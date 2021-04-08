The Rustic’s Kyle Noonan Will Open New Tex-Mex Spot in a Former El Bolero Space

Named after his grandfather, Joe Leo Romero, co-owner of FreeRange Concepts’ (The Rustic, MUTTS Canine Cantina) Kyle Noonan’s latest dining destination is a Tex-Mex restaurant on Fitzhugh Avenue. Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex has taken over the former El Bolero space — directly in front of LDU Coffee — and is set to debut on May 5, just in time to celebrate Cinco de Mayo.

“My grandfather was known for his handmade tortillas that he would make every morning,” Noonan tells PaperCity. “He was the most lovely human being on the planet, and I wanted to create a concept that paid homage to him.”

Although many Texans might tell you otherwise, Noonan argues that our state does not have enough Tex-Mex — or at least, not the kind that he’s looking for. “We’ll have the best fajitas and margaritas in town,” he says. There will also be other traditional Tex-Mex items like tacos, enchiladas, and chips and queso on the menu, but it’s the fajitas created with fresh tortillas made-to-order and proteins like outside skirt steak that will likely be the standouts. “These are my recipes from growing up,” he adds.

As for the drinks, Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex will serve the classic margarita, as well as a full-service bar of spicy margs, Palomas, and more.

The new spot has been in the works since before the pandemic began last year, when Noonan managed to snag the former second location of El Bolero at the intersection that splits off into Fitzhugh and Bennett Avenues. “It’s a beautiful building,” he says, and a prime destination in the burgeoning Henderson/East Dallas area.

Having sat empty since the Mexican restaurant shuttered over a year ago, the space is mid-transformation as the letters JOE LEO were recently painted on the exterior of the building and workers can currently be seen assembling a new and expanded, covered outdoor patio with a fountain and fire pit. The indoor/outdoor space can either be open or closed with large garage doors.

All new furnishings are being brought in and Noonan says the decor is changing a lot. “It won’t be cute-sy,” he says. “It’ll be timeless and classic.” Noonan says he wants Joe Leo to be a place that you can’t tell if it’s been open for decades or is brand new. Old-school pieces like tequila bottles and vintage sombreros will hang on the walls, but the space will also be modern with wooden accents, greenery, and vintage lights hanging from the ceiling.

“There’s no better day for a Tex-Mex restaurant to open than Cinco de Mayo,” Noonan says. “This is a homage to classic Tex-Mex. We just want to execute the classic items perfectly.”

Joe Leo Fine Tex-Mex is set to open at 2722 N. Fitzhugh Avenue on May 5 with a Mariachi band, DJ, mini donkeys, a pop-up bar, golden tacos, and of course, fajitas and margaritas. Leading up to the grand opening, the restaurant will open for takeout orders starting April 19 from 4 pm to 8 pm through the website or DoorDash. Later on, there will be weekend brunch on Saturdays and Sundays, as well as to-go breakfast tacos beginning at 9 am on weekends.