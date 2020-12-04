Where To Order Your Christmas Feast To-Go in Dallas

For Christmas this year, order a holiday package for two for $155 (plus $60 for each additional person). You have a choice of Allen Brother’s Cowboy Ribeye or Whole Branzino, as well as salad, rolls, crab cakes, lobster mac and cheese, potatoes, and more. There will also be a cherry pie and ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies included for dessert. Add on their popular Bees Knees cocktail kit or Old Fashioned kit. To order, email angie@sloanescorner.com or call 214-484-1395. The deadline to order for pickup on December 23 or 24 is December 23 at 3 pm.