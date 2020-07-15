Restaurants / Lists

10 Best Italian Restaurants to Order Takeout From in Dallas

When Carbs are Calling, These Local Spots Deliver

BY // 07.15.20
Italian Restaurants in Dallas Partenope Ristorante (Photo by Emily Loving)

Partenope Ristorante is now open in downtown, serving pizzas and pastas. (Photo by Emily Loving)

If there’s one type of food I’ve been craving during the pandemic, it’s pizza and pasta. Carbs, especially delicious Italian focaccia breads and fresh, homemade pastas, are one of my coping mechanisms for anxiety — and I’m good with that because these Dallas restaurants are worth it. From notable Naples-inspired newbies to classic, hidden gems, these are some of the best Italian spots for curbside pickup and delivery in Dallas.

Nonna

Park Cities

4115 Lomo Alto Drive
Dallas , TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-521-1800

Website

Nonna Dallas

Located in Highland Park, Nonna is one of the best Italian restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy)

Founded in 2007 by Chef Julian Barsotti (who went on to create a veritable Italian restaurant empire in Dallas), Nonna is currently open for both dine-in and takeout. Tucked off Lemmon Avenue at the edge of Highland Park, this unassuming spot is home to some of the best Italian food in town. Standout pastas include the lobster ravioli, wood oven baked lasagna, and ricotta tortellini, and the white clam pizza is not to be missed.

Terilli’s

Lower Greenville

2815 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-827-3993

Website

Terilli’s

Terilli's is one of the best Italian restaurants in Dallas. (Courtesy of Terilli's)

A Dallas restaurant classic, Terilli’s has been serving great Italian food in Lower Greenville since 1985. Owner Jeannie Terilli originally decided to open up her own restaurant after flipping a coin — heads for opening a restaurant, tails for continuing to work in landscaping. Currently open at 50 percent capacity and offering curbside pickup from Tuesday through Sunday (4 pm to 10 pm), the Italian spot’s must-try dishes include their lobster bisque, shrimp scampi, and Chicken Terilli with angel hair pasta.

Carbone’s

Park Cities

4208 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-4208

Website

Carbone’s Dallas

Since 2012, Carbone's has been an Italian staple in Highland Park. (Courtesy)

Carbone’s Fine Food and Wine is a Dallas classic. Owned by Chef Barsotti, whose great-grandfather immigrated from Naples, the restaurant and grocery quickly gained popularity for its consistently fresh spaghetti, linguine, and cannolis. For lunch only, there are also sandwiches like the Italian combo and chicken parm hero. Carbone’s is currently open for dine-in and takeout service. Pickup orders can be placed by calling 214-522-4208.

Lucia

Bishop Arts

408 W. Eighth Street, Suite 101
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-948-4998

Website

Lucia Dallas

Bishop Arts' Lucia is now open for curbside pickup. (Courtesy)

Headed by much loved chef and owner David Uygur, this Bishop Arts gem is known for its handmade pastas and charming, historic location — it also earns its hype. Open for curbside pickup on Thursday through Sunday from 4 pm to 7 pm, Lucia has been posting a new menu online every Tuesday. For example, this week you can order a braised short rib lasagna dinner for four (which comes with bread, salad, and chocolate mousse), salumi boards, and sides. Bottles of wine are also available for pickup. Just make sure to place your order at least one day ahead of time.

Partenope Ristorante

Downtown

1903 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-463-6222

Website

Partenope (Photo by Emily Loving)

The Gennarino pizza comes with mozzarella, tomato sauce, soppressata, and basil. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Opened just last fall, Naples-inspired Partenope Ristorante is a welcome newcomer in the Dallas Italian restaurant scene. Founded by Dino and Megan Santonicola, Partenope is primarily known for its pizzas. Apart from the award-winning Montanara (a flash fried then baked, cheesy masterpiece), the SF Il Socio is another perfect pie. Made with smoked mozzarella, soppressata, brisket conserva, and barbecue sauce, it’s a solid balance of spicy and sweet. The pastas are also pretty great — don’t leave without trying the rigatoni alla genovese with beef ragu.

Taverna

Knox-Henderson

3312 Knox Street
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-520-9933

Website

You can't go wrong with spaghetti and meatballs. Taverna's rendition pairs whole wheat and turkey meatballs with a vegetable ragu.

Owned by Dallas-based Lombardi Family Concepts, Taverna offers crowd-pleasing Northern Italian fare. The Knox Street location also offers extensive outdoor patio for al fresco dining and drinks, in addition to takeout and delivery options. Open for brunch, lunch, and dinner, Taverna offers a killer bruschetta, spaghetti carbonara, and vanilla French toast. However, no Taverna meal is complete without the Chef’s Focaccia, made with rosemary olive oil and parmesan cheese — splurge by adding on prosciutto.

The Charles

Design District

1632 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

469-917-9000

Website

the-charles-dallas-short-rib

The Design District restaurant serves some of the best pastas in the city. And in keeping with its neighborhood, the ornate interiors — collaboration between Chas Martin, Sees Design, and chef J. Chastain — may be as notable as the cuisine. Their menu is currently available for pickup and delivery, including popular pasta dishes like the spicy Creste di Gallo with rock shrimp and Casarecce Amatriciana with wagyu beef bacon. Email reservations@thecharlesdallas.com to order to-go.

Il Bracco

Park Cities

8416 Preston Center Plaza
Dallas, TX 75225  |  Map

 

214-361-0100

Website

Linguine Vongole il Bracco

Homemade Linguine Vongole at il Bracco. (Courtesy of il Bracco)

Another newer Italian restaurant, il Bracco is a collaboration between restauranteur Robert Quick and Matt Gottlieb. The Plaza at Preston Center got a charming new Italian-inspired spot last year, as the space includes an outdoor patio and full service bar. The menu boasts house made focaccia, meatballs, spicy gemelli pasta, entrees like chicken piccata and Mediterranean sea bass, and more. As for drinks, make sure to try signature drink The Bracco — a “frozen greyhound with Italian style,” according to the menu. Il Bracco also has an incredible assortment of red and white wines, as well as sparking rosés and Champagnes.

Gallo Nero Italian Bistro

Lower Greenville

1905 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

972-598-0800

Website

Gallo Nero

Located in Lower Greenville, Gallo Nero serves pizzas, pastas, and more. (Courtesy of Uber Eats)

Available for pickup and delivery through Uber Eats, Lower Greenville’s Gallo Nero Italian Bistro (which also recently expanded to a second location in Frisco serves up straightforward Italian food, living up to their slogan: “Nothing Fancy, Just Great Italian Good.” Here, make sure to try the Chicken Murphy, lobster ravioli, and stuffed mushrooms. On Wednesdays, you can also get half off all bottles of wine.

Fachini

Park Cities

33A Highland Park Village
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

214-838-9688

Website

Fachini

The 100 layer lasagna at Fachini is a must-try at the Italian restaurant. (Courtesy)

One of Chef Julian Barsotti’s four concepts in Dallas, Fachini offers an elegant Italian dining experience in Highland Park. The restaurant is currently offering dine-in at 50 percent capacity, as well as curbside pickup of their antipastos, salads, pastas, and specialty dishes like snapper or veal parmesan. If you’re looking for a great, fancy Italian dinner for takeout, this is the place. The lobster ravioli, 100 layer lasagna, and rigatoni alla vodka are a few favorites.

