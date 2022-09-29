Deep Fried Across Dallas — Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks This Fall

Get your corn dog fix at Ferris Wheelers. (Photo by Daniel Vaughn)

The State Fair of Texas begins this Friday, September 30. Of course, you can get yourself to the fairgrounds to indulge in all the classic offerings and adventurous (to put it mildly) new foods. But for anyone who just wants a taste of the autumn tradition, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own spin on the State Fair of Texas culinary scene.

From brewery beer dinners to cotton candy cocktails, these local spots are offering State Fair-inspired bites without the crowds.