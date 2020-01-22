Harvest Hall Grapevine
Restaurants / Openings

North Texas’ Newest European-Style Food Hall Reveals Buzzy New Restaurant Vendors

Get to Know Four, Chef-Driven Concepts Coming to Grapevine Main's Harvest Hall

BY // 01.22.20
Harvest Hall is a European-style food hall at Grapevine Main.
Hotel Vin will include its own kitchen and bar, Bacchuus.
And artisanal frozen custard and sorbet pops. Courtesy of Arepa TX
Chick & Biscuit is the sister company of Grapevine's Mason & Dixie.
Vietnamese restaurant, Four Sisters, is coming to Harvest Hall this summer.
Spuntino is a little taste of Italy in Grapevine.
Grapevine Main is a new mixed-use development in downtown Grapevine.
Hotel Vin is connected to the new food hall, Harvest Hall.
Grapevine will eventually be welcoming seven restaurant concepts to the area when Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall opens downtown this summer. And though the full vision has yet to come into view, Harvest Hall has now revealed four of the concepts.

For reference, Harvest Hall is a part of the new $114 million mixed-use development called Grapevine Main. Operated by Coury Hospitality and connected to Hotel Vin (which just began accepting reservations for this summer), the food hall encompasses seven kitchens, two bars, a live entertainment venue, an entrance to the 150-foot-tall Observation Tower, along with the city’s Visitor’s Information Center.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the four Harvest Hall’s restaurants we know, all of the which are family-owned-and-operated and focus on scratch-made meals.

Arepa TX specializes in Latin cuisine.

Arepa TX will specialize in Latin cuisine. Arepa sandwiches are freshly prepared to order and include meats such as pulled pork, chicken, beef, fish, and veggie options. Tacos, empanadas, and rice bowls are also on the menu (created by executive chef Mary Ann Allen of the original Arepa TX on Dallas’ Royal Lane), as well as artisanal popsicles in flavors like flan custard and fruit sorbets.

A comfort food restaurant, Chick & Biscuit comes to Harvest Hall from owner and chef Beth Newman. A sister company of Grapevine’s Mason & Dixie, the new spot will feature Southern staples including biscuits paired with fried chicken, Nashville-style hot chicken, pulled pork, and brisket. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Next up, Four Sisters offers a twist on traditional Vietnamese dishes. An ode to his mother’s home cooking, chef Tuan Pham’s menu includes a 18-hour pho broth served over house made noodles, fried rice, egg rolls, and more. Four Sisters also currently has a location in Fort Worth.

Spuntino Dessert Grapevine
Authentic Italian dessert at Spuntino.

Lastly, Spuntino is an Italian restaurant from Stefania and Andrea Matteucci, two former Italian architects who first brought their country’s cuisine to Texas with Colleyville’s Loveria Caffe. Spuntino will serve authentic recipes like homemade lasagna and pastas, as well as regional dishes from Ravenna, Italy.

Harvest Hall is expected to open this summer. 

X