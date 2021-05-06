Eataly Dallas Caffè Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffè Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
01
05

Eataly Dallas' Caffè Lavazza is now open on the first floor of NorthPark Center.

02
05

The Dallas location of Caffè Lavazza boasts a cappuccino station and seating area for all-day dining.

03
05

La Torre is a multi-tiered tower of assorted sweet and savory pastries that you can share with friends at Caffè Lavazza.

04
05

The spacious seating area with outlets for working is unique to the Dallas location of Eataly's Caffè Lavazza.

05
05

There are tons of authentic Italian pastries at Caffè Lavazza to choose from.

Eataly Dallas Caffè Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffè Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
Restaurants / Openings

Eataly Dallas Debuts An Italian Coffee Paradise With Pay-It-Forward Espresso

Caffè Lavazza Has Everything You Need to Post Up All Day

BY // 05.06.21
Eataly Dallas' Caffè Lavazza is now open on the first floor of NorthPark Center.
The Dallas location of Caffè Lavazza boasts a cappuccino station and seating area for all-day dining.
La Torre is a multi-tiered tower of assorted sweet and savory pastries that you can share with friends at Caffè Lavazza.
The spacious seating area with outlets for working is unique to the Dallas location of Eataly's Caffè Lavazza.
There are tons of authentic Italian pastries at Caffè Lavazza to choose from.
1
5

Eataly Dallas' Caffè Lavazza is now open on the first floor of NorthPark Center.

2
5

The Dallas location of Caffè Lavazza boasts a cappuccino station and seating area for all-day dining.

3
5

La Torre is a multi-tiered tower of assorted sweet and savory pastries that you can share with friends at Caffè Lavazza.

4
5

The spacious seating area with outlets for working is unique to the Dallas location of Eataly's Caffè Lavazza.

5
5

There are tons of authentic Italian pastries at Caffè Lavazza to choose from.

Eataly Dallas’ latest and final component, it’s all-day Caffè Lavazza, has finally opened on the first floor of NorthPark Center. In December, two of the three enormous levels of the 46,000-square-foot Italian marketplace space were completed and opened. And now, one of the most exciting parts — for coffee lovers at least — has arrived.

Entering Caffè Lavazza is a full immersion into the Eataly experience, accompanied by a full coffee bar is stocked with pastries, sandwiches, and grab-and-go items. After ordering, settle into the luxe, spacious seating area, where guests can spend hours working with easy access to espresso, share a bottle of wine with friends, or simply witness Eataly baristas work their magic at the Cappuccino Station.

“We realized that there was a need for people to be able to come in and sit in the coffee shop and have an Italian experience,” Eataly Business Partner, Alex Saper tells PaperCity.

Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
The spacious seating area with outlets for working is unique to the Dallas location of Eataly’s Caffè Lavazza.

Beyond typical coffee bar fare, Caffè Lavazza serves tomato and mozzarella sandwiches (Saper’s favorite), cornetti (Italian croissants), and sweet or savory items for any time of the day. La Torre (The Tower) is a caffè highlight. The multi-tiered tower of shareable bites includes pastries like Babà Napoletano (Neapolitan rum cake), mini paninis, salatinis, and Tartina al Limone (lemon tart). Items are constantly changing so every visit could lead to a new Italian discovery.

On a recent preview visit, I got taste of Le Bicerin, a traditional coffee, chocolate, and cream drink from Turin, Italy. Sweet without overpowering the espresso, I could have had five more of them if I knew I could stave off the jitters. Unlike most third-wave coffee shops in Dallas that tend to offer lighter and more acidic roasts of coffee beans (which are good for lattes, flat whites, etc.), Caffè Lavazza leans towards darker beans, Saper explains. “It’s smoother and makes a great espresso,” he says.

Eataly Dallas Caffe Lavazza
The all-day cafe offers coffee, wine, and spritzes to accompany bites.

Another unique aspect of Lavazza is their caffè sospreso (“suspended coffee”), a pay-it-forward program. Originated in Neapolitan working-class neighborhoods, the concept allows the option of buying an additional coffee for another customer to enjoy. There’s nothing like good coffee karma.

Swipe
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY
  • River Oaks District - MAY

On May 7, for every coffee ordered, Eataly will match the amount of the caffè sospreso to The Family Place, the largest family violence service provider in Texas.

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
9050 County Road 519
Rafter 28 Ranch
FOR SALE

9050 County Road 519
Alvarado, TX

$3,499,000 Learn More about this property
Kolby Simonson-Stewart
This property is listed by: Kolby Simonson-Stewart (970) 749-7404 Email Realtor
9050 County Road 519
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Grapevine Lake
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
Flower Mound, TX

$3,137,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1103
3321 Cole Ave #115
Cole House
FOR SALE

3321 Cole Ave #115
DALLAS, TX

$300,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3321 Cole Ave #115
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
Flower Mound, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1502
10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point
FOR SALE

10531 Cole Road
Pilot Point, TX

$1,875,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
10531 Cole Road
9421 Hobart Street
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

9421 Hobart Street
DALLAS, TX

$525,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
9421 Hobart Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #103
3915 Prescott Avenue
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

3915 Prescott Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
3915 Prescott Avenue
175 Bay Hill Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

175 Bay Hill Drive
Graford, TX

$3,600,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
175 Bay Hill Drive
5100 Crestline Road
The Baldrige House
FOR SALE

5100 Crestline Road
Fort Worth, TX

$7,500,000 Learn More about this property
Eric Walsh
This property is listed by: Eric Walsh (817) 312-9586 Email Realtor
5100 Crestline Road
14028 Highmark Square
North Dallas
FOR SALE

14028 Highmark Square
DALLAS, TX

$468,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
14028 Highmark Square
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Bryan Bell
This property is listed by: Bryan Bell (817) 694-5848 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #1203
4140 E Renfro Street
Wilson Farm
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,590,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
889 Mobley Road
Dogwood Canyon
FOR SALE

889 Mobley Road
Cedar Hill, TX

$5,700,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
889 Mobley Road
6041 Revere Place
White Rock Lake
FOR SALE

6041 Revere Place
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6041 Revere Place
5505 Windmier Circle
Briar Ridge Estates
FOR SALE

5505 Windmier Circle
DALLAS, TX

$1,649,000 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5505 Windmier Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
Lake Grapevine, TX

$1,578,450 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #505
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$475,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by:
1074 Manacor Lane
3824 Aviemore Drive
Montserrat
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
Flower Mound, TX

$1,450,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #503
1120 Pebble Creek
Rivercrest
FOR SALE

1120 Pebble Creek
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
The Coulborn Group
This property is listed by: The Coulborn Group (817) 703-7491 Email Realtor
1120 Pebble Creek
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Flower Mound, TX

$1,322,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway #403
Presented by Ulterre Dallas
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X