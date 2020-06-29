Foodie Events / Restaurants

Where To Order Food and Drinks For Your Backyard Fourth of July Party in Dallas

How to Celebrate With Barbecue, Burgers, Cocktails, and Desserts At Home

BY // 06.29.20
Fourth of July dallas

Terry Black's Barbecue has tons of family and party packs to celebrate the Fourth of July at home. (Courtesy)

Like most major holidays this year, this Fourth of July is going to look a bit different in Dallas. Now that Governor Abbott has re-closed bars and restaurants are back down to 50 percent capacity, your best somewhat social option may just be to throw your own intimate backyard celebration.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

3025 Main Street

This Fourth of July, make it easy on yourself by ordering a cocktail party pack from Terry Black’s Barbecue. Pick from a house margarita kit ($40) or their signature black margarita kit for ($60) — both serve six to seven people. Now that the drinks are taken care of, it’s on to the barbecue and sides. A small family pack serves six for $99 and includes three pounds of meat and five pints of sides. The large option ($198) feeds up to 12 people with six pounds of meat and five quarts of sides.

 

Bullion To Go
Pair your Wagyu Burger kit with a cocktail kit of Champs Elysées. (Courtesy of BTG)

Bullion

400 Record Street

Bullion is back in business with a new to-go program beginning on July 1. For the Fourth of July, the French restaurant is offering a Wagyu burger kit, which feeds four people and includes two pounds of Wagyu ground beef, brioche buns, corn on the cobb, potato salad, and all the toppings for $36. Toast to your meal assembling skills with a cocktail kit for Bullion’s Champs Elysées, Cosmo, Gin & Tonic, and more. Order online.

Fourth of July dallas
(Courtesy of One90)

One90 Smoked Meats

10240 E. Northwest Highway

Order ahead this week for whole briskets and pork shoulders from East Dallas’ One90 Smoked Meat. Pre-order online by this Friday July 3 for pickup on Fourth of July from 11 am to 3 pm. Briskets are going for $120 and pork shoulders for $70.

Perini Ranch Steakhouse

If you’re looking for something extra special to feed the family on the Fourth, order Perini Ranch Steakhouse’s Mesquite Smoked Peppered Beef Tenderloin for overnight shipping. Coming from the well-known restaurant in Buffalo Gap, the tenderloin is fully cooked to medium rare and weighs about two pounds. It serves about six to eight people.

 

Moxie's Dallas Fourth of July
(Courtesy of Moxie’s)

Moxie’s

100 Crescent Court, Suite 140, Dallas & 8451 Parkwood Boulevard, Plano

To celebrate this Fourth of July, Moxie’s is offering a burger kit to enjoy at home for $75, as well as Old Fashioned, Lime Margarita, and Moscow Mule cocktail kits for $35 each. The burger kit includes 10 certified angus beef burger patties, 10 brioche buns, lettuce, tomato, red onion, cheddar cheese, and pickles, and Moxie’s special burger sauce. All you have to do is order online 24 hours in advance.

 

Bisous Bisous Pâtisserie

3700 McKinney Avenue, Suite 150

Add an extra festive touch to your backyard celebrations with a red and blue blueberry cheesecake macaron tower from Uptown’s Bisous Bisous. Tiered towers can include anywhere from 45 macs to 220 and pricing starts at $99.

 

Kate Weiser
(Courtesy of Kate Weiser)

Kate Weiser Chocolates

Top off your Fourth of July  with  Kate Weiser’s 15-piece Independence Day box. The red, white, and blue flavors translated: toasted coconut, almond caramel, and dark chocolate raspberry. Order online for $40 or pick up in-store this week for $35.

