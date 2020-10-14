Available to buy individually or by the dozen, cookies are also on the menu. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

Audrey Dixon is set to bring her own version of her aunt Jane Howell’s popular Fort Worth bakery to Dallas this winter. Although ownership has changed since the original opened on West 7th in 2008, Dixon had hoped to continue the family’s legacy through her own take on J. Rae’s. With some free time on her hands thanks to the pandemic, Dixon realized she had the perfect opportunity to finally pursue her dream, especially after discovering a perfect Park Cities location within the lively Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

“I laugh because when I told those closest to me I was opening a bakery, everyone’s response was, ‘Finally!’ My style of baking is very approachable and family friendly,” Dixon tells PaperCity. “Growing up, everyone in my family was a huge baker. It’s always been something I’ve done on the side in the past, but now I am excited to make it my full-time career.”

The Dallas J. Rae’s is being opened by Audrey Dixon (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

With a background in event planning and managing sales for catering companies, Dixon’s experience covers different facets of the hospitality industry.

Though this J. Rae’s will be similar to other locations, Dixon plans to make the Dallas outpost it a bit more modern, and add a few cupcake flavors that will be exclusive to the city. The menu will stay edited, however, to allow Dixon to focus on perfecting signature items. “Less is more!” she says.

(Photo by Lacy Alewel)

Cheesecakes, cakeballs, and cookies will all be available at the new bakery, as well as Dixon’s signature cupcakes and seasonal desserts. Cookies can also be customized for virtually every occasion. “We have every cookie cutter shape that you can think of,” Dixon says.

