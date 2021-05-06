Eataly Dallas Debuts An Italian Coffee Paradise With Pay-It-Forward Espresso

The spacious seating area with outlets for working is unique to the Dallas location of Eataly's Caffè Lavazza.

La Torre is a multi-tiered tower of assorted sweet and savory pastries that you can share with friends at Caffè Lavazza.

Eataly Dallas’ latest and final component, it’s all-day Caffè Lavazza, has finally opened on the first floor of NorthPark Center. In December, two of the three enormous levels of the 46,000-square-foot Italian marketplace space were completed and opened. And now, one of the most exciting parts — for coffee lovers at least — has arrived.

Entering Caffè Lavazza is a full immersion into the Eataly experience, accompanied by a full coffee bar is stocked with pastries, sandwiches, and grab-and-go items. After ordering, settle into the luxe, spacious seating area, where guests can spend hours working with easy access to espresso, share a bottle of wine with friends, or simply witness Eataly baristas work their magic at the Cappuccino Station.

“We realized that there was a need for people to be able to come in and sit in the coffee shop and have an Italian experience,” Eataly Business Partner, Alex Saper tells PaperCity.

The spacious seating area with outlets for working is unique to the Dallas location of Eataly’s Caffè Lavazza.

Beyond typical coffee bar fare, Caffè Lavazza serves tomato and mozzarella sandwiches (Saper’s favorite), cornetti (Italian croissants), and sweet or savory items for any time of the day. La Torre (The Tower) is a caffè highlight. The multi-tiered tower of shareable bites includes pastries like Babà Napoletano (Neapolitan rum cake), mini paninis, salatinis, and Tartina al Limone (lemon tart). Items are constantly changing so every visit could lead to a new Italian discovery.

On a recent preview visit, I got taste of Le Bicerin, a traditional coffee, chocolate, and cream drink from Turin, Italy. Sweet without overpowering the espresso, I could have had five more of them if I knew I could stave off the jitters. Unlike most third-wave coffee shops in Dallas that tend to offer lighter and more acidic roasts of coffee beans (which are good for lattes, flat whites, etc.), Caffè Lavazza leans towards darker beans, Saper explains. “It’s smoother and makes a great espresso,” he says.

The all-day cafe offers coffee, wine, and spritzes to accompany bites.

Another unique aspect of Lavazza is their caffè sospreso (“suspended coffee”), a pay-it-forward program. Originated in Neapolitan working-class neighborhoods, the concept allows the option of buying an additional coffee for another customer to enjoy. There’s nothing like good coffee karma.

Swipe













Next

On May 7, for every coffee ordered, Eataly will match the amount of the caffè sospreso to The Family Place, the largest family violence service provider in Texas.