Stunning Weddings — Unbelievable Photos From Texans’ Memorable Unions

Sterling Stensrud in custom Nardos Imam, and Robert Evans, in Ermenegildo Zegna wed at Dallas' Mansion on Turtle Creek in 2017.

Guests attending the wedding of Haley Hall and Trevor Tamlyn walked from Highland Park Presbyterian Church in Dallas to the bride's home for a rocking reception. (Photo by John Cain Photography)

Dallas native jewelry designer Ashley Pittman, wearing Oscar de la Renta, and television writer Taylor Hamra were wed at the home of the bride's mother in the Bel Air neighborhood of Los Angeles. (Photo by Jose Villa)

A romantic moment between the newlyweds Gary Chapman and Puja Verma, reception at River Oaks Country Club. The couple met at her mother's Indian restaurant, Kiran's, in Houston. (Photo by Philip Thomas)

Karen Bradshaw & Jack Morris Rains celebrate his birthday in early December 2020 at La Griglia after their wedding at The Church of St. John the Divine. (Photo by Wilson Parish)

An adoring Ceron backstage at River Oaks Country Club with bride Jennifer Rose McCord just before her marriage to Landon Anderson. (Photo by Chris Bailey)

Having met on line Bob Bowman & Leisa Holland-Nelson, both 72, were wed in 2018 at the home of a Houston friend.

Oliver and Sarah Davey celebrated their nuptials in Dallas' Crescent Club which for the night was transformed transformed into a Parisian salon with stunning tableaux vivants. (Photo by Bowie Alexander)

The beachfront wedding of Jacquie Baly and James Craig at St. Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands was a small affair with only her sons attending. (Photo by Meredith Zimmerman)

Astros owner Jim Crane and Whitney Wheeler were wed at his Floridian National Golf Club, near Palm Beach. (Photo by Terry Gruber of Gruber Photography)

In 2019, the dinner for 100 following the marriage of Tessa Mugica — formally Teresa Mugica Montana, Baroness of Essendine — and Robert Montana in Seville, Spain, was held at Hotel Alfonso XIII, a historic landmark of ornate, neo-Moorish design. (Photo by Ernesto Villalba)

Heather Rogers and Ben Nichols say their I do's in a wedding for two in the Red Rock country of Sedona, Arizona in 2017.(Photo by Vienna Glenn Photography)

Niki and Kami Duck wed at the romantic Sonnenalp Hotel in Vail with some 70 guests arriving from the couple's home base in Dallas. (Photo by Lady Ilg Photography)

Dallas' Brian Atkinson and Natalie Fort make a grand exit from their wedding celebration held in St. Louis, Missouri, in 2019l (Photo by Liz Banfield)

A Cinco de Mayo wedding for Emily and Andrés Mass at Houston Country Club in spring of 2019 attended by more than 500 guests. (Photo by Chris Bailey )

Anisha Nanu and Para Khara at the traditional Hindu ceremony which was performed prior to the festivities for their 1,100 guests at the Hyatt Regency Dallas. (Photo by Mir Anwar Studios)

Houston Grand Opera creative and artistic director Patrick Summers & Judge Beau Miller decided on a destination wedding in the Grand Tetons in 2017. (Photo by Priscilla Dickson)

Wedding guests at The Astorian in Houston join in the hora with Lauren Weingarten and Oren Marouni. (Photo by Aisha Khan of Ama Photography & Cinema)

Lindsey & Corbin Sitzes on the grounds of The Brooks in historic Weatherford, Texas, where they were wed in 2017. "Although this shot may have resulted in my husband ripping my wedding dress, I would say it was totally WORTH IT," she told PaperCity.

Kirsten Katrina Corley and Chancelor Jonathan Bennett aka Chance the rapper wed at The Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach in 2019. (Photo by Duke Images)

Houston's Adele Hartland and Jason Hebert wed in Bali, Indonesia, in a series of traditional ceremonies that included colorful costume changes. Here a romantic rain shower in the Bali Botanical Garden the day before their wedding. (Photo by Michelle Watson/CatchlightGroup.com)

Dagney Pruner of Houston and Carlos Gómez del Campo Neme of Me4xico City celebrating at their wedding reception in Mexico City's Colegio de San Ignacio de Loyola Vizcaínas in 2019. (Photo by Graciela Ubando)

As we are less than a week away from Valentine’s Day, that most romantic of holidays, we look back on the myriad weddings that have been covered by PaperCity digital over the years. While we have posted hundreds of wedding pictures, we have waded through the sea of love and selected 26 of our favorite images.

