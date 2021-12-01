Restaurants / Lists

Where to Enjoy — or Order — a Christmas Feast in Dallas This Year

Fearing's, Pecan Lodge, Rise + Thyme, and More Offer Special Menus For the Holiday

BY // 12.01.21
This Christmas, celebrate with a take-home meal from Rise + Thyme. (Courtesy)

Treat yourself (and your family) to a Christmas dinner or brunch crafted at some of the best restaurants in Dallas — for dine-in or takeout.

Pecan Lodge

Deep Ellum

2702 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-748-8900

Website

Pecan Lodge Holidays

Get your smoked turkey or ham from Pecan Lodge this Christmas. (Courtesy)

This favorite barbecue spot in Deep Ellum is now taking orders for its smoked meats, sides, and desserts this Christmas. Choose from smoked turkey or ham with apricot-molasses glaze, spice-crusted beef tenderloin, smoked brisket, cornbread stuffing, and much more for your family get-together. All food is fully cooked and ready to reheat. Order by December 19 for pick up on December 24 at 1618 West Commerce.

Encina

Bishop Arts

614 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-620-3644

Website

Encina Dallas (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Enjoy climate-controlled patio weather and special dishes this Christmas Eve at Encina. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

This Bishop Arts gem is hosting a Christmas Eve dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm on December 24. Get your reservations now to dine on special dishes like curry butter-poached lobster, roasted John Dory fish, and Elysian Fields rack of lamb. The regular à la carte menu will also be available.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW Restaurant

Christmas Day Brunch at LAW Restaurant includes a brisket Benedict. (Courtesy)

This Christmas, the decadent restaurant at Four Season Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas is hosting The Night Before Christmas Dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Dinner includes the option of an à la carte menu with turkey and ham, or specials like Duck’n Dumplings, Cowboy Lobster Cioppino and Crispy Striped Bass. For dessert, apple tarte Tatin, hazelnut soufflé, “Pumpkin Indulgence,” or locally-sourced pecan pie topped with white chocolate chantilly and brown butter custard.

For brunch, the restaurant will be offering a prix-fixe menu of a seafood and sushi platter, frisée and duck prosciutto salad, a choice of butternut squash, and chestnut volute, brioche French toast, or brisket Benedict. There will also be a trio of desserts, including “Pumpkin Indulgence,” chocolate peppermint tart, and blood orange sorbet.

Postino WineCafe

Multiple Locations

805 Pacific St
Houston, TX 77006  |  Map

 

713-388-6767

Website

Postino catering

Postino WineCafe is making it easy this year with holiday catering options. (Courtesy)

This Christmas, let Deep Ellum’s new wine bar and restaurant do the cooking for you. Postino is offering to-go options, which include starters, salads, paninis, and the spot’s signature Bruschetta. You can also order mix-n-match wine packs to-go with the option of a two-pack for $30 or a four-pack for $55. Your meal must be picked up by December 23. Email catering@upwardprojects.com to order.

Ellie’s Restaurant and Lounge

Downtown

1717 Leonard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-629-0924

Website

44 4×6 ELLIE’S_HALL Arts Hotel_2

Ellie's will be open on Christmas Day.

This Dallas Arts District spot will be offering a special à la carte menu on Christmas Day. Book your reservation now to enjoy lobster bisque, Christmas duck, mushroom risotto, red velvet cake, and chocolate chile pot de crème this holiday. The regular menu will also be available.

Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge

3309 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-935-5111

Website

Primo’s

Pick up a turkey, ham, brisket, or beef tenderloin package from Refined Hospitality Concepts this Christmas.

This year, pick up a “Take and Bake” meal for at-home celebrations. Five meal options, which include a roasted turkey dinner, beef tenderloin, or Texas barbeque brisket, can be picked up at any Primo’s location in Dallas. All come with different sides depending on the package, but you can expect options like cornbread dressing, green bean casserole, and mac and cheese. Order by December 22.

