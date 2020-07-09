Top Dallas and Fort Worth Chefs Collaborate On New Cookbook for a Cause

Proceeds from "Cooking at Home" will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, which helps the homeless recovering from addiciton.

Dallas chefs share what they cook at home in new cookbook, "Cooking at Home."

Dallas’ most prominent chefs have come together for a cause, collaborating on a new cookbook featuring their own family recipes: Cooking at Home: A Collection of Recipes Created by Dallas’ Top Chefs From Their Homes to Yours. In addition to offering exciting new content for Dallas foodies, proceeds from the cookbook will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, a non-profit that provides safe, sober transitional living for the homeless seeking addiction recovery.

In prior years, Dallas 24 Hour Club has relied on the annual Dallas All-Star Chef Classic, an in-person dining event which unfortunately cannot be held during the pandemic. With everyone held up at home, cooking and baking more than ever, a new cookbook offers some exciting new recipes to play with — bringing the feel of your favorite Dallas restaurant to your home.

Proceeds from “Cooking at Home” will benefit Dallas 24 Hour Club, which helps the homeless recovering from addiction.

The $43 cookbook features dishes from José executive chef Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman and Ellie’s Eric Dreyer, who are also Honorary Chef Chairs.

“I love the theme of this cookbook because it showcases the love we give to our own families. Cooking At Home will give the reader a chance to peek into our dining rooms – one recipe at a time,” says Anastacia Quiñones-Pittman in a statement. “I am honored to support The 24 and serve as Honorary Chef Chair for this project because the work they provide to those seeking recovery from addiction is so needed.”

Other recipes come from Stephan Pyles, Kent Rathbun, Curtis Stone, The Mansion Restaurant’s Sebastien Archambault, Jon Bonnell of Bonnell’s Restaurant Group, Chef Uno Immanivong of Red Stix Asian Street Food, LOCAL’s Tracy Miller, Parigi’s Janice Provost, Savor’s Luke Rogers, Salum’s Abraham Salum, Tony Street, Manny Vera, and several more.

Pre-sales of Cooking at Home are now available and copies will begin shipping on November 1. Reserve your copy here.