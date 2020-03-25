Dressing For Ourselves During Self-Isolation

Join PaperCity in the crusade to keep style alive. Post a picture of yourself in your outfit each day, and use the hashtag #papercitychic.

I hope you’ve seen the Instagram fashion series I’ve started at both @papercitydallas and @reallywrongfong. These are uncertain times, and given the proclamation in Dallas, Houston, and many other Texas cities to shelter in place, we are now adjusting to the status quo. This new normal needs to involve getting dressed and keeping our spirits elevated via fashion.

Clothing is many things besides protection from the elements. It’s our armor for a potentially stressful business meeting. It’s our plumage for mating rituals. It also simply shows who we are: creatively quirky girl-on-the-go professional (wink-wink, Jenna Lyons), buttoned-up with a political flair (hello, Rachel Maddow), or a chameleon ready for any situation (we’re pointing at you, Gwyney).



You’re hopefully venturing out of the house for the occasional trip to the grocery store, a walk around your neighborhood, or at least a hike to the end of your drive to retrieve your mail. Take the time to put on something that you will wear the whole day and resist the urge to slip your yoga pants back on. Before you know it, your neighbor, Mrs. Jones, will be keeping up with you. Also, your mood will be brighter. And, if you’re sheltering in place with family, you need to keep your wits and your sparkling wit with you at this time.

It’s that season in Texas when we need air conditioning one moment and a jacket and umbrella the next for some chilly rain showers. That means we can’t yet store our Vince cashmere sweaters for six months and whip out our shorts and Gucci pool slides.

Strategizing outfits can be tricky right now, but that’s what I’m here for. I’m happy to provide some weekly advice on how to look paparazzi-ready, should they pop out of your bushes. You never want to be that girl who loses out to Gigi Hadid in Us Weekly‘s “Who Wore It Best” — even during a pandemic.

For the ladies this week, my suggestions include taking out your warpaint and applying a little eyeliner (might I suggest Chanel Stylo Yeux waterproof in 83 Cassis) and lip gloss (I’m terribly intrigued by Giorgio Armani Ecstasy Lacquer Lip Gloss in Adrenaline). Girls who have been home-officing for years have shared with me that just putting on a little makeup is the best way to feel like you’ve started a productive day.

Then, instead of Lululemon joggers, put on your favorite cropped jeans (hopefully with a frayed bottom; Rag & Bone has a great version with a slight flair). You’ll have similar comfort but look endlessly more pulled together. (Also, who’s going to believe you’re heading to a Pilates session during shelter-in-place mandates.) I’m loving the idea of a simple Alaïa stretch-knit bodysuit under a cropped blazer. (Sandro has always been a go-to for the quintessential girl-on-the-go look and is the best source for jackets.) I won’t suggest throwing on heels this week (we’ll see how I feel next Monday when I’m offering up my sartorial suggestions), so I’m fine with you slipping on your Golden Goose sneakers for the time being.

Lest we forget accessories … I was actually watching Steel Magnolias over the weekend and was reminded of Clairee’s mantra: “The only thing that separates us from the animals is our ability to accessorize.” I’m loving the idea of a scarf (maybe an Hermès twilly) thrown casually around your neck. I’m having a hard time justifying a handbag for walking your dog, but if you’re heading to Central Market, grab your favorite L.L. Bean large-sized boat and tote, since you want to be eco-conscious while stocking up on lots of groceries.

Boys, meanwhile, can take tips from my daily Instagram series. I have and will continue to post a pic of what I’m wearing as I start each day. Unfortunately, I’m in self-isolation with my pup Theo, who is not showing skills with a camera (I really thought they had listed “shutterbug” next to “potty-trained” on his posting with the rescue group). I’m trying to find ways to shoot myself, so if you have advice, please send tout suite.

Generally I’m accused of making weird faces with selfies, and that’s because I don’t know how to smile. When I do, it looks like I’m either constipated or have a stroke, so disregard my expression. Stay focused on my outfit du jour. I promise I will list all the designers and perhaps give you a glimpse into my neurosis about finding outfits in my wardrobe arsenal. On Monday, I went with a print-on-print concept by pairing a matching Marc Jacobs T-shirt and pants. If you saw it, you might have been reminded of the fabric on your family’s 1970s sectional. The ensemble resembled a onesie — but rest assured, it was simply smart separates.

Please join me in the crusade to keep style alive. Post a picture of yourself in your outfit each day, and use the hashtag #papercitychic @papercitydallas. Describe how that outfit is making you feel and perhaps giving you inspiration to get things done.

You don’t have to live in Texas; I might pick a winner from NYC (Anderson Cooper, I’m dying to see what you’re wearing off-camera). I’ll be choosing best-dressed winners weekly. I might even do categories for those who don a different outfit for post-6pm cocktails, so show me you weren’t raised in a barn and still put on evening clothes.