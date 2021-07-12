The long, highly anticipated wait for legendary pitmaster Aaron Franklin (Franklin Barbecue) and chef Tyson Cole’s (Uchi) Dallas collaboration is finally over. Loro, an Asian smokehouse and Austin-based favorite, is now serving boozy slushees, meats, and rice bowls in East Dallas.

The new spot, located on Haskell Avenue, was overflowing with bar-goers and diners on the first Saturday night open. With a separate outdoor beer garden, there’s room for those just wanting to cool off with their popular frozen gin & tonics and mango sake slushees while waiting for a table.

Although Loro does not take reservations, there is a waitlist you can put your name on upon arrival at the counter-service restaurant. Once your table (on the outdoor patio or inside) is ready, you’ll then be able to browse the menu before going up to one of the four order stations at the bar. Led by chef de cuisine Mike Perez, the menu is pretty similar to the original Austin location, but also features a few exclusive, Dallas-only items like fish and chips, a French onion brisket melt, and brisket coconut rice. It’s an extensive list of offerings, so we’ve narrowed down a few of our favorites to get you started on your Loro Dallas journey.

Loro Dallas offers tons of apps including wonton chips and dip, papaya salad, grilled snap peas, candied kettle corn, and coconut scented rice. (Photo by Logan Crable)

1. Loro’s Crunchy Sweet Corn Fritters

Served with sriracha aioli, Loro’s corn fritters are a must-try under the Snacks and Veggies section on the menu. Pair it with the TUPPS The Next Big Other Once Hazy IPA for a crunchy and flavorful starter.

2. Chicken Karaage

Also a must-try under the Snacks and Veggies section, the Japanese fried chicken comes with a chili aioli for dipping. Topped with Szechuan salt and Thai herbs, it’s the perfectly sized shareable to enjoy without getting too full too soon.

The smoked prime bavette is a stand-out dish at Loro Dallas. (Photo by Logan Crable)

3. Smoked Beef Brisket

As far as Loro entrees, you