Where To Order Your Christmas Feast To-Go in Dallas
2020's Been Rough, Let Someone Else Do The Holiday Cooking This YearBY Megan Ziots // 12.03.20
Cooked up a Thanksgiving feast on your own this year? Treat yourself (and your family) and take a break with a Christmas feast to-go crafted by some of the best restaurants in Dallas.
Pecan Lodge
Deep Ellum
2702 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226 | Map
Go ahead and place your order for a Christmas feast from this Deep Ellum barbecue gem. You’ll choose from smoked turkey or ham with apricot-molasses glaze, beef tenderloin, smoked brisket, ribs, sausage, tamales, sides, and dessert by December 20 for pick up on Christmas Eve between 8 am and 2 pm. To order, go here.
Meddlesome Moth
Design District
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207 | Map
This Christmas, chef Suki Otsuki of Meddlesome Moth is crafting dinners to-go, including a choice of vegetarian Lentil loaf or 44 Farms Prime Rib with gravy, winter salad, a roasted root vegetable medley, duck fat mashed potatoes (a vegetarian version is also available), cornbread casserole, and green bean almandine. The kit feeds four people and costs between $95 and $125. You can also add on a bourbon pecan pie for $25. The deadline to order is December 21 for pick up on December 23 between 11 am and 6 pm. Re-heat instructions will be provided.
Miriam Cocina Latina
Downtown
2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Mix it up this holiday season with enchiladas or tamales from this popular Mexican spot. All the way up until Christmas Eve, you can order family-style chicken, cheese, or mushroom enchiladas; pork or chicken tamales; rice; beans; and more for curbside pickup. Add on a margarita kit for $40. To order, go online or call 214-855-5275.
LAW Restaurant
Irving
4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038 | Map
For $400, get your Christmas meal to-go from LAW at Four Season Resort at Las Colinas. The kit serves eight and includes a choice of turkey, Akaushi roast beef ribeye roll (+ $140), or roasted lamb leg (+ $110) as a main. You’ll also receive a salad and sushi starter, and sides like mashed potatoes, sweet potato, veggies, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry compote. For dessert, there’s a pumpkin pie. Order by calling 972-717-2420 by December 17.
Sloane’s Corner
Downtown
2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
For Christmas this year, order a holiday package for two for $155 (plus $60 for each additional person). You have a choice of Allen Brother’s Cowboy Ribeye or Whole Branzino, as well as salad, rolls, crab cakes, lobster mac and cheese, potatoes, and more. There will also be a cherry pie and ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies included for dessert. Add on their popular Bees Knees cocktail kit or Old Fashioned kit. To order, email angie@sloanescorner.com or call 214-484-1395. The deadline to order for pickup on December 23 or 24 is December 23 at 3 pm.
Asian Mint
Multiple Locations
11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243 | Map
Try something different for your Christmas meal this year and order from Thai favorite Asian Mint’s special à la carte holiday menu. The restaurant is open until 9 pm on Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day) for pre-orders of items like Kao Soy Chicken, Tamarind Shrimp, Thai Beef Noodle Soup, Matcha parfaits, and Thai Toddy beverages.
Bacchus Kitchen + Bar
Grapevine
215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051 | Map
Inside of the brand new Hotel Vin in Grapevine, this upscale Euro-Mediterranean restaurant is also offering a special Christmas To-Go menu. For $150, you’ll get a kale salad, lobster bisque, prime rib, 7-Fishes Cacciucco, whipped potatoes, sweet potato gnocchi, and Banoffee pie for four people. Orders can be placed until 8 pm on Christmas Day, but I wouldn’t suggest waiting that long for your Christmas feast.