Asian Mint's Nikky Phinyawatana and Steve DeShazo (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

You'll want to bid on this Field of Dreams (Strawberry and Burnt Ends) pie during the Piehole Project. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Or Misty Norris' Spaghetti & Meatballs pie. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Co-founders of FestEvents Foundation Alison Matis and Cheryl Weiss, and board member Emily Mantooth. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The avocado pie from Dallas Caramel Company's Rain McDermott. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Chef Matt McCallister and Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner created pies for the event. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Anastacia Quiñones Mexican Chocolate Pecan Pie looks quite delicious. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Foodie Events / Restaurants

Over-the-Top Pies and Popular Dallas Chefs Team Up for a Feel-Good Cause

The Virtual Piehole Project Raises Money to Support Local Culinary Students — and Looks Like a Lot of Fun

BY // 10.07.20
photography Manny Rodriguez
Asian Mint's Nikky Phinyawatana and Steve DeShazo (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
You'll want to bid on this Field of Dreams (Strawberry and Burnt Ends) pie during the Piehole Project. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Or Misty Norris' Spaghetti & Meatballs pie. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Co-founders of FestEvents Foundation Alison Matis and Cheryl Weiss, and board member Emily Mantooth. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
The avocado pie from Dallas Caramel Company's Rain McDermott. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Chef Matt McCallister and Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner created pies for the event. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Anastacia Quiñones Mexican Chocolate Pecan Pie looks quite delicious. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Asian Mint's Nikky Phinyawatana and Steve DeShazo (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

You'll want to bid on this Field of Dreams (Strawberry and Burnt Ends) pie during the Piehole Project. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Or Misty Norris' Spaghetti & Meatballs pie. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Co-founders of FestEvents Foundation Alison Matis and Cheryl Weiss, and board member Emily Mantooth. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The avocado pie from Dallas Caramel Company's Rain McDermott. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Chef Matt McCallister and Dude, Sweet Chocolate's Katherine Clapner created pies for the event. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Anastacia Quiñones Mexican Chocolate Pecan Pie looks quite delicious. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Who couldn’t use a feel-good virtual event and some over-the-top pies from favorite local chefs right about now? A new virtual auction and raffle called Piehole Project from FestEvents Foundation is granting us this wish (one that we didn’t even know we had until now) from October 12 through October 25.

During these two weeks, you’ll be able to bid on unique pie recipes like avocado, strawberry and burnt ends, chili cheese dog, and spaghetti and meatball pie from 25 of the best chefs in Dallas. Money raised from the Piehole Project will benefit FestEvents Foundation’s scholarship program, Chefs of Tomorrow — which grants $1,000 scholarships to local culinary students.

Participating chefs of the Piehole Project include Dallas culinary stars like Dean Fearing, Kent Rathbun, Matt McCallister, Anastacia Quiñones, Katherine Clapner, Misti Norris, and so many more. Norris is responsible for the Spaghetti and Meatball Pie, while Doug Pickering is creating a Field of Dreams Pie of strawberries and burnt ends. An Apple and Cheddar pie will come from McCallister and Commons Club’s Cristal Gonzalez is whipping up the “Cookie Monster.”

Piehole Project (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
The avocado pie from Dallas Caramel Company’s Rain McDermott. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The bids begin at $75 and the creative pies are sure to go fast. Raffle tickets will also be available for $10 for a chance to win a mystery pie from either Emporium Pies, Sarah Green of Pirate Cookies, Jill McCord (Collin College), or Emily Mantooth (new FestEvents board member).

FestEvents Foundation was founded by Alison Matis and Cheryl Weis. The two brought on marketing expert Emily Mantooth earlier this year to help launch Staff Meal, which provided over 26,000 meals to hospitality workers in need during the pandemic.

“The pandemic has been devastating for the hospitality and events industries but has pushed us to explore new opportunities and ways of working,” says Matis in a statement. “We are thankful that we can use our talents and expertise to help the industry thrive, especially through such fun and delicious virtual events as Piehole Project!”

