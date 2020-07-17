Most, if not all, of Dallas’ newest dining spots began their plans before anyone knew a pandemic was coming, pressing ahead with their openings, providing a bit of hope during a less than exciting summer. (For every high, however, there are lows to match.) Dallas, along with rapidly growing suburbs like Frisco and The Colony, has given us with several new concepts (whether you prefer dine-in, pickup, or delivery) to freshen up our restaurant routines this summer.

Krio

233 W. Seventh Street, Bishop Arts

The new Bishop Arts addition is a casual, Asian-inspired Cajun spot. Located next to the new White Rhino Coffee shop, Krio is just as clean-lined and pretty, with an Instagrammable aesthetic and a menu boasting jambalaya egg rolls, fried cauliflower, gluten-free fried shrimp, and (true to their theme) a variety of Bahn Mi and Po-Boys. They even have desserts like beignets and Taro mud pie.

Sandos rotate, but include chicken, tofu, and fruit options. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Sandoitchi

2939 Main Street, Deep Ellum

This new to-go only Japanese sandwich shop is one of the most sought-after dishes in Dallas right now. Opened just one month ago, Sandoitchi has been selling out of their rotating menu of chicken, egg salad, and fruit sandos served with cloud-like Japanese milk bread. To get your hands on one, keep an eye on the restaurant’s Instagram page to find out when ordering for the next week will open next.

The Remedy Burger at Standard Service (Courtesy of Standard Service)

Standard Service

5631 Alta Avenue, Lower Greenville

Taking over the former Feed Company Eatery and Bourbon Lounge space in Lower Greenville, this new restaurant comes from the same minds behind HG Sply Co., Hero, and Leela’s Wine Bar. The second location in DFW — the first is in Rockwall — is now open for lunch, dinner, and brunch. Greenville’s menu is similar to the original’s — there’s parmesan kale dip, sandwiches like a loaded grilled cheese and The Remedy Burger, named after the now-closed sister concept, and chicken fried chicken. One unique aspect of the new spot is a rotating cocktail called “The Usual,” where customers can submit their drink of choice to be featured on the menu. If yours is chosen, one dollar of each drink sold will be donated to your charity of choice.

(Courtesy of Trova)

Trova Wine + Market

4004 Villanova Street, University Park

New wine bar and market Trova is open for dine-in lunch and dinner service at 50 percent, and offering to-go bottles of wine and other goods. The menu has been curated by chef Sophie Lynn (formerly of Homewood) and will feature gourmet bites like sandwiches, salads, charcuterie, and more. Heading up the wine program, which features 200 different wines, is former Sachet sommelier Cameron Cronin, so you can expect some really great options.

Chef Marcus Paslay finally opens Provender Hall in the restored Fort Worth Stockyards.

Provender Hall

It took two years for Provender Hall to come together in the Fort Worth Stockyards (currently undergoing a $75 million revitalization), culminating in a summer opening during the pandemic. “Having to be so fluid is unique,” Chef Marcus Paslay tells PaperCity. “Luckily, we have a great team who’s on board with everything.” The Texas brasserie-inspired menu is the chef’s elevated take on the South’s greatest hits, like chicken fried steak, deviled eggs, pork rinds, and Texas meats.

Shrimp salad at Tarantino’s (Courtesy)

Tarantino’s Cicchetti Bar & Record Lounge

3611 Parry Avenue, Exposition Park

A new Italian joint quietly landed in Exposition Park (or rather, a new reiteration of a former Dallas hot spot): Peter Tarantino’s Cicchetti Bar & Record Lounge is now open, again. The space has played host to several cool concepts that have come and gone, including Meridian Room, State Bar, and the original Tarantino’s (owner Peter Tarantino moved his Italian joint to Deep Ellum in 2006). Order classic spaghetti and meatballs, a seasonal Mediterranean shrimp salad, homemade maple bourbon carrot walnut cake, and more for curbside pickup. You can find the menu here. To place an order for pickup, call 469-677-0085. Online ordering is coming soon.

(Courtesy of Kitchen Master Bistro)

Kitchen Master Bistro

9285 Preston Road, Frisco

Over in the suburbs, Frisco just welcomed an authentic new Chinese restaurant called Kitchen Master Bistro. Opened by Ian Peng, the Taiwanese cuisine-focused spot is currently open for takeout and dine-in service. The vast menu features hand-made dumplings, noodle soups, fried rice, noodle dishes, stir fry, and a couple of desserts (taro bread pudding and pan fried red bean mochi). To order, call 469-362-8001. The restaurant is currently taking a break from delivery to focus on dine-in and takeout.

(Courtesy of Marufuku Ramen)

Marufuku Ramen

9292 Warren Parkway, Frisco

A San Francisco-based concept, Marufuku Ramen recently opened its first restaurant outside of California in Frisco Ranch. Serving authentic Hakata-style Tonkotsu ramen, the restaurant cooks their broth for over 20 hours to extract the umami flavor. Noodles are super thin and the Cha-shu is made from specially selected pork. Popular ramens include the Hakata Tonkotsu DX, Chicken Paitan, and vegetable ramen. There are also small bites like the Chicken Karaage, pan-fried pork potstickers, and small rice bowls. The drink menu emphasizes sake, draft beers (including local and Japanese beers like Asahi Super Dry), and wine.

(Courtesy of Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails)

Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails

5774 Grandscape Boulevard, Suite 205, The Colony

Over in The Colony’s new mega development Grandscape, this new “experiential eatery” has opened. Called Seven Doors Kitchen & Cocktails — a collection of antique 19th century doors appears throughout the restaurant — the new spot boasts a diverse menu of craft cocktails and chef-driven bites. Curated by chef Jake Quintana, you’ll find everything from sushi rolls to sandwiches and steak filets. The extensive drink list includes whiskey cocktails, martinis, mules, frozen and house cocktails, mocktails, beer, and wine. For brunch on Saturday and Sunday, expect breakfast sushi rolls, eggs Benedict, French toast, and one-liter mimosas.