Rise and Thyme

Downtown

211 S. Akard Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-268-7605

Website

dallas christmas dinner brunch takeout

This Christmas, celebrate with a take-home meal from Rise + Thyme. (Courtesy)

This AT&T Discovery District spot is offering take-home meals for the holiday season. Packages include crispy five-spice duck for two to three people ($130) or slow-cooked prime rib for four to five people ($275). Each package comes with salad, potatoes, baby carrots, and chocolate pot de crème. You can also add on a smoked fish platter for $60, one-ounce Kaluga Caviar for $100, or a cinnamon roll kit for $20. All orders must be placed by December 16 for pick up on December 23 or 24.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Grapevine

215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051  |  Map

 

817-251-3040

Website

Hotel Vin – Bacchus

Architectural detail and soaring volume inside Bacchus Kitchen + Bar.

In Grapevine, the Hotel Vin restaurant is hosting a special four-course feast for Christmas. Dishes include a salad of chicories, chestnut bisque, prime rib roast, potato pave, vegetables, and chocolate mousse. Starting at $85 per person, you can also add on curated wine pairings. Make your reservation here.

Lochland’s Food and Spirits

Lake Highlands

8518 Plano Road
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-677-0174

Website

Old Fashioned kit

This Christmas, Lochland's is offering Shepherd's pie and Old Fashioned cocktail kits for takeout. (Courtesy)

This Irish pub will be offering family-style Shepherd’s pie this holiday, along with Old Fashioned cocktail kits for takeout. Kits come with Woodford Reserve, bitters, raw sugar, and Lochland’s house brandied cherries for $110. Order a Shepherd’s pie with a choice of green salad or jalapeño avocado soup by December 21 for pick up on December 24. A vegan pie option is also available.

Fearing’s Restaurant

Uptown

2121 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-922-4848

Website

Fearing’s Patio Dallas

Fearing's is offering Christmas Eve and Day menu specials this year.

On Christmas Eve, head to The Ritz-Carlton’s Fearing’s Restaurant for a specialty breakfast, special offerings at Rattlesnake Bar, and lunch or dinner in the main dining room. On Christmas Day, the restaurant will also offer an à la carte breakfast, lunch buffet, and dinner to-go (serving up to 10 people). Book your reservations here.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Multiple Locations

1026 East 15th Street
Plano, TX 75074  |  Map

 

972-516-8900

Website

Lockhart Smokehouse

This holiday season, Lockhart Smokehouse is providing all the fixin's. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Favorite barbecue spot Lockhart Smokehouse is celebrating the holidays by offering their fully smoked hams, turkeys, briskets and prime rib to-go for Christmas. Sides include green bean casserole, mac and cheese, and s’mores bread pudding. Meals will be vacuum-sealed with reheating instructions. Each dish serves six to eight people. Order by December 19 for pick up on December 22 and 23.

Herd & Hearth

Frisco

1549 Legacy Drive
Frisco, TX 75034  |  Map

 

Website

The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa_Library Fireplace

Head to The Westin Dallas Stonebriar this year for Christmas Brunch.

Frisco hotel The Westin Dallas Stonebriar Golf Resort & Spa is hosting a Brunch with Santa from 11 am to 2 pm on Christmas Eve. Offerings include a carving station with apricot glazed ham, Angus beef striploin, rosemary jus and creamy chive horseradish, root vegetable medley, mashed potatoes, and fruit. There will also be an omelet and pancake station, along with holiday pies and cookies for dessert. Adults cost $45 and kids $22. Reserve your spot here.

Loro

East Dallas

1812 N. Haskell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

21483349204

Website

Loro

The kale and Asian pear salad comes with Loro's Christmas package. (Photo by Logan Crable)

This Asian smokehouse in East Dallas is providing Christmas Dinner meal packs this holiday. Ordering is now open for pick up on December 23 and 24. For $190 (feeds four to six), the package comes with butternut squash-sweet onion soup, kale and Asian pear salad, glazed carrots, potatoes, smoked porchetta, orange molasses, and mango bread pudding.

