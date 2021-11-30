LeAnn Rimes Caps Off a Touching Tribute at the Glamorous Texas Trailblazer Awards
A Sweet Serenade and SendoffBY PaperCity Dallas // 11.30.21
Carol Seay, Stephanie Seay, Stephanie and Travis Hollman at the Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021
Sally Hoglund, Paige Flink, Suzy Gekiere at the Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021
Danié Gómez Ortigoza at the Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021
Phillip Wortley, Samantha Wortley
Paige Flink, Mimi Crume Sterling
Paige Flink, with Harold Ginsburg, accepting her Texas Trailblazer Award at the Thompson Hotel in downtown Dallas.
LeAnn Rimes performed an acoustic set at the Texas Trailblazer Awards, benefitting The Family Place.
LeAnn Rimes performed an acoustic set at the Texas Trailblazer Awards, benefitting The Family Place.
Paige Flink, Gloria Campos
Paige Flink, Randy Flink
Mimi Sterling, Ulrich Sterling
Michael Seay, Adam Till, Stephanie Seay, Melanie Till
Lindsay Jacaman, Mimi Sterling, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Holly Krug
Judy Rowan, Melissa Sherrill
Emberli Pridham, Samantha Wortley
Michael Seay, Stephanie Seay
Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson
Blue Harris, Paige Flink
Stephanie Hollman, Travis Hollman
What: The Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021, held by The Family Place
Where: The Thompson Dallas Hotel
The Scene: A glamorous, late-fall dinner and concert in downtown Dallas’ newest luxury hotel served as a perfect sendoff for Texas Trailblazer Award recipient Paige Flink. The longtime CEO of The Family Place and creator of the shopping-fueled Partners Card program recently retired after devoting 30 years to the nonprofit agency, which is Texas’ largest provider of domestic violence services. Understandably, the evening was filled with emotion.
WFAA news anchor Gloria Campos served as emcee of the evening, which featured an exciting live auction led by Travis Hollman and a touching tribute to Flink by her predecessor, newly appointed Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling. Flink then took the stage to regale the nearly 800 in attendance with career highlights and her most cherished moments over the past 30 years before welcoming Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes to the stage for acoustic performances of “Blue, One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Guests were treated to a very Tennessee sendoff (complete with Moon Pies), as an ode to Flink’s home state.
The Seen: Co-chairs Carol Seay, Stephanie Seay, and Travis and Stephanie Hollman. Notable guests included Sally Hoglund, Dr. Cathy Moffitt, Lindsay Jacaman, Harold Ginsburg, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Samantha Wortley, and Marjon Henderson.