Deep Fried Across Dallas — Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks This Fall
All the Beer Battered and Sugar-Spun Creations Without the Long LinesBY Megan Ziots // 09.29.22
The State Fair of Texas begins this Friday, September 30. Of course, you can get yourself to the fairgrounds to indulge in all the classic offerings and adventurous (to put it mildly) new foods. But for anyone who just wants a taste of the autumn tradition, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own spin on the State Fair of Texas culinary scene.
From brewery beer dinners to cotton candy cocktails, these local spots are offering State Fair-inspired bites without the crowds.
Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge
Downtown
1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX | Map
In collaboration with Make Your Life Sweeter, this Arts District restaurant (located within the luxe Hall Arts Hotel) is offering a specialty rose champagne topped with cotton candy through this State Fair of Texas season.
CBD Provisions
Downtown
1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The Joule’s modern Texas brasserie will treat guests to State Fair-inspired menu items through fair season (available Thursday through Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm). Limited items include a Korean Corn Dog, Walking Taco (Fritos, Texas chili, etc.), loaded fries, Texas hot link, and pancake-battered Snickers.
Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ
Design District
1950 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
This Design District barbecue spot is hosting a State Ferris of Wheelers Themed Pop-Up from Thursday through Sunday until October 23. Along with live entertainment and games, guests can enjoy fair foods like funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs.
This favorite Dallas brewery offers one of the most appropriate drinks of the season: Funnel Cake Ale. The specialty vanilla-infused bready Golden ale is brewed each year to celebrate the State Fair. Find a can at Community Beer Co. or local stores.
On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen
7701 Lemmon Avenue, Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75209 | Map
On Thursday, October 13 at 7 pm, On Rotation Brewery is hosting a Fall Beer Dinner on their patio near Love Field. This month’s theme: Altered State of A-Fairs. For $50 per person, you’ll enjoy a four-course meal including State Fair-inspired bites paired with different On Rotation beers.
A few examples are deep-fried bacon-wrapped bratwurst bites, deep-fried Caesar salad, Tomahawk ribeye, and more.
Urban Crust
1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074 | Map
This Plano pizza restaurant is hosting a “State Fare and Spirits” dinner on Monday, October 10 at 6:30 pm. For $64.90 per person, you’ll enjoy four State Fair-inspired courses paired with Lockwood Distilling cocktails.
Reserve your spot here.
Thunderbird Pies
East Dallas
7328 Gaston Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75214 | Map
This East Dallas spot serves up Detroit-style pizzas near White Rock Lake. In celebration of the State Fair of Texas, you can order a corn dog pizza with sliced fried hot dogs, red onion, and a mustard drizzle from September 30 through October 31.