“Cancer is not cancelled.” Those powerful and poignant words were eloquently spoken by Nancy Gopez, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society Advisor Chair, at the kick-off reception for the eagerly anticipated 2021 St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show. In a year where many may want to pen “canceled” across their entire date book, Gopez’s words were an important reminder that the show must go on for so many charities, many of which need our support more than ever during the pandemic.

Luncheon chair, Melinda Knowles, a tireless community volunteer, and honorary co-chair Louise Griffeth greeted the nearly 40 host committee members in the gorgeous garden of Marcia and Mark King‘s Preston Hollow home. The invitation requested garden chic attire in every Valentine’s Day-inspired hue, along with the year’s most important accessory: a mask.

I love an obedient crowd. Red was spied everywhere. The girls had on every shade from scarlet to raspberry. Even my escort for the evening, Neiman’s ladies shoe department go-to-boy Christopher Wood, adhered by wearing YSL red sneakers. The woman of the hour (or, rather, the next five months leading up to the 2021 event at the Meyerson), Knowles had on a crimson Akris sheath, gold Chanel belt, and Gianvitto Rossi heels.

In fact, lots of Chanel was spotted, which certainly must have made Korey Williams (the senior fashion advisor/ambassador at our very own boutique in Highland Park Village) very happy. He came to represent the oldest of old school luxury lines and its many fans were much appreciative. Janie Condon and her mother Patsy Miller Donofsky were practically dripping in C’s.

Katherine Coker, Dianne LaRoe, Nikki Webb (Photo by Dana Driensky)

As Knowles gave her remarks, she included the exciting unveiling of the Highland Park Village fashions featured in the 2021 fashion show produced by the inimitable Jan Strimple, including Carolina Herrera, Alice & Olivia, The Conservatory, Veronica Beard, Roller Rabbit, Lela Rose, and Ralph Lauren.

Other’s spotted pulling down their mask occasionally to nibble on a canapé or take a sip of their Rose included PaperCity‘s own publisher Brooke Dowdy, Maggie Kipp, Jen O’Neal, Mason Custard, Sara and Eric Stroud, Shelle Sils, Kristi Bare, and Melinda’s darling husband Mark Knowles.

The St. Valentine’s Day Luncheon and Fashion Show, February 11, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Morton H. Meyerson Symphony Center, 2301 Flora Street, sponsorships start at $5,000, tables are $3,000 and tickets are $300 each, and will be available August 1, 2020 at www.SaintValentinesDayLuncheon.org