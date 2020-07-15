10 Best Italian Restaurants to Order Takeout From in Dallas

Headed by much loved chef and owner David Uygur, this Bishop Arts gem is known for its handmade pastas and charming, historic location — it also earns its hype. Open for curbside pickup on Thursday through Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm, Lucia has been posting a new menu online every Tuesday. For example, this week you can order a braised short rib lasagna dinner for four (which comes with bread, salad, and chocolate mousse), salumi boards, and sides. Bottles of wine are also available for pickup. Just make sure to place your order at least one day ahead of time.