Restaurants

Deep Fried Across Dallas — Where to Find State Fair-Inspired Food and Drinks This Fall

All the Beer Battered and Sugar-Spun Creations Without the Long Lines

BY // 09.29.22
Ferris Wheelers

Get your corn dog fix at Ferris Wheelers. (Photo by Daniel Vaughn)

The State Fair of Texas begins this Friday, September 30. Of course, you can get yourself to the fairgrounds to indulge in all the classic offerings and adventurous (to put it mildly) new foods. But for anyone who just wants a taste of the autumn tradition, these Dallas spots are deep frying and brewing their own spin on the State Fair of Texas culinary scene.

From brewery beer dinners to cotton candy cocktails, these local spots are offering State Fair-inspired bites without the crowds.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

State Fair Cocktail Ellie’s

In collaboration with Make Your Life Sweeter, Ellie's is offering a State Fair Cocktail this Fair season. (Courtesy of Ellie's)

In collaboration with Make Your Life Sweeter, this Arts District restaurant (located within the luxe Hall Arts Hotel) is offering a specialty rose champagne topped with cotton candy through this State Fair of Texas season.

CBD Provisions

Downtown

1530 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-261-4500

Website

CBD Provisions Fair food

CBD Provisions is offering all sorts of State Fair-inspired bites this fair season.

The Joule’s modern Texas brasserie will treat guests to State Fair-inspired menu items through fair season (available Thursday through Sunday from 3 pm to 5 pm). Limited items include a Korean Corn Dog, Walking Taco (Fritos, Texas chili, etc.), loaded fries, Texas hot link, and pancake-battered Snickers.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Design District

1950 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-741-4141

Website

Ferris Wheelers

Get your corn dog fix at Ferris Wheelers. (Photo by Daniel Vaughn)

This Design District barbecue spot is hosting a State Ferris of Wheelers Themed Pop-Up from Thursday through Sunday until October 23. Along with live entertainment and games, guests can enjoy fair foods like funnel cakes, turkey legs, and corn dogs.

Community Beer Co.

Design District

3110 Commonwealth Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Community Beer Co.

Community Beer Co. offers its Funnel Cake Ale just in time for the State Fair. (Courtesy)

This favorite Dallas brewery offers one of the most appropriate drinks of the season: Funnel Cake Ale. The specialty vanilla-infused bready Golden ale is brewed each year to celebrate the State Fair. Find a can at Community Beer Co. or local stores.

On Rotation Brewery and Kitchen

7701 Lemmon Avenue, Suite 200
Dallas, TX 75209  |  Map

 

972-850-9279

Website

On Rotation Brewery Dallas

On Rotation Brewery is hosting a State Fair-inspired beer dinner this October.

On Thursday, October 13 at 7 pm, On Rotation Brewery is hosting a Fall Beer Dinner on their patio near Love Field. This month’s theme: Altered State of A-Fairs. For $50 per person, you’ll enjoy a four-course meal including State Fair-inspired bites paired with different On Rotation beers.

A few examples are deep-fried bacon-wrapped bratwurst bites, deep-fried Caesar salad, Tomahawk ribeye, and more.

Urban Crust

1006 E. 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-509-1400

Website

Urban Crust

Head to Plano's Urban Crust for a "State Fare and Spirits Dinner" this October.

This Plano pizza restaurant is hosting a “State Fare and Spirits” dinner on Monday, October 10 at 6:30 pm. For $64.90 per person, you’ll enjoy four State Fair-inspired courses paired with Lockwood Distilling cocktails.

Reserve your spot here.

Thunderbird Pies

East Dallas

7328 Gaston Avenue, Suite 110
Dallas, TX 75214  |  Map

 

469-577-1077

Website

Thunderbird Pies finds permanent home in White Rock (2)

Thunderbird Pies opened its first permanent location in East Dallas in 2021. (Courtesy)

This East Dallas spot serves up Detroit-style pizzas near White Rock Lake. In celebration of the State Fair of Texas, you can order a corn dog pizza with sliced fried hot dogs, red onion, and a mustard drizzle from September 30 through October 31.

HP Village

Showcase of Homes

Swipe
727 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

727 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,899,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
727 Merrill Street
1530 Hawthorne Street
Montrose / Mandell Place
FOR SALE

1530 Hawthorne Street
Houston, TX

$1,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1530 Hawthorne Street
629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

629 E 10th 1/2 St
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
629 E 10th 1/2 St
2163 University Blvd
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

2163 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
2163 University Blvd
1626 Cortlandt St
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1626 Cortlandt St
Houston, TX

$999,000 Learn More about this property
Cynthia Mullins
This property is listed by: Cynthia Mullins (713) 829-3052 Email Realtor
1626 Cortlandt St
1211 Nicholson Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1211 Nicholson Street
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Rose Scharning
This property is listed by: Rose Scharning (281) 787-2735 Email Realtor
1211 Nicholson Street
705 E 17th Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

705 E 17th Street
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
705 E 17th Street
5104 Caroline St 502
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

5104 Caroline St 502
Houston, TX

$1,250,000 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
5104 Caroline St 502
943 Merrill Street
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

943 Merrill Street
Houston, TX

$1,799,000 Learn More about this property
Melissa Kubala
This property is listed by: Melissa Kubala (713) 298-5097 Email Realtor
943 Merrill Street
1111 Studewood St 508
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1111 Studewood St 508
Houston, TX

$699,900 Learn More about this property
Bill Baldwin
This property is listed by: Bill Baldwin (713) 862-1600 Email Realtor
1111 Studewood St 508
1006 Herkimer Street
Houston Heights
FOR SALE

1006 Herkimer Street
Houston, TX

$789,000 Learn More about this property
David Diamond
This property is listed by: David Diamond (281) 772-6793 Email Realtor
1006 Herkimer Street
Presented by Boulevard Realty
View Our Open Houses See Our Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X