With $6 Wine Pours and Lobster Poutine, Sharon Van Meter Settles Into Oak Cliff

The roasted rainbow carrot salad with whipped ricotta and pistachio brittle might as well be a dessert at Beckley 1115. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

A new wine bar has opened in the former Victory Hugo’s space on Beckley Avenue in Oak Cliff. Chef Sharon Van Meter (3015 at Trinity Groves) recently debuted Beckley 1115 in the old house that includes a spacious patio. A graduate of Paris’ Le Cordon Bleu, Van Meter was also executive chef of The Ritz-Carlton, International. She’s made a name for herself as a top chef in the Dallas-Fort Worth area over the past 40 years.

Although the menu and space were conceptualized by Van Meter, the seasonally-focused spot’s kitchen is helmed by chef Aaron Nelson — formerly of Meddlesome Moth and Urban Taco. Beckley 1115 hosts lunch, dinner, and weekend brunch.

The Vibe

On a recent Friday evening, I dined at the charming spot, made extra cozy with a bright Christmas tree and enchanting fairy lights strung along the outdoor patio. A huge wine fridge sits behind the bar where patrons can opt to have a drink or bite away from the main dining area. Live music from Latin artist Tomas Sclar y Flamenco Nuevo is played every Thursday and Saturday night.

Beckley 1115 offers all kinds of wine by the 3-ounce, 6-ounce, and bottle.

What to Drink

Starting at $6 for a three-ounce pour of red wine and $5.50 for the same amount of Ruffino, Beckley 1115 offers several options to taste some different vinos. Let’s be honest, three ounces is basically a taster, but if you’re looking to try more than one varietal, it’s a good option. You can also order wines in (more normal) six-ounce pours or by the bottle. From rose and bubbles to whites and reds, wine selections change seasonally.

And if you’re not feeling wine, there are a few solid draft beer choices on draft (also changing seasonally) including Stella, Yuengling, St Arnold Oktoberfest, and Mosaic for the fall. For non-alcoholic options, there’s a refresher called Pressed for Thyme that looks delightful. It includes grapefruit, thyme, and tonic.

Next

What to Eat

We first tried the ABC caramelized squash toast with whipped ricotta. It was the perfect mix of crunchy and soft, with fluffy ricotta and pistachio bits offering a balance of sweet and salty. Paired with the Spanish meatballs, the start to our meal was filled with warmth and comfort. For some lighter options, there is a foie gras mousse with balsamic fig chutney, oysters, and charcuterie. A lobster poutine also catches the eye with Creole gravy and chives.

Three salads are currently on Beckley 1115’s fall menu — a classic wedge, warm spinach salad, and The Farmer Lee. Also delightfully warm, the seasonal salad comes with roasted rainbow carrots, whipped ricotta, harissa, pistachio brittle, and brown butter shallot vinaigrette. It was basically a dessert made out of vegetables.

The bucatini at Beckley 1115 is made with pork ragu, fennel and leak. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Lastly, there are a few large plates, and five or so sandwiches on the menu. The burger changes every month and $3 from the profits go towards a charity (that also varies each month). You can indulge in a pork belly Reuben, Parisian with honey ham and Swiss, mushroom shawarma, or smoked turkey sandwich.

This season, crystal blue prawns and grits, chicken roulade, and a Bucatini pasta dish make up the large plates options. We went with the Bucatini with pork ragu, fennel, and leek. Get yourself to Beckley 1115 to try this dish before the season ends.