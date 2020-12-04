Restaurants / Lists

Where To Order Your Christmas Feast To-Go in Dallas

2020's Been Rough, Let Someone Else Do The Holiday Cooking This Year

BY // 12.03.20
Cooked up a Thanksgiving feast on your own this year? Treat yourself (and your family) and take a break with a Christmas feast to-go crafted by some of the best restaurants in Dallas.

Pecan Lodge

Deep Ellum

2702 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-748-8900

Website

Pecan Lodge Holidays

Get your smoked turkey or ham from Pecan Lodge this Christmas. (Courtesy)

Go ahead and place your order for a Christmas feast from this Deep Ellum barbecue gem. You’ll choose from smoked turkey or ham with apricot-molasses glaze, beef tenderloin, smoked brisket, ribs, sausage, tamales, sides, and dessert by December 20 for pick up on Christmas Eve between 8 am and 2 pm. To order, go here.

Meddlesome Moth

Design District

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-628-7900

Website

Meddlesome Moth Holidays

This Christmas, order your dinner for takeout from Meddlesome Moth. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

This Christmas, chef Suki Otsuki of Meddlesome Moth is crafting dinners to-go, including a choice of vegetarian Lentil loaf or 44 Farms Prime Rib with gravy, winter salad, a roasted root vegetable medley, duck fat mashed potatoes (a vegetarian version is also available), cornbread casserole, and green bean almandine. The kit feeds four people and costs between $95 and $125. You can also add on a bourbon pecan pie for $25. The deadline to order is December 21 for pick up on December 23 between 11 am and 6 pm. Re-heat instructions will be provided.

Miriam Cocina Latina

Downtown

2015 Woodall Rodgers Freeway
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-855-5275

Website

Miriam Cocina Latina Holidays

Mix it up this Christmas and order enchiladas from Miriam Cocina Latina. (Photo by Raynor Brumfield)

Mix it up this holiday season with enchiladas or tamales from this popular Mexican spot. All the way up until Christmas Eve, you can order family-style chicken, cheese, or mushroom enchiladas; pork or chicken tamales; rice; beans; and more for curbside pickup. Add on a margarita kit for $40. To order, go online or call 214-855-5275.

LAW Restaurant

Irving

4150 N. MacArthur Boulevard
Irving, TX 75038  |  Map

 

972-717-2420

Website

LAW at Four Seasons Resort at Las Colinas is offering Christmas To-Go this year.

For $400, get your Christmas meal to-go from LAW at Four Season Resort at Las Colinas. The kit serves eight and includes a choice of turkey, Akaushi roast beef ribeye roll (+ $140), or roasted lamb leg (+ $110) as a main. You’ll also receive a salad and sushi starter, and sides like mashed potatoes, sweet potato, veggies, stuffing, gravy, and cranberry compote. For dessert, there’s a pumpkin pie. Order by calling 972-717-2420 by December 17.

Sloane’s Corner

Downtown

2001 Ross Ave, Suite 125
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-484-1395

Website

Sloane’s Corner Christmas

Choose from ribeye or fish for Christmas to-go at Sloane's Corner.

For Christmas this year, order a holiday package for two for $155 (plus $60 for each additional person). You have a choice of Allen Brother’s Cowboy Ribeye or Whole Branzino, as well as salad, rolls, crab cakes, lobster mac and cheese, potatoes, and more. There will also be a cherry pie and ready-to-bake chocolate chip cookies included for dessert. Add on their popular Bees Knees cocktail kit or Old Fashioned kit. To order, email angie@sloanescorner.com or call 214-484-1395. The deadline to order for pickup on December 23 or 24 is December 23 at 3 pm.

Asian Mint

Multiple Locations

11617 N. Central Expwy, Suite 135
Dallas, TX 75243  |  Map

 

214-363-6655

Website

Asian Mint Christmas To-Go

Try something different this Christmas like Thai Beef Noodle Soup.

Try something different for your Christmas meal this year and order from Thai favorite Asian Mint’s special à la carte holiday menu. The restaurant is open until 9 pm on Christmas Eve (closed Christmas Day) for pre-orders of items like Kao Soy Chicken, Tamarind Shrimp, Thai Beef Noodle Soup, Matcha parfaits, and Thai Toddy beverages.

Bacchus Kitchen + Bar

Grapevine

215 E. Dallas Road
Grapevine, TX 76051  |  Map

 

817-251-3040

Website

Vin – Bacchus

Architectural detail and soaring volume inside Bacchus Kitchen + Bar.

Inside of the brand new Hotel Vin in Grapevine, this upscale Euro-Mediterranean restaurant is also offering a special Christmas To-Go menu. For $150, you’ll get a kale salad, lobster bisque, prime rib, 7-Fishes Cacciucco, whipped potatoes, sweet potato gnocchi, and Banoffee pie for four people. Orders can be placed until 8 pm on Christmas Day, but I wouldn’t suggest waiting that long for your Christmas feast.

