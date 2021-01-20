Restaurants / Openings

3 New Creative Ghost Kitchens To Know in Dallas

José, Khao Noodle Shop, and More Get in on the Takeout-Only Game

BY // 01.20.21
WRUBEL-JOSE-OPENING-0033

José on Lovers Lane. (Photographed by Steve Wrubel)

Ghost kitchens have become increasingly popular amid the pandemic. The takeout and delivery-only format offers a safer way to open and test new things in this trying time. Several popular local chefs and restaurants began adopting the format in 2020, and the dining room-free “destinations” keep rolling in. Here are three new takeout-only concepts to try in Dallas.

Provechos Pollos

4931 W. Lovers Lane

Popular Dallas Mexican restaurant José on Lovers now has its own ghost kitchen concept called Provechos Pollos. Offering half and whole chickens, the new spot aims at serving families and groups of friends. Chicken soup, rice, charro beans, salsas, and sweets (churros and arroz con leche) are also on the menu. You can add on margaritas or frescas to-go as well.

 

Khao Noodle Shop Donny
Khao Noodle Shop has temporarily closed, but a new Khao Gang ghost kitchen concept is coming soon. (Courtesy)

Khao Gang

4812 Bryan Street, Suite 101

Recently, East Dallas’ Khao Noodle Shop announced that they would be temporarily closing to spend some time figuring out what to do next. After being named one of Bon Appetit‘s top two restaurants in Dallas, 2020 hit the intimately-sized restaurant hard (like so many local spots). But according to Dallas Morning News, chef Donny Sirisavath has decided to open his to-go only concept called Khao Gang in the same space next month. The menu will include around 12 items like curries, soups, and stews.

FERN FREEMAN

Furlough Brothers Dallas
Furlough Brothers is a new to-go cheesesteak concept in Trinity Groves. (Courtesy)

Furlough Brothers

921 W. Commerce Street

This new cheesesteak ghost kitchen comes from Michael Youssef and Sam Kaiser, two hospitality workers who were furloughed from their jobs due to Covid-19. Their new spot will begin serving cheesesteaks and sides — like mac and cheese muffins (woah) — out of Trinity Groves’ CloudKitchens next month. Items will be available for delivery through UberEats, GrubHub, and more.

X
X