Restaurants

Mix Up Quarantine Dinnertime With These Cooking Kits from Dallas Restaurants

Stream Tutorials, Support Non-Profits, and Continue to Eat Well at Home

BY // 03.25.20
As we venture into week two of social distancing (and now shelter in place), it can be difficult to find a balance between supporting local restaurants and relying on home cooking. But now, as the creativity and hard work of our local industry continues to surpass expectations, some spots have unified to two options with cooking kits, allowing you to whip up your favorite take-out meals at home.

Thanks to the following restaurants, you can step up your pizza night, stream tutorials from the pros, help support non-profit organizations, and continue to eat well at home.

Asian Mint

Dallas Thai restaurant, Asian Mint, is now offering “Chef Mint at Home” kits. For $58, you can get a Pad Thai, Tum Yum, and veggie dumpling kit that includes enough food for four people or two meals for two people. The sweet and savory Pad Thai comes with chicken, shrimp and tofu. And the Tum Yum soup is served with your choice of rice. A portion of the proceeds from these orders will be donated to a non-profit organization supporting our industry workforce.

Asian Mint also offers desserts, wine, beer, sake, and cocktails to-go as an add on to your kit.

 

Jia Modern Chinese
(Courtesy of Jia Modern Chinese)

Jia Modern Chinese

Jia Modern Chinese is offering frozen handmade vegetable and soup dumplings and offers videos on social media about how to steam them at home. To order, call 214-888-0155. Hours are from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. for takeout and delivery.

 

Jasper’s Uptown
Sweet Chili Rubbed Rotisserie Chicken is a Jasper’s classic.

Jasper’s Uptown

Another kind of cooking kit, $40 quarantine survival kits are now available at Jasper’s Uptown. Each kit includes fresh produce, goods and recipes from Chef Yia Medina. Ingredients provided include two beef filets, four burger patties, two salmon filets, vegetables, half gallon of heavy cream, one pound of butter, one quart of herb marinade, two cups of minced garlic, five pounds of potatoes, one box of orzo pasta, one can of chipotle peppers, as well as two rolls of toilet paper.

 

Kenny's East Coast Pizza
Kenny’s East Coast Pizza in Plano is offering Take & Bake Packs for families. (Courtesy of Kenny’s)

Kenny’s East Coast Pizza

For Plano dwellers, Kenny’s East Coast Pizza is offering take-and-bake packs for making pizza at home. For $39.99 these include two dough balls, sauce, cheese, pepperoni, cooking instructions, coloring packs for kiddos, caesar salad for four people, a bottle of wine & a roll of toilet paper. For curbside carry-out call 972-519-9669.

