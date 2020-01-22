North Texas’ Newest European-Style Food Hall Reveals Buzzy New Restaurant Vendors

Grapevine will eventually be welcoming seven restaurant concepts to the area when Harvest Hall, a European-style food hall opens downtown this summer. And though the full vision has yet to come into view, Harvest Hall has now revealed four of the concepts.

For reference, Harvest Hall is a part of the new $114 million mixed-use development called Grapevine Main. Operated by Coury Hospitality and connected to Hotel Vin (which just began accepting reservations for this summer), the food hall encompasses seven kitchens, two bars, a live entertainment venue, an entrance to the 150-foot-tall Observation Tower, along with the city’s Visitor’s Information Center.

Here’s a brief breakdown of the four Harvest Hall’s restaurants we know, all of the which are family-owned-and-operated and focus on scratch-made meals.

Arepa TX specializes in Latin cuisine.

Arepa TX will specialize in Latin cuisine. Arepa sandwiches are freshly prepared to order and include meats such as pulled pork, chicken, beef, fish, and veggie options. Tacos, empanadas, and rice bowls are also on the menu (created by executive chef Mary Ann Allen of the original Arepa TX on Dallas’ Royal Lane), as well as artisanal popsicles in flavors like flan custard and fruit sorbets.

A comfort food restaurant, Chick & Biscuit comes to Harvest Hall from owner and chef Beth Newman. A sister company of Grapevine’s Mason & Dixie, the new spot will feature Southern staples including biscuits paired with fried chicken, Nashville-style hot chicken, pulled pork, and brisket. It will be open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Next up, Four Sisters offers a twist on traditional Vietnamese dishes. An ode to his mother’s home cooking, chef Tuan Pham’s menu includes a 18-hour pho broth served over house made noodles, fried rice, egg rolls, and more. Four Sisters also currently has a location in Fort Worth.

Authentic Italian dessert at Spuntino.

Lastly, Spuntino is an Italian restaurant from Stefania and Andrea Matteucci, two former Italian architects who first brought their country’s cuisine to Texas with Colleyville’s Loveria Caffe. Spuntino will serve authentic recipes like homemade lasagna and pastas, as well as regional dishes from Ravenna, Italy.

Harvest Hall is expected to open this summer.