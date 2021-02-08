Swizzle Brings a Magical Hawaiian Escape to Dallas’ Lower Greenville

Make sure to start with the tarot chips with Sriracha aioli and edamame dips at Swizzle. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

The Rose of Manila cocktail at Swizzle is a popular tiki drink at the new lounge. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

A new tiki bar and restaurant has opened in Lower Greenville and it is truly one of the most magical places to go to in Dallas right now. Founded by wife-and-husband Jen and Marty Reyes, Swizzle teleports diners to a Hawaiian wonderland.

After hosting pop-ups at Dallas bars like Green Door Public House and planning the project for nearly five years, the couple decided to make their permanent tiki lounge dream a reality (Jen is of Filipino descent and has family ties to Hawaii).

Swizzle’s interior is small, but the fact that the lounge is reservation-only after 6 pm adds extra charm and exclusivity to the new spot. The first real-deal Dallas tiki lounge to open in over a decade, Swizzle offers an immersive, considered aesthetic that doesn’t disappoint. Highlights include a custom fountain and tiki lamps by local maker Jesse Magers. Dallas tikiphiles may even spot some familiar tiles sourced from Dallas’ Trader Vics, which closed in 2010. With color-changing lights and Hawaiian shirt-clad servers, the lounge completely transports you to an island oasis.

As for cocktails, there are so many drinks to try (at varying ABV levels). From “Welcome Aboard” to “I’m Calling an Uber,” each cocktail on the menu is completely up front about what’s in store. A few favorites from a recent Friday night visit include the Nui Nui, a mix of rums, allspice dram, vanilla, cinnamon, orange, and bitters, it tastes like Christmas in Hawaii. The mezcal-based Forbidden Ceremony with condensed milk, pineapple, and matcha was also surprisingly delicious.

If you’re looking for an elaborate, fun drink to share, the Boo Loo is intended for two. serves two people. Served in a whole pineapple, the drink includes several rums, soda, honey, lime, and of course, pineapple. They also offer mocktails if you’re looking to extend Dry January.

Lumpia, Filipino fried spring rolls, is on the Swizzle menu. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

There are several Polynesian dishes on the menu to pair your rum-based cocktails with. I tested the katsu chicken plate with macaroni salad (a must-try), as well as the tarot chips with Sriracha aioli and the Kalua pork sliders on King’s Hawaiian rolls. You’ll also find lumpia (Filipino fried spring rolls), Loco Moco (a traditional Hawaiian dish with a beef patty, fried egg, and gravy), a SPAM snack platter, and Dole Whip — all of which are on my list for next time.