Paris Fashion Week Brings Fun and Hope Before the City Goes Back Under Coronavirus High Alert

BALMAIN SPRING/ SUMMER WOMEN’S RUNWAY SHOW
BALMAIN SPRING/ SUMMER WOMEN’S RUNWAY SHOW
Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Dior spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Dior spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week
Andrew Gn at Paris Fashion Week
Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week
Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week
Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week
Rick Owens at Paris Fashion Week
01
17

The Balmain spring/summer 2021 collection features bright colors and big shoulders. (Photo courtesy of Balmain)

02
17

Balmain hot pink big shoulder jacket and trousers. (Photo courtesy of Balmain)

03
17

Chanel bathrobe dress. (Photo courtesy of Chanel)

04
17

Houston model Sherry Shi walks the runway at the Chanel fashion show in a classic Chanel pink sweater blouse and black slacks. (Photo courtesy of Chanel)

05
17

Akris ecru cotton jersey T-shirt with cutout application, Kinderstern print silk crêpe long skirt with volume waist pleats, Alexa tassel pouch in canvas with Multicolor Kinderstern patchwork. (Photo courtesy of Akris)

06
17

Akris phosphor fluorescent sequin double-breasted trench coat. (Photo courtesy of Akris)

07
17

Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a cozy collection amid a cathedral atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of Dior)

08
17

Dior striped dress. (Photo courtesy of Dior)

09
17

Louis Vuitton graphic Vote T-shirt and khaki pants. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

10
17

Louis Vuitton graphic print minidress, teal overcoat. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

11
17

Givenchy slashed trousers and sheer blouse. (Photo courtesy of Givenchy)

12
17

Givenchy gold pants with metallic gold belt and horn hat. (Photo courtesy of Givenchy)

13
17

Andrew Gn green floral jumpsuit. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Gn)

14
17

Balenciaga robe coat. (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

15
17

Balenciaga's sustainable streetwear includes hoodie, jeans and new X-Pander sneakers. (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

16
17

Isabel Marant's disco inspired purple metallic pants and glittery top. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant)

17
17

Rick Owens big shoulder jacket, chaps and boots. (Photo courtesy of Rick Owens)

BALMAIN SPRING/ SUMMER WOMEN’S RUNWAY SHOW
BALMAIN SPRING/ SUMMER WOMEN’S RUNWAY SHOW
Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Dior spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Dior spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week
Andrew Gn at Paris Fashion Week
Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week
Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week
Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week
Rick Owens at Paris Fashion Week
Fashion / Style

Paris Fashion Week Brings Fun and Hope Before the City Goes Back Under Coronavirus High Alert

The New Looks You Need to See

BY // 10.07.20
The Balmain spring/summer 2021 collection features bright colors and big shoulders. (Photo courtesy of Balmain)
Balmain hot pink big shoulder jacket and trousers. (Photo courtesy of Balmain)
Chanel bathrobe dress. (Photo courtesy of Chanel)
Houston model Sherry Shi walks the runway at the Chanel fashion show in a classic Chanel pink sweater blouse and black slacks. (Photo courtesy of Chanel)
Akris ecru cotton jersey T-shirt with cutout application, Kinderstern print silk crêpe long skirt with volume waist pleats, Alexa tassel pouch in canvas with Multicolor Kinderstern patchwork. (Photo courtesy of Akris)
Akris phosphor fluorescent sequin double-breasted trench coat. (Photo courtesy of Akris)
Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a cozy collection amid a cathedral atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of Dior)
Dior striped dress. (Photo courtesy of Dior)
Louis Vuitton graphic Vote T-shirt and khaki pants. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Louis Vuitton graphic print minidress, teal overcoat. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)
Givenchy slashed trousers and sheer blouse. (Photo courtesy of Givenchy)
Givenchy gold pants with metallic gold belt and horn hat. (Photo courtesy of Givenchy)
Andrew Gn green floral jumpsuit. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Gn)
Balenciaga robe coat. (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Balenciaga's sustainable streetwear includes hoodie, jeans and new X-Pander sneakers. (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)
Isabel Marant's disco inspired purple metallic pants and glittery top. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant)
Rick Owens big shoulder jacket, chaps and boots. (Photo courtesy of Rick Owens)
1
17

The Balmain spring/summer 2021 collection features bright colors and big shoulders. (Photo courtesy of Balmain)

2
17

Balmain hot pink big shoulder jacket and trousers. (Photo courtesy of Balmain)

3
17

Chanel bathrobe dress. (Photo courtesy of Chanel)

4
17

Houston model Sherry Shi walks the runway at the Chanel fashion show in a classic Chanel pink sweater blouse and black slacks. (Photo courtesy of Chanel)

5
17

Akris ecru cotton jersey T-shirt with cutout application, Kinderstern print silk crêpe long skirt with volume waist pleats, Alexa tassel pouch in canvas with Multicolor Kinderstern patchwork. (Photo courtesy of Akris)

6
17

Akris phosphor fluorescent sequin double-breasted trench coat. (Photo courtesy of Akris)

