Steven Bauer’s Manny Ribera.

10. The Thomas Crown Affair

Okay, so maybe I’m cheating a little here, because I think both versions of this film belong on the list. Both the 1968 original starring Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway and the 1999 remake with Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo have thin plot lines, but watching the stars flirt and rob banks and museums in chic outfits is all I need to fall in love.