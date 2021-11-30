texas trailblazer awards The Family PLace
Sally Hoglund – Paige Flink – Suzy Gekiere
Pink Satin Headband
Phillip Wortley – Samantha Wortley
Paige Flink, Mimi Crume Sterling
Paige Flink, Harold Ginsburg
LeAnn Rimes
LeAnn Rimes2
Paige Flink, Gloria Campos
Paige Flink – Randy Flink
Mimi Sterling – Ulrich Sterling
Michael Seay – Adam Till – Stephanie Seay – Melanie Till
Lindsay Jacaman – Mimi Sterling – Taylor Tomasi Hill – Holly Krug
Judy Rowan – Melissa Sherrill
Emberli Pridham – Samantha Wortley
Michael Seay – Stephanie Seay
Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson
Blue Harris – Paige Flink
Stephanie Hollman – Travis Hollman
01
19

Carol Seay, Stephanie Seay, Stephanie and Travis Hollman at the Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021

02
19

Sally Hoglund, Paige Flink, Suzy Gekiere at the Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021

03
19

Danié Gómez Ortigoza at the Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021

04
19

Phillip Wortley, Samantha Wortley

05
19

Paige Flink, Mimi Crume Sterling

06
19

Paige Flink, with Harold Ginsburg, accepting her Texas Trailblazer Award at the Thompson Hotel in downtown Dallas.

07
19

LeAnn Rimes performed an acoustic set at the Texas Trailblazer Awards, benefitting The Family Place.

08
19

LeAnn Rimes performed an acoustic set at the Texas Trailblazer Awards, benefitting The Family Place.

09
19

Paige Flink, Gloria Campos

10
19

Paige Flink, Randy Flink

11
19

Mimi Sterling, Ulrich Sterling

12
19

Michael Seay, Adam Till, Stephanie Seay, Melanie Till

13
19

Lindsay Jacaman, Mimi Sterling, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Holly Krug

14
19

Judy Rowan, Melissa Sherrill

15
19

Emberli Pridham, Samantha Wortley

16
19

Michael Seay, Stephanie Seay

17
19

Chris Kimbrough, Marjon Henderson

18
19

Blue Harris, Paige Flink

19
19

Stephanie Hollman, Travis Hollman

Society / The Seen

LeAnn Rimes Caps Off a Touching Tribute at the Glamorous Texas Trailblazer Awards

A Sweet Serenade and Sendoff

BY PaperCity Dallas // 11.30.21
What: The Texas Trailblazer Awards 2021, held by The Family Place

Where: The Thompson Dallas Hotel

The Scene: A glamorous, late-fall dinner and concert in downtown Dallas’ newest luxury hotel served as a perfect sendoff for Texas Trailblazer Award recipient Paige Flink. The longtime CEO of The Family Place and creator of the shopping-fueled Partners Card program recently retired after devoting 30 years to the nonprofit agency, which is Texas’ largest provider of domestic violence services. Understandably, the evening was filled with emotion.

WFAA news anchor Gloria Campos served as emcee of the evening, which featured an exciting live auction led by Travis Hollman and a touching tribute to Flink by her predecessor, newly appointed Family Place CEO Mimi Sterling. Flink then took the stage to regale the nearly 800 in attendance with career highlights and her most cherished moments over the past 30 years before welcoming Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter LeAnn Rimes to the stage for acoustic performances of “Blue, One Way Ticket (Because I Can),” and “Can’t Fight the Moonlight.” Guests were treated to a very Tennessee sendoff (complete with Moon Pies), as an ode to Flink’s home state. 

The Seen: Co-chairs Carol Seay, Stephanie Seay, and Travis and Stephanie Hollman. Notable guests included Sally Hoglund, Dr. Cathy Moffitt, Lindsay Jacaman, Harold Ginsburg, Taylor Tomasi Hill, Samantha Wortley, and Marjon Henderson.

Elizabeth Anthony

