High-Profile Restaurant Closures Sweep Through Dallas — the Shutterings You Need to Know About

With the new year getting into gear, some bleak news has been rolling through the Dallas restaurant scene. In a matter of weeks, four significant, longtime and award-winning dining and drinking destinations have shuttered.

As high-profile closures go, it doesn’t get much more impactful than this run.

Bolsa’s Bye-Bye

Bolsa shocked its fans by revealing its immediate closure in an Instagram post. “From the bottom of our hearts we want to thank all of you for 12 years of community, love and support. For more than a decade you’ve come to us to eat, drink and celebrate life’s biggest moments. It’s an honor that will never be lost on us. As of today, Bolsa is closing its doors, but we’ll never stop being a part of this beautiful community,” the post reads.

The pioneering Oak Cliff restaurant opened in 2008, bringing farm-to-table seasonality to the neighborhood. Located just west of the thriving Bishop Arts neighborhood, Bolsa was part market, part cafe and part classy cocktail and wine bar. The kitchen was headed by executive chef Matt Black. A consistent standout, Bolsa wowed with careful sourced ingredients and intriguing global flavor combinations.

Common Table Leaves Uptown

The Common Table is closing its Uptown Dallas location after a decade. The last day for service there will be this Sunday, January 26. “Au Revior! All good things must come to an end,” the restaurant’s Facebook post reads. “Unfortunately, we’ve reached the end of our life in Uptown Dallas. Our lease renewal is coming up and the building is in need of significant repairs and we’ve been unable to reach an agreement with our landlord.”

Located at 2917 Fairmont, The Common Table was beloved for its quaint atmosphere, live music and patio as well as its brunches and happy hours. The restaurant will be hosting a “see you later” party Friday night, with hopes of finding another location in Dallas soon.

“We’ll close for the final time Sunday night at midnight if you wanna be here to help turn out the lights,” Common Table’s post notes. The Frisco location of The Common Table remains open.

After a decade The Common Table ends it run in Dallas. The Frisco location remains open.

Trinity Groves’ LUCK Runs Out

LUCK at Trinity Groves revealed its closure with a social media post that reads in part: “All good things must come to an end, and this weekend is our end. We’ve loved serving you all the past 6 plus years and appreciate each and every customer and staff member we’ve had over the years.”

The acronym for Local Urban Craft Kitchen ― LUCK was brought to life by first time restaurateurs Daniel Pittman, Jeff Dietzman and Ned Steel in 2014. They brought comfort food with a Texas twist to Trinity Groves, which is backed by local restaurant legend Phil Romano, who thinks of the area as an incubator.

LUCK was one of the first restaurants to debut in Trinity Groves and arguably, one of the best. Chef Daniel Pittman left the restaurant last year, in advance of its ultimate demise last week.

A goodbye post from LUCK in Trinity Groves reads, “Good night and good luck.”

Komali Bows Out

Komali Restaurant served its last meal on January 12. “It is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close Casa Komali as of January 12, 2020,” the restaurant’s social media goodbye reads. “While we have enjoyed serving the Dallas community over the last five years, we felt the timing was right to say goodbye.”

The website now greets visitors with a heartfelt Hasta Luego. Chefs Adrian Alba and Hugo Galvan offered up “Chef driven Mexico City Cuisine” at Casa Komali. The restaurant’s name derived from the native Aztec word for an open fire griddle used to prepare tortillas and toast cacao beans for coffee. Komali was known for its delicate tomatillo sauces and unique moles, handmade tortillas and modern presentations.