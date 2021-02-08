Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
01
05

Swizzle's interior is decked out in tiki decor and color-changing lights. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

02
05

Lumpia, Filipino fried spring rolls, is on the Swizzle menu. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

03
05

The Rose of Manila cocktail at Swizzle is a popular tiki drink at the new lounge. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

04
05

Make sure to start with the tarot chips with Sriracha aioli and edamame dips at Swizzle. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

05
05

New Tiki bar and restaurant Swizzle is now open in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Swizzle Dallas
Restaurants / Openings

Swizzle Brings a Magical Hawaiian Escape to Dallas’ Lower Greenville

The New Tiki Lounge's Rum Cocktails and Authentic Polynesian Food Transport Guests to An Island Paradise

BY // 02.08.21
Swizzle's interior is decked out in tiki decor and color-changing lights. (Courtesy of Swizzle)
Lumpia, Filipino fried spring rolls, is on the Swizzle menu. (Courtesy of Swizzle)
The Rose of Manila cocktail at Swizzle is a popular tiki drink at the new lounge. (Courtesy of Swizzle)
Make sure to start with the tarot chips with Sriracha aioli and edamame dips at Swizzle. (Courtesy of Swizzle)
New Tiki bar and restaurant Swizzle is now open in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Swizzle)
1
5

Swizzle's interior is decked out in tiki decor and color-changing lights. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

2
5

Lumpia, Filipino fried spring rolls, is on the Swizzle menu. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

3
5

The Rose of Manila cocktail at Swizzle is a popular tiki drink at the new lounge. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

4
5

Make sure to start with the tarot chips with Sriracha aioli and edamame dips at Swizzle. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

5
5

New Tiki bar and restaurant Swizzle is now open in Lower Greenville. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

A new tiki bar and restaurant has opened in Lower Greenville and it is truly one of the most magical places to go to in Dallas right now. Founded by wife-and-husband Jen and Marty Reyes, Swizzle teleports diners to a Hawaiian wonderland.

After hosting pop-ups at Dallas bars like Green Door Public House and planning the project for nearly five years, the couple decided to make their permanent tiki lounge dream a reality (Jen is of Filipino descent and has family ties to Hawaii).

Swizzle’s interior is small, but the fact that the lounge is reservation-only after 6 pm adds extra charm and exclusivity to the new spot. The first real-deal Dallas tiki lounge to open in over a decade, Swizzle offers an immersive, considered aesthetic that doesn’t disappoint. Highlights include a custom fountain and tiki lamps by local maker Jesse Magers. Dallas tikiphiles may even spot some familiar tiles sourced from Dallas’ Trader Vics, which closed in 2010. With color-changing lights and Hawaiian shirt-clad servers, the lounge completely transports you to an island oasis.

As for cocktails, there are so many drinks to try (at varying ABV levels). From “Welcome Aboard” to “I’m Calling an Uber,” each cocktail on the menu is completely up front about what’s in store. A few favorites from a recent Friday night visit include the Nui Nui, a mix of rums, allspice dram, vanilla, cinnamon, orange, and bitters, it tastes like Christmas in Hawaii. The mezcal-based Forbidden Ceremony with condensed milk, pineapple, and matcha was also surprisingly delicious.

If you’re looking for an elaborate, fun drink to share, the Boo Loo is intended for two. serves two people. Served in a whole pineapple, the drink includes several rums, soda, honey, lime, and of course, pineapple. They also offer mocktails if you’re looking to extend Dry January.

Swizzle Dallas
Lumpia, Filipino fried spring rolls, is on the Swizzle menu. (Courtesy of Swizzle)

There are several Polynesian dishes on the menu to pair your rum-based cocktails with. I tested the katsu chicken plate with macaroni salad (a must-try), as well as the tarot chips with Sriracha aioli and the Kalua pork sliders on King’s Hawaiian rolls. You’ll also find lumpia (Filipino fried spring rolls), Loco Moco (a traditional Hawaiian dish with a beef patty, fried egg, and gravy), a SPAM snack platter, and Dole Whip — all of which are on my list for next time.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2656 San Marcus
East Dallas
FOR SALE

2656 San Marcus
DALLAS, TX

$310,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2656 San Marcus
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas
FOR SALE

4507 Holland Avenue #105
Dallas, TX

$319,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4507 Holland Avenue #105
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X