Enjoy Sky-High Cocktails and Sushi at Dallas’ Kessaku — A New Speakeasy-Style Japanese Lounge at The National

The sky’s the limit at Kessaku Dallas, a new Japanese cocktail and sushi lounge in downtown. Located on the 50th floor of The National, this jewel box of a restaurant offers sky-high views, sushi, and sake.

Take in the impressive 360-degree observation in an incredible setting that’s simultaneously both glamorous and intimate while sipping on one of the city’s most bespoke cocktails.

Start your night with pre-dinner drinks followed by an irresistible selection of curated sushi options sourced from only the freshest ingredients worldwide. Or, stop by for a nightcap while you take in the soaring cityscape’s glittering views.

Reminiscent of one of London’s iconic hidden clubs, Kessaku can only be accessed through Monarch (chef Danny Grant’s modern Italian restaurant) on the 49th floor. When ushered to the next floor, you’ll feel as if you’ve been transported to an exclusive scene designed to guarantee not only a memorable night, but a cozy, speakeasy-like atmosphere where every corner tells its own unique story.

The menu will blow your sushi-loving mind with items like the mizazaki nigiri — handmade with Wagyu, salmon, soy and lime, topped with caviar. The hamachi jalapeño roll is another fan favorite with cilantro and avocado. And the yuzu scallop roll, made with serrano, avocado and ponzu, is a must-try.

The whiskey list is extensive and features one-of-a-kind flavors, including Akashi single malt, Kavalon King Car and Hakushu. As for cocktails, don’t miss the Desert Flower with oolong infused Codigo repesado and cinnamon matcha, or the Kyoto Old Fashioned — made with Japanese whiskey and red snapper filtered sake.

Book your reservation to Kessaku here. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Thursday from 6 pm to 11 pm, and Friday through Saturday from 6 pm to midnight.