Former Bolsa Space Brought Back to Life as a Southern-Inspired Neighborhood Restaurant in Bishop Arts

A new restaurant is taking over the recently shuttered Bolsa restaurant space in Bishop Arts. And, coincidentally, it’s the farm-to-table restaurant’s former executive chef, Matt Balke, who’s bringing the West Davis space back to life, along with his partner, restaurant veteran Corey McCombs (of FT33 and Flora Street Cafe). The new American concept, Encina, promises Southern charm, with a menu marked by Texas and California influences.

“We were on vacation together when it hit us. We realized we could take this on and reinvent the space to renovate it, add our own personality but also create a new atmosphere, menu and concept that reflected us individually and not simply be a replicate of Bolsa,” Balke says in a release. ““We fell in love with the neighborhood, the regulars and the quirkiness of the space many years ago…even the limitations in the kitchen that pushed me to try different things than I previously had in my chef career before.”

The duo opted for the name Encina (Spanish for Holm Oak) — the original name of Balke’s hometown of Ulvade, Texas. “I’ve spent many years in this building and am now incredibly proud to bring my version of a neighborhood restaurant to the beloved and revitalized space,” says Balke. “There is a lot of history here. I set out to honor that history, but also make it my own.”

Encina will open at 614 W. Davis Street, Suite 100. An opening date has yet to be release, which is particularly understandable in the year 2020. Per the release:

The interior has the same basic structure and bones but is in the process of being updated with a new look and feel. Additionally, the soon to be climate-controlled patio is also under construction and will offer expanded table and bar space as well as a raised roof, added walls, casement windows and dining year-round.

The menu is also described as “an uncomplicated yet adventurous menu with a focus on seasonality and fresh ingredients in a comfortable interior and large patio design described as “homey southern charm.”