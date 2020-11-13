A Cozy New Bishop Arts Spot Will Showcase Globally-Inspired Cocktails and Cuisine

Dallas hospitality veteran Dan Bui, formerly the owner of Sisu and current co-owner of Bishop Arts’ Krio, is set to open a new bar and restaurant just down the street from the popular new Cajun-Asian spot. Atlas will open in the former Strut space at 408 N. Bishop Avenue with a menu featuring worldly food and cocktails.

“We’ll be showcasing some iconic drinks, like the classic Peruvian Pisco Sour, a French Kir Royale, and a Singapore Sling,” Bui tells PaperCity. “We’re going to make our own signature concoctions as well as trying to perfect timeless classics. We will also have an eclectic menu with ‘bar foods’ you’d find across the world.”

Bui is creating the Atlas menu with help from friends like Rodman Shields, the executive corporate chef for the Milk Shake group. Some dishes will include charcuterie boards, Cuban sandwiches, and German soft-pretzel bites with mustard and cheese.

For the vibe of the space, Bui says that Atlas will feel like a warm, comfortable library. “When designing this place, we imagined it was somewhere that Ernest Hemingway would grab a cocktail,” he says.

The Atlas cocktail menu will feature several signature drinks with global influences.

As for opening a restaurant during the pandemic, Bui understands the challenge. “I feel for every bar and restaurant owner out there. This is already a competitive industry with little room for error and Covid has ended a lot of people’s dreams,” he says. “On the flip side, it’s so amazing to see people strive and survive these hardships. I love seeing bars and restaurants open during these crazy times, and love seeing our industry friends busy.”

Bishop Arts in particular has been a popular place to open new restaurants lately — Encina, Chimichurri, and Bui’s Krio have opened during the pandemic. Bui attributes his and co-owner Connie Cheng’s success of Krio to supportive friends and families. “Operations had to be adjusted for these times, and every individual’s health is our paramount concern. Our to-go service is doing well, so I’m happy to see people are still trying us out, even if they don’t feel comfortable eating in a public restaurant.”

Atlas is set to open later this year or early 2021.