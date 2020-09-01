Restaurants / Openings

The Best New Dallas Pop-Up Concepts — Frosé from Fachini, Burgers from Khao Noodle Shop, and More

Local Chefs Innovate and Hustle With Multiple Concepts to Stay Afloat During the Pandemic

BY // 09.01.20
The Grape Ape Dallas

The Grape Ape offers frosé and Italian dishes to-go. (Photo by Kelsey Wilson)

Dallas restaurants are now — quite literally and against all odds — popping up everywhere. Local restaurants have been innovating and collaborating for the past six months now to bring us more convenient options for takeout and contact-less delivery. Ghost kitchens are becoming more popular than ever, helping restauranteurs cut the expense of full-time kitchens. These are some of our favorite new pop-up and ghost kitchen concepts in Dallas.

The Grape Ape (Fachini)

33a Highland Park Village

This new Italian antipasto and frosé concept comes from Julian Barsotti and Glen Collins, the duo who started the popular pop-up-turned-permanent Ritas & Queso. The delivery and pickup-only service offers three kits, as well as several al la carte items like half gallons of frosé, meatballs, garlic bread, and more. The Standard Kit ($65) includes a half gallon of frosé or vino tinto or bottle of Chianti, an antipasto spread, and garlic bread. For the whole family, go for the Baked Ziti Kit ($105) or 200-Layer Lasagna Kit ($120). Order by calling 469-724-1787 or online.

 

Khao Len Dallas pop-up restaurants
The Khao Len Burger (Courtesy of Khao Len)

Khao Len (Khao Noodle Shop)

4812 Bryan Street, Suite 101

From Khao Noodle Shop’s Donny Sirisavath comes Khao Len, a new pop-up for the chef’s much-loved Asian-inspired dishes. Open only on weekends, the shop is offering dishes like The Khao Len Burger with ribeye patties, a scallion brioche bun, Koji cured pork shoulder, and fish sauce pickle cucumber, with crinkle cut fries and jeow bong ketchup on the side. Other unique options include the Lao Backyard Barbecue Summer Platter and Roti taco. Order online here.

Burrito Jamz Dallas pop-up restaurants
(Courtesy of Desert Racer)

Burrito Jamz ’03 (Desert Racer)

1520 Greenville Avenue

First came Vantina, then Ese Pollo as “side hustle” concepts from Nick Badovinus, who housed his mostly outdoor pop-ups within Desert Racer on Lower Greenville. Now, there’s a new to-go and dine-in burrito shop you can order from at the cantina restaurant. Burrito Jamz ’03 is only open on Tuesday nights starting at 4 pm, and sticks to the titular dish. Burritos can be ordered poke- or Mission-style, with ingredients like blackened fish, fried shrimp, and ahi tuna (for the former) or bacon cheeseburger and pork shoulder Adobada.

Pizza Parm Project

Pizza Parm Project (Neighborhood Services)

5027 W. Lovers Lane

Another pop-up concept from Badovinus, Pizza Parm Project is housed in the enduring Neighborhood Services on West Lovers Lane. Open Tuesday through Sunday from 5pm to 9pm (hours extend until 10pm on Friday and Saturday), the pop-up sees the chef playing with pizzas, available delivery and pickup only. Unique pies like chicken parmesan and short rib pot roast are on the menu, along with sandwiches and salads. Call 214-350-5027 or go online to order.

