Celebrate National Eggs Benedict Day (Why Not?) With These Top-Notch Dallas Dishes
Take the Hollandaise To-GoBY Megan Ziots // 04.13.20
National food holidays, trivial as they may sound, offer an excellent excuse to test out some of the best versions of a dish in Dallas. And since this Thursday, April 16, is National Eggs Benedict Day, seize the moment and support a local restaurant by ordering the brunch staple to-go.
From Ellen Southern Kitchen’s cajun spin to an avocado-centric version, here are our picks for the best eggs Benedict to-go options in the city. There is a national holiday to celebrate, after all.
Ellen’s Southern Kitchen
1790 N Record St
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Ellen’s Southern Kitchen is well-known for their various versions on the classic eggs Benedict — from a cajun shrimp and meatless option to a chicken fried Benny. Order the dish for pickup or delivery through Uber Eats.
Dream Café
Multiple Locations
2800 Routh Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The popular Dallas brunch offers four different kinds of eggs Benedicts, all served on English muffins with homemade Hollandaise sauce and hash browns. From crispy country chicken and crab cakes to the Cali-inspired “90210” (featuring artichoke hearts and spinach) and a more classic option, with Dream Café’s with smoked ham spinach, and tomatoes. Honestly, you might as well order one of each.
Dream Cafe is offering pickup and delivery with Uber Eats.
Yolk
1722 Routh Street, Suite 132
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
The breakfast-focused cafe in One Arts Plaza offers five types of eggs Benedict, which are all currently available for pickup or delivery through Uber Eats. Pick from their most straightforward eggs Benedict (featuring an English muffin, Canadian bacon, and poached eggs) or the Benedict Caprese, which comes with mozzarella, pesto, tomato, and poached eggs. There’s also a pot roast Benedict, waffle Benny, and South of the Border Benny with chorizo, chipotle sauce, poached eggs, and cilantro.
All come with seasoned potatoes, which can be substituted with fresh fruit or berries for an extra $1.50.
Eggsellent Café
4218 Lemmon Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
The new addition to the Oak Lawn neighborhood is currently delivering through Uber Eats and offering three types of eggs Benedicts to-go, including the classic eggs Benedict, Avocado Benedict, and Smoked Salmon Benedict. All are served with grits, hash browns, or fresh fruit.
Benedict’s Restaurant
Addison
4800 Belt Line Road
Addison, TX 75254 | Map
The Addison brunch spot is currently offering a limited to-go menu, featuring eight variations of eggs Benedict. From a Brooklyn pastrami and “Baconberry” to a goat cheese and mushroom Benedict, all are served with hash browns and fruit. To order, call the restaurant (972-490-0500) to schedule a pickup order.