New Argentinian Restaurant Brings Authentic Empanadas and a Vermoutheria to Bishop Arts

Tacos Mariachi owner Jesus Carmona and Buenos Aires-native Ramiro Fernandez Pazos already had their new Argentinian bistro in the works for five years before Covid-19 arrived this spring. But after taking over the former Tillman’s Roadhouse space in Bishop Arts and making it their own, the duo is now ready to open Chimichurri, an authentic Argentinian restaurant, this October.

Launching as a dinner-only concept to start, Chimichurri has plans to expand, offering a Vermoutheria bar on the front terrace and a speakeasy, Tango Bar, in back.

“Argentina is a country of immigrants, each with their own story to tell, and its cuisine, art and music reflect this mix of cultures and accents,” says Pazos in a statement. “At Chimichurri, we want to tell these stories and make you feel at home with our cooking.”

Pazos has been running successful bars and restaurants in Mexico City for the past decade and a half, which is how he and Carmona initially met in the industry. “Ramiro would come visit me and explore different cities, but we chose Dallas and decided on the [Bishop Arts] spot on March 1,” Carmona tells PaperCity. They brought on chef Charlie Peralta, who has worked with Pazos over the past 13 years and has international experience running kitchens in Dubai, Mexico City, and New York.

As you walk through the new space, you’ll notice updates like artwork featuring famous Argentinian figures, chandeliers made out of recycled wine bottles, and memorabilia from the movie Evita. A wine cellar in back works as one of the two entrances to the Tango Bar — the other will be accessed from the back alleyway when the bar officially opens.

The Chimichurri menu will feature five to six kinds of empanadas (including vegetarian and vegan options), pizzas with proteins like prosciutto and bologna, chorizo sandwiches, asado-style grilled meats, and house-made charcuterie. Carmona says that they got their grill custom-made in Mexico specifically for this project. They will also butcher the meats themselves. “Ramiro wants the dishes to be like what his mother would cook in Buenos Aires,” Carmona says. “Very authentic.”

A week or so after opening Chimichurri, the Vermoutheria will debut on the outdoor terrace. Created by James Slater (Knife, Five-Sixty), the cocktail menu consists of vermouth drinks, bitters and spritzes. When Tango Bar opens, there will be a special menu just for that area as well. Carmona was also adamant about making their cocktails affordable — all between $8 and $12. The wine menu will feature over 75 wines with 70 percent from Argentina and 30 percent from California.

Chimichurri is set to open at 324 W. Seventh Street in mid-October.