7
17

Christian Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri presented a cozy collection amid a cathedral atmosphere. (Photo courtesy of Dior)

8
17

Dior striped dress. (Photo courtesy of Dior)

9
17

Louis Vuitton graphic Vote T-shirt and khaki pants. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

10
17

Louis Vuitton graphic print minidress, teal overcoat. (Photo courtesy of Louis Vuitton)

11
17

Givenchy slashed trousers and sheer blouse. (Photo courtesy of Givenchy)

12
17

Givenchy gold pants with metallic gold belt and horn hat. (Photo courtesy of Givenchy)

13
17

Andrew Gn green floral jumpsuit. (Photo courtesy of Andrew Gn)

14
17

Balenciaga robe coat. (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

15
17

Balenciaga's sustainable streetwear includes hoodie, jeans and new X-Pander sneakers. (Photo courtesy of Balenciaga)

16
17

Isabel Marant's disco inspired purple metallic pants and glittery top. (Photo courtesy of Isabel Marant)

17
17

Rick Owens big shoulder jacket, chaps and boots. (Photo courtesy of Rick Owens)

It wasn’t exactly business as usual at Paris Fashion Week, but the nine day showcase, which ended Tuesday, was the closest to normal that any of the world’s four top fashion cities has come during this time of COVID-19, offering an optimistic take on the future.

Such heavyweight fashion brands as Dior, Chanel, Louis Vuitton, Hermès and Kenzo presented live ready-to-wear runway shows, albeit before reduced, socially distant, masked crowds.

Other top labels, like Givenchy, Balenciaga, Giambattista Valli and Akris went the digital route while regulars like Celine, Saint Laurent, Alexander McQueen and Lanvin skipped the fashion confab altogether. American designers Gabriela Hearst, Joseph Altuzarra and Thom Browne were also on the schedule, lending an international flair.

Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Akris ecru cotton jersey T-shirt with cutout application, Kinderstern print silk crêpe long skirt with
volume waist pleats, Alexa tassel pouch in canvas with Multicolor Kinderstern patchwork. (Photo courtesy of Akris)

To kickoff the proceedings, Dior creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri was in a reflective mood, turning a tent into a cathedral-like space with stained-glass windows and an all-female choir performing a discordant 19th century chant in front of  a socially distant crowd of 350 that included Game of Thrones star Maisie Williams and boyfriend Reuben Selby in matching khaki-colored Dior coats.

The collection, with 86 looks, emphasized comfort, with long flowing linen dresses (some sheer and others in striped prints), unstructured wrap jackets, elongated tunics and high-necked sweaters, worn with long skirts.

The color palate of brown, beige, peach and gray was somber, with an occasional burst of color in a tie-dye anorak or Mediterranean paisley print dress. The entire collection seemed much more relaxed than Chiuri’s previous efforts for Dior and will be easy to pack when post-COVID travel opportunities arise again.

BUY ART NOW

Swipe
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON
  • CulturePlace OCTOBER Deck - HOUSTON

The Chanel spring 2021 collection, unveiled on the last day of Paris Fashion Week just before Paris went into high coronavirus alert due to an increase in the number of cases, also had a much more casual vibe. Models appeared on a whitewashed set in front of large block letters spelling CHANEL, resembling the HOLLYWOOD sign, showcasing such relaxed looks as Bermuda shorts and high-waisted trousers with jackets, T-shirts, sweaters and blouses stamped with the Chanel logo.

Chanel designer Virginie Viard even showed a pink day dress that looked like a bathrobe.

There were also several floaty evening gowns with Chanel spelled out in script lettering, and such classic Chanel detailing as dangling chains, pearls, tiny purses and earrings with the interlocking C logo.

But by Chanel standards, this was a down-to-earth collection. Instead of teetering on high heels as they walked, most of the models wore sensible flats.

Comfort and Creativity

Comfortable sportswear was front and center at Louis Vuitton, where designer Nicolas Ghesquière debuted a collection of topical graphic print T-shirts (one emblazoned with the word, “Vote”), roomy trousers, oversized blazers, floor-sweeping overcoats, buttery leather jackets and multi-pocketed cargo pants.

One of the most creative shows of the week came from Akris creative director Albert Kriemler, who has long considered fashion as art and has worked tirelessly to merge the two. For the luxe label’s spring 2021 collection Kriemler teamed with noted minimalist German artist Imi Knoebel to create a relaxed collection featuring canvas-like fabrics inspired by the painter’s works.

“Color is everything to me, this season more than ever before,” Kriemler said.

One of Knoebel’s works, Kiinderstern, an abstract star that resembles an inverted outline of the state of Texas, is a recurring theme on several items, including jogging pants and a matching top, long skirts, a sleeveless jumpsuit, the buttons of a triple breasted jacket and handbags of varying sizes, from a small clutch to a large tote.

