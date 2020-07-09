Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
01
04

Dallas chefs share what they cook at home in new cookbook, "Cooking at Home."

02
04

Proceeds from "Cooking at Home" will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, which helps the homeless recovering from addiciton.

03
04

Chef Anastacia-Quiñones-Pittman of José is an Honorary Chef Chair for the fundraiser.

04
04

As well as Chef Eric Dreyer of Ellie's at HALL Arts Hotel.

Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Restaurants

Top Dallas and Fort Worth Chefs Collaborate On New Cookbook for a Cause

Kent Rathburn, Jon Bonnell, Janice Provost, and More Come Together for "Cooking at Home"

BY // 07.09.20
Dallas chefs share what they cook at home in new cookbook, "Cooking at Home."
Proceeds from "Cooking at Home" will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, which helps the homeless recovering from addiciton.
Chef Anastacia-Quiñones-Pittman of José is an Honorary Chef Chair for the fundraiser.
As well as Chef Eric Dreyer of Ellie's at HALL Arts Hotel.
1
4

Dallas chefs share what they cook at home in new cookbook, "Cooking at Home."

2
4

Proceeds from "Cooking at Home" will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, which helps the homeless recovering from addiciton.

3
4

Chef Anastacia-Quiñones-Pittman of José is an Honorary Chef Chair for the fundraiser.

4
4

As well as Chef Eric Dreyer of Ellie's at HALL Arts Hotel.

Dallas’ most prominent chefs have come together for a cause, collaborating on a new cookbook featuring their own family recipes: Cooking at Home: A Collection of Recipes Created by Dallas’ Top Chefs From Their Homes to Yours. In addition to offering exciting new content for Dallas foodies, proceeds from the cookbook will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, a non-profit that provides safe, sober transitional living for the homeless seeking addiction recovery.

In prior years, Dallas 24 Hour Club has relied on the annual Dallas All-Star Chef Classic, an in-person dining event which unfortunately cannot be held during the pandemic. With everyone held up at home, cooking and baking more than ever, a new cookbook offers some exciting new recipes to play with — bringing the feel of your favorite Dallas restaurant to your home.

Cooking at Home Dallas chefs
Proceeds from “Cooking at Home” will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, which helps the homeless recovering from addiction.

The $43 cookbook features dishes from José executive chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman and Ellie’s Eric Dreyer, who are also Honorary Chef Chairs.

“I love the theme of this cookbook because it showcases the love we give to our own families. Cooking At Home will give the reader a chance to peek into our dining rooms – one recipe at a time,” says Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman in a statement. “I am honored to support The 24 and serve as Honorary Chef Chair for this project because the work they provide to those seeking recovery from addiction is so needed.”

Other recipes come from Stephan Pyles, Kent Rathbun, Curtis Stone, The Mansion Restaurant’s Sebastien Archambault, Jon Bonnell of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, Chef Uno Immanivong of Red Stix Asian Street Food, LOCAL’s Tracy Miller, Parigi’s Janice Provost, Savor’s Luke Rogers, Salum’s Abraham Salum, Tony Street, Manny Vera, and several more.

Pre-sales of Cooking at Home are now available and copies will begin shipping on November 1. Reserve your copy here.

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
11 Congressional Cir
Carlton Woods Creekside
FOR SALE

11 Congressional Cir
The Woodlands, TX

$3,745,000 Learn More about this property
Jo Anne Johnson
This property is listed by: Jo Anne Johnson (713) 703-3316 Email Realtor
11 Congressional Cir
1647 Bissonnet St
Rice/Museum District
FOR SALE

1647 Bissonnet St
Houston, TX

$1,279,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
1647 Bissonnet St
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire Area
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
815 Leverkuhn St
Rice Military
FOR SALE

815 Leverkuhn St
Houston, TX

$439,999 Learn More about this property
Meghan Cornelius
This property is listed by: Meghan Cornelius (832) 910-2806 Email Realtor
815 Leverkuhn St
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Gaywood
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,949,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
2535 Inwood Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2535 Inwood Dr
Houston, TX

$7,700,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2535 Inwood Dr
3219 University Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3219 University Blvd
Houston, TX

$4,750,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3219 University Blvd
1728 Nicholson St
Heights
FOR SALE

1728 Nicholson St
Houston, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Jacqui Kneese
This property is listed by: Jacqui Kneese (713) 826-0005 Email Realtor
1728 Nicholson St
2131 Pelham Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2131 Pelham Dr
Houston, TX

$2,995,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
2131 Pelham Dr
1527 Milford St
Southampton Area
FOR SALE

1527 Milford St
Houston, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Mike Mahlstedt
This property is listed by: Mike Mahlstedt (713) 435-9126 Email Realtor
1527 Milford St
2710 Westgrove Ln
West Grove Court
FOR SALE

2710 Westgrove Ln
Houston, TX

$1,550,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
2710 Westgrove Ln
312 Carnarvon Dr
Memorial Close-In
FOR SALE

312 Carnarvon Dr
Houston, TX

$6,950,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
312 Carnarvon Dr
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
901 Redan St
Woodland Heights
FOR SALE

901 Redan St
Houston, TX

$1,695,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
901 Redan St
8626 Prichett Dr
Meyerland Area
FOR SALE

8626 Prichett Dr
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
8626 Prichett Dr
1410 Chantilly Ln
Oak Forest
FOR SALE

1410 Chantilly Ln
Houston, TX

$1,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Schlemmer
This property is listed by: Caroline Schlemmer (713) 446-2716 Email Realtor
1410 Chantilly Ln
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
1826 Nantucket Dr
Westhaven Estates
FOR SALE

1826 Nantucket Dr
Houston, TX

$1,295,000 Learn More about this property
Robert Bland
This property is listed by: Robert Bland (713) 252-6588 Email Realtor
1826 Nantucket Dr
2164 Chilton Rd
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2164 Chilton Rd
Houston, TX

$5,745,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
2164 Chilton Rd
4107 Milton St
West University
FOR SALE

4107 Milton St
Houston, TX

$1,050,000 Learn More about this property
Kathy Dreyfus
This property is listed by: Kathy Dreyfus (713) 705-0201 Email Realtor
4107 Milton St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X