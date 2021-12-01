Where to Enjoy — or Order — a Christmas Feast in Dallas This Year

This Christmas, the decadent restaurant at Four Season Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas is hosting The Night Before Christmas Dinner from 5 pm to 10 pm on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day Brunch from 10 am to 2:30 pm.

Dinner includes the option of an à la carte menu with turkey and ham, or specials like Duck’n Dumplings, Cowboy Lobster Cioppino and Crispy Striped Bass. For dessert, apple tarte Tatin, hazelnut soufflé, “Pumpkin Indulgence,” or locally-sourced pecan pie topped with white chocolate chantilly and brown butter custard.

For brunch, the restaurant will be offering a prix-fixe menu of a seafood and sushi platter, frisée and duck prosciutto salad, a choice of butternut squash, and chestnut volute, brioche French toast, or brisket Benedict. There will also be a trio of desserts, including “Pumpkin Indulgence,” chocolate peppermint tart, and blood orange sorbet.