Community Beer Co. is moving into a new, massive two-story taproom this fall. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

The outdoor biergarten at Community Beer Co. will include hammocks, a bar, and a dog park. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

The restaurant at Community Beer Co. will include communal seating, as well as booths and tables. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

The Barrel Room at Community Beer Co.'s new facility will be a private event space. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

Restaurants / Openings

Community Beer Co. Will Move Into A New Massive, Two-Story Brewing Haven This Fall

A Restaurant, Outdoor Biergarten, and Live Music Venue Are In the Works at Pegasus Park

BY // 04.08.21
Community Beer Co. is moving into a new, massive two-story taproom this fall. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

The outdoor biergarten at Community Beer Co. will include hammocks, a bar, and a dog park. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

The restaurant at Community Beer Co. will include communal seating, as well as booths and tables. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

National Beer Day was yesterday, and I don’t know how this brewery kept this a secret until now. One of our favorite Dallas breweries, Community Beer Co. (home of the Mosaic IPA) just announced that it is expanding into a massive 70,000-square-foot facility this fall. Just 11 minutes northwest from its original Design District location, the new spot will include a restaurant, outdoor biergarten, live music venue, private event spaces, and a two-story taproom — quite the upgrade for the more modest, warehouse-style space along Inspiration Drive.

The new destination will be located in the renovated Pegasus Park off Stemmons Freeway, offering easy access for those near and far to visit the new craft-beer playground. At two-stories high, the taproom will include gathering spaces that offer 40 Community beers, as well as their new Brite Side hard seltzers, spirits, and wine. The second floor will overlook the biergarten and amphitheater outside.

A very cool looking private event space called the Barrel Room will be available for beer dinners, rehearsal dinners, corporate gatherings, parties, and more.

As for the full-service restaurant at Community Beer Co., it will be open for dinner, brunch, and beer pairing dinners. There will be communal seating for larger groups, as well as booths and tables. So far, the Community Beer website only notes that the food will be “down-to-earth made with fresh ingredients.”

The outdoor biergarten space will include various seating areas, as well as a dog park (bring the pups), kids area (bring the kiddos), and a separate bar. Hammocks and Adirondack chairs will be open to chill out on, as well as communal tables to grab a bite or drink.

