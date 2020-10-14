J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
01
04

J. Rae's opens in Dallas this winter. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

02
04

Bakery owner Audrey Dixon (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

03
04

The new bakery offers cheesecakes in 5-inch, 7-inch, and 9-inch whole cakes. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

04
04

Available to buy individually or by the dozen, cookies are also on the menu. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
Restaurants / Openings

Popular Fort Worth Neighborhood Bake Shop Expands to Dallas

J. Rae's Brings Cupcakes, Cookies, Cheesecakes, and Cakeballs to Devonshire Neighborhood

BY // 10.14.20
photography Lacy Alewel
J. Rae's opens in Dallas this winter. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
Bakery owner Audrey Dixon (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
The new bakery offers cheesecakes in 5-inch, 7-inch, and 9-inch whole cakes. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
Available to buy individually or by the dozen, cookies are also on the menu. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
1
4

J. Rae's opens in Dallas this winter. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

2
4

Bakery owner Audrey Dixon (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

3
4

The new bakery offers cheesecakes in 5-inch, 7-inch, and 9-inch whole cakes. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

4
4

Available to buy individually or by the dozen, cookies are also on the menu. (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

Audrey Dixon is set to bring her own version of her aunt Jane Howell’s popular Fort Worth bakery to Dallas this winter. Although ownership has changed since the original opened on West 7th in 2008, Dixon had hoped to continue the family’s legacy through her own take on J. Rae’s. With some free time on her hands thanks to the pandemic, Dixon realized she had the perfect opportunity to finally pursue her dream, especially after discovering a perfect Park Cities location within the lively Pavilion on Lovers Lane.

“I laugh because when I told those closest to me I was opening a bakery, everyone’s response was, ‘Finally!’ My style of baking is very approachable and family friendly,” Dixon tells PaperCity. “Growing up, everyone in my family was a huge baker. It’s always been something I’ve done on the side in the past, but now I am excited to make it my full-time career.”

J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
The Dallas J. Rae’s is being opened by Audrey Dixon (Photo by Lacy Alewel)

With a background in event planning and managing sales for catering companies, Dixon’s experience covers different facets of the hospitality industry.

Though this J. Rae’s will be similar to other locations, Dixon plans to make the Dallas outpost it a bit more modern, and add a few cupcake flavors that will be exclusive to the city. The menu will stay edited, however, to allow Dixon to focus on perfecting signature items. “Less is more!” she says.

J. Rae’s Dallas (Photo by Lacy Alewel)
(Photo by Lacy Alewel)

Cheesecakes, cakeballs, and cookies will all be available at the new bakery, as well as Dixon’s signature cupcakes and seasonal desserts. Cookies can also be customized for virtually every occasion. “We have every cookie cutter shape that you can think of,” Dixon says.

Stay updated on the opening by following J. Rae’s Dallas Instagram and Facebook accounts.

Condominiums for sale now at The Parklane
Visit The Parklane Take a look now!

Featured Properties

Swipe
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
Dallas
FOR SALE

6251 Twin Oaks Circle
DALLAS, TX

$650,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6251 Twin Oaks Circle
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3824 Aviemore Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

3824 Aviemore Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$2,650,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
3824 Aviemore Drive
10021 Pensive Drive
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10021 Pensive Drive
Dallas, TX

$415,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
10021 Pensive Drive
4227 Rawlins Street #3
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street #3
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street #3
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
Ritz-Carlton Tower
FOR SALE

2525 N Pearl Street #1506
DALLAS, TX

$1,495,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Jennifer Cannon (817) 882-6450 Email Realtor
2525 N Pearl Street #1506
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
7824 Verona Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

7824 Verona Place
DALLAS, TX

$499,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
7824 Verona Place
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson
FOR SALE

4140 E Renfro Street
Burleson, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
4140 E Renfro Street
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
2126 Aylesport Drive
Farmers Market Square
FOR SALE

2126 Aylesport Drive
DALLAS, TX

$669,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
2126 Aylesport Drive
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
DALLAS, TX

$435,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2725 Yellow Jasmine Lane
3923 Cole Avenue #204
Dallas
FOR SALE

3923 Cole Avenue #204
DALLAS, TX

$649,900 Learn More about this property
Don Neilson
This property is listed by: Don Neilson (214) 808-6989 Email Realtor
3923 Cole Avenue #204
932 S Montclair Avenue
Dallas
FOR SALE

932 S Montclair Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$324,900 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
932 S Montclair Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,140,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
Lower Greenville
FOR SALE

5711 Bryan Parkway #105
DALLAS, TX

$429,900 Learn More about this property
Christie Deaton
This property is listed by: Christie Deaton (817) 522-2104 Email Realtor
5711 Bryan Parkway #105
7806 Midbury Drive
Northhaven
FOR SALE

7806 Midbury Drive
DALLAS, TX

$895,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
7806 Midbury Drive
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
Dallas
FOR SALE

4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
DALLAS, TX

$425,000 Learn More about this property
Abigail Davis
This property is listed by: Abigail Davis (214) 907-5618 Email Realtor
4030 Gilbert Avenue #6
5505 Northhaven Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

5505 Northhaven Road
DALLAS, TX

$730,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Northhaven Road
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X