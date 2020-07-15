10 Best Italian Restaurants to Order Takeout From in Dallas
When Carbs are Calling, These Local Spots DeliverBY Megan Ziots // 07.15.20
If there’s one type of food I’ve been craving during the pandemic, it’s pizza and pasta. Carbs, especially delicious Italian focaccia breads and fresh, homemade pastas, are one of my coping mechanisms for anxiety — and I’m good with that because these Dallas restaurants are worth it. From notable Naples-inspired newbies to classic, hidden gems, these are some of the best Italian spots for curbside pickup and delivery in Dallas.
Nonna
Park Cities
4115 Lomo Alto Drive
Dallas , TX 75219 | Map
Founded in 2007 by Chef Julian Barsotti (who went on to create a veritable Italian restaurant empire in Dallas), Nonna is currently open for both dine-in and takeout. Tucked off Lemmon Avenue at the edge of Highland Park, this unassuming spot is home to some of the best Italian food in town. Standout pastas include the lobster ravioli, wood oven baked lasagna, and ricotta tortellini, and the white clam pizza is not to be missed.
Terilli’s
Lower Greenville
2815 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
A Dallas restaurant classic, Terilli’s has been serving great Italian food in Lower Greenville since 1985. Owner Jeannie Terilli originally decided to open up her own restaurant after flipping a coin — heads for opening a restaurant, tails for continuing to work in landscaping. Currently open at 50 percent capacity and offering curbside pickup from Tuesday through Sunday (4 pm to 10 pm), the Italian spot’s must-try dishes include their lobster bisque, shrimp scampi, and Chicken Terilli with angel hair pasta.
Carbone’s
Park Cities
4208 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine is a Dallas classic. Owned by Chef Barsotti, whose great-grandfather immigrated from Naples, the restaurant and grocery quickly gained popularity for its consistently fresh spaghetti, linguine, and cannolis. For lunch only, there are also sandwiches like the Italian combo and chicken parm hero. Carbone’s is currently open for dine-in and takeout service. Pickup orders can be placed by calling 214-522-4208.
Lucia
Bishop Arts
408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Headed by much loved chef and owner David Uygur, this Bishop Arts gem is known for its handmade pastas and charming, historic location — it also earns its hype. Open for curbside pickup on Thursday through Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm, Lucia has been posting a new menu online every Tuesday. For example, this week you can order a braised short rib lasagna dinner for four (which comes with bread, salad, and chocolate mousse), salumi boards, and sides. Bottles of wine are also available for pickup. Just make sure to place your order at least one day ahead of time.
Partenope Ristorante
Downtown
1903 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
Opened just last fall, Naples-inspired Partenope Ristorante is a welcome newcomer in the Dallas Italian restaurant scene. Founded by Dino and Megan Santonicola, Partenope is primarily known for its pizzas. Apart from the award-winning Montanara (a flash fried then baked, cheesy masterpiece), the SF Il Socio is another perfect pie. Made with smoked mozzarella, soppressata, brisket conserva, and barbecue sauce, it’s a solid balance of spicy and sweet. The pastas are also pretty great — don’t leave without trying the rigatoni alla genovese with beef ragu.
Taverna
Knox-Henderson
3312 Knox Street
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
Owned by Dallas-based Lombardi Family Concepts, Taverna offers crowd-pleasing Northern Italian fare. The Knox Street location also offers extensive outdoor patio for al fresco dining and drinks, in addition to takeout and delivery options. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Taverna offers a killer bruschetta, spaghetti carbonara, and vanilla French toast. However, no Taverna meal is complete without the Chef’s Focaccia, made with rosemary olive oil and parmesan cheese — splurge by adding on prosciutto.
The Charles
Design District
1632 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
The Design District restaurant serves some of the best pastas in the city. And in keeping with its neighborhood, the ornate interiors — collaboration between Chas Martin, Sees Design, and chef J. Chastain — may be as notable as the cuisine. Their menu is currently available for pickup and delivery, including popular pasta dishes like the spicy Creste di Gallo with rock shrimp and Casarecce Amatriciana with wagyu beef bacon. Email reservations@thecharlesdallas.com to order to-go.
Il Bracco
Park Cities
8416 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX 75225 | Map
Another newer Italian restaurant, il Bracco is a collaboration between restauranteur Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb. The Plaza at Preston Center got a charming new Italian-inspired spot last year, as the space includes an outdoor patio and full service bar. The menu boasts house made focaccia, meatballs, spicy gemelli pasta, entrees like chicken piccata and Mediterranean sea bass, and more. As for drinks, make sure to try signature drink The Bracco — a “frozen greyhound with Italian style,” according to the menu. Il Bracco also has an incredible assortment of red and white wines, as well as sparking rosés and Champagnes.
Gallo Nero Italian Bistro
Lower Greenville
1905 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Available for pickup and delivery through Uber Eats, Lower Greenville’s Gallo Nero Italian Bistro (which also recently expanded to a second location in Frisco serves up straightforward Italian food, living up to their slogan: “Nothing Fancy, Just Great Italian Good.” Here, make sure to try the Chicken Murphy, lobster ravioli, and stuffed mushrooms. On Wednesdays, you can also get half off all bottles of wine.
Fachini
Park Cities
33A Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205 | Map
One of Chef Julian Barsotti’s four concepts in Dallas, Fachini offers an elegant Italian dining experience in Highland Park. The restaurant is currently offering dine-in at 50 percent capacity, as well as curbside pickup of their antipastos, salads, pastas, and specialty dishes like snapper or veal parmesan. If you’re looking for a great, fancy Italian dinner for takeout, this is the place. The lobster ravioli, 100 layer lasagna, and rigatoni alla vodka are a few favorites.