Fine fabrics are an Akris hallmark and Kriemler is obsessive about finding and creating new materials. For this collection, he discovered a phosphorescent fabric that imitates Knoebel’s famous work Batterie and created a parka with detachable hood and sleeves, a pinstripe jacket and pants, a sequin double-breasted trench coat and an evening gown with tulle insets. The glow-in-the-dark looks are featured, along with the rest of the collection, in a video by the Dutch director Anton Corbijn.

Paris Fashion Week’s Wows

Givenchy was one of the most anticipated shows of the week as 34-year-old American designer Matthew M. Williams debuted his first collection for the storied fashion label. Williams moved the brand toward a more urban streetwear vibe, with slashed jeans, embellished hoodies, gold hardware inspired by the love locks on Parisian bridges and triangular jackets with big shoulders and straps across torso for men and women.

The looks were accessorized with leather slides, crocodile boots, the unisex Cut-Out bag with G logo chain, and an oversized version of the Antigona handbag with an enormous gold padlock.

Flush with the success of its high-end sneakers, Balenciaga continued its popular streetwear trend. Designer Demna Gvasalia debuted a video featuring models who walked the streets of Paris in unisex styles to a cover of  “Sunglasses at Night.” The sustainable collection features oversized bathrobe coats, bomber-lined track suits, deconstructed sweatshirts, five-pocket jersey pants, a sheer gown made from basketball net chains and the debut of the new X-Pander sneakers.

Andrew Gn, a favorite of well-heeled Texans, focused on the thought of happier times ahead with a collection of lace-trimmed coats, fringe-trimmed dresses, floral print jumpsuits and belted evening gowns. “Now is not the moment to be weird,” Gn told Vogue Runway. “The future is happening now, and my job is to bring pleasure and hope.”

Also emphasizing an upbeat tone was Isabel Marant, who featured a disco-tinged ’80s-influenced collection of shiny minidresses, metallic overalls, blouses with poofy sleeves, jeweled jackets and knee-high cowboy boots.

The ’80s also cast a spell on Balmain designer Olivier Rousteing who showcased jackets with oversized shoulders and matching pants in neon pinks and greens that exuded that decade’s excess. Think Grace Jones in her prime.

Influential designer Rick Owens also went for the large shoulder look, albeit more along the lines of Tina Turner in Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome. In pandemic times, it just seems right to think big.

BALMAIN SPRING/ SUMMER WOMEN’S RUNWAY SHOW
BALMAIN SPRING/ SUMMER WOMEN’S RUNWAY SHOW
Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
Chanel at Paris Fashion Week
Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Akris at Paris Fashion Week
Dior spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Dior spring/summer 2021 collection at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Louis Vuitton at Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week
Givenchy at Paris Fashion Week
Andrew Gn at Paris Fashion Week
Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week
Balenciaga at Paris Fashion Week
Isabel Marant at Paris Fashion Week
Rick Owens at Paris Fashion Week
The PaperCity Magazine

October Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Kips Bay

Decorator Show House
Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Sees Design’s Infinite Sadness Bar for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens
With Drop-Dead Gorgeous Interiors, the Inaugural Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas Opens
Michelle Nussbaumer Creates a Dreamy Turkish Writer’s Lair for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Michelle Nussbaumer Creates a Dreamy Turkish Writer’s Lair for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Chad Dorsey’s Elegant Kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Chad Dorsey’s Elegant Kitchen for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Cravotta Interiors’ Hi-Fi Lounge for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Cravotta Interiors’ Hi-Fi Lounge for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
Studio Thomas James’ ‘Wicked’ Powder Bath for Kips Bay Decorator Show House Dallas
read full series
Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane
Elevate Your View Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
3775 Elmora Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

3775 Elmora Street
West University Place, TX

$1,895,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3775 Elmora Street
4019 Inverness Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

4019 Inverness Drive
Houston, TX

$5,750,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Hale McLean
This property is listed by: Mary Hale McLean (713) 553-4255 Email Realtor
4019 Inverness Drive
4238 Dartmouth
West University Place
FOR SALE

4238 Dartmouth
West University Place, TX

$1,025,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
4238 Dartmouth
215 Birdsall Street
Rice Military
FOR SALE

215 Birdsall Street
Houston, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
Joan Bynum
This property is listed by: Joan Bynum (713) 825-9750 Email Realtor
215 Birdsall Street
705 Tulane Street
Heights
FOR SALE

705 Tulane Street
Houston, TX

$815,000 Learn More about this property
Brittany Utterback
This property is listed by: Brittany Utterback (281) 608-9879 Email Realtor
705 Tulane Street
3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

3 Bridlewood Street
Hunters Creek Village, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
3 Bridlewood Street
2521 Brentwood Drive
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2521 Brentwood Drive
Houston, TX

$3,000,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2521 Brentwood Drive
5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5208 Braeburn Drive
Bellaire, TX

$4,395,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum & Cheryl Cooper (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
5208 Braeburn Drive
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Piney Point Estates
FOR SALE

22 E Shady Lane, #E
Houston, TX

$2,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rebecca Turner
This property is listed by: Rebecca Turner (832) 661-0805
22 E Shady Lane, #E
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X