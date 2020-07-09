Omni – pool time is calling.
Culture / Travel

Houston’s True Staycation Oasis — the Revamped Omni Houston Boasts Everything a Perfect Retreat Needs

World Class Spa, Whiskey Haven, Pool Scene and More Await

BY // 07.09.20
A trip to the beach or the mountains might not be in the cards this summer, but you don’t need to go far to have an exceptional vacation experience.

Take a quiet drive to the Omni Houston Hotel. This revamped and revitalized retreat is tucked into the heart of the nation’s fourth largest city, but it feels like it’s a world away. Once you enter the grounds you’ll feel completely removed from the big city beyond, as the hotel is set back from busy streets, and surrounded by lush landscapes. Relaxation and rejuvenation await at this Uptown haven.

This could be the ultimate staycation. Or the perfect quick trip vacation from Dallas or Austin.

The luxurious Omni Houston underwent a $30 million renovation three years ago. The hotelier used it as an opportunity to reimagine and redesign its shared spaces. The stunning result? Everything exudes a true resort-feel, right in the heart of Houston.

Omni Houston has been refreshed and redesigned with comfort in mind.

The fresh and bright decor has tons of natural light flowing into the space.  The design wraps visitors in lush greenery ― inspired by the Omni’s oasis-like grounds. It all begins at check-in with its living-wall backdrop, and works its way to the resort-style pool setting.

The pool itself is beautiful and a perfect summer retreat ― the vacation life has suddenly never been better. When you want a break from swimming, relax and enjoy a bite to eat or sip a cocktail by the pool. It’s a soothing escape, perfect for catching up on your reading. Or working on your tan.

The Omni prides itself on its cleanliness and treating hotel guests with the utmost care, and has increased all its already robust cleaning procedures in order to provide a comforting environment to unwind. Public areas are being disinfected hourly. More details on the new protective measures being employed by the Omni can be found here.

Omni is abiding by all CDC, local and state regulations and has made adjustments for regular cleanings of shared areas. Check the new schedule to make the most of your vacation.

Birdies serves every meal in high style.

The dining component of the Omni Houston Hotel, means that there’s no need to leave property for any meal. The light and bright ambiance of Birdies Cafe and Bar is open from morning to night. The grab and go coffee bar transforms into a wine lounge in the evening. You can also enjoy cocktails and shared plates in the special La Reserve Whiskey Lounge. This is a true tucked away retreat with a full range of classy cocktails and mocktails, along with a vast selection of specialty drinks, beers and wines.

If your idea of a vacation includes awakening your senses or being pampered to excess ― the Omni Houston spa is the perfect answer. The award-winning Mokara Spa allows you to relax from the daily stressors that seem more prevalent than ever these days. Here guests can recharge their batteries in blissful sanctuary. From wraps to scrubs to massages, real relaxation is within reach.

The Omni even offers retail therapy.

Featuring eight private treatment rooms, a relaxation lounge, and a full service salon, Mokara offers services specifically designed by experts to revive, rejuvenate and restore. This is a destination spa in every sense, with everything from massage therapy, facials, body treatments and full salon services available.

No matter what a vacation means to you, chances are the Omni Houston Hotel can make that vision a reality. With so much uncertainty during these coronavirus times, it’s nice to know that Houston has a true resort escape right in its backyard.

Being able to getaway to a world class resort without having to travel far is no small perk.

To learn even more about this retreat land, explore the Omni Houston’s full site

