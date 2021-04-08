The Coolest Dallas Spots to Shop Right Now

The RealReal's first brick-and-mortar store in Dallas just opened in Knox District. (photo by Mattie Gresham)

La Ligne x “Drawbertson”

This shopping event has all your Dallas faves. On Friday, April 9, NBC 5 anchor Meredith Land and Cover Swim founder Lisa Moore will host La Ligne co-founder Valerie Macaulay at the brand’s Highland Park Village store (its first outside of New York) from 10am to 2pm.

“La Ligne is Line in French,” by Donald Robertson. The limited-edition print will be available this Friday, with all proceeds going toward Booker T. Washington High School.

The Monogram Club will be on hand, as will treats from Bird Bakery, and a limited-edition print from Dallas’ newest artist in residence Donald Robertson (all proceeds from “La Ligne is Line in French” [$450] will be donated to Booker T. Washington School). Perhaps you can find the Meghan Markle dress. Or the Olivia Wilde sweater. Basically, a lot of celebs heart the effortlessly chic La Ligne, and for good reason.

A Vintage Flea Market in Oak Cliff

Beatnik’s charming West 7th shop (minutes from the Bishop Arts District) will be hosting a collection of rising DFW vintage stars this Saturday from 11am to 5pm. From Fort Worth’s Jane Dottie Vintage and Daisy Canyon to the Dallas Curio and Aarica Nichole, the sustainability game will be as strong as the drinks at the pop up bar.

GANNI x Market Highland Park Village

Now that LoveShackFancy has found its full-time home in the Village, Danish fashion brand GANNI is taking over the coveted pop-up space in Market Highland Park Village. The young label has cultivated an ardent following for its playful prints, eco-friendly focus, and a creative take on Scandinavian style.

With their welcoming, bespoke space in Market (inspired by founders and husband-and-wife Ditte and Nicolaj Reffstrup’s own family home), GANNI aims to bring a bit of Copenhagen to Dallas. And because nothing makes a house feel like a home quite like fresh flowers, Dallas floral artist Kyle Branch (aka Peaches) will be whipping up retro flower arrangements for the first few customers.

The RealReal’s first brick-and-mortar store in Dallas just opened in Knox District. (photo by Mattie Gresham)

The RealReal Just Got Real

At the end of March, we teased what would be in store at The RealReal’s first Dallas shop, which found its home in a charming, freestanding space (formerly home to Kate Spade) in Knox District. Now officially open, the IRL version of the famous online marketplace is a luxury resale dream, complete with thousands of pieces of designer apparel, watches, shoes, and accessories for men and women.

“One of my favorite aspects of the Dallas store is that it feels like home to those of us who live here,” Kyle Kidder, TRR Dallas’ head of shop, says in a release. “Everything from the curated art to the ready-to-wear collection in-store is a reflection of the local lifestyle.”

Artfully populating the space between Golden Goose sneakers, Celine handbags, and vintage Prada finds in the cozy, earth-tone shop are works from emerging Mexican artists (Marco Rountree and Jonathan Miralda Fuksman) and Luke Gilford’s photography, focusing on America’s queer rodeo subculture.

Be sure to gather up the goods this month — April consigners walk away with a $100 The RealReal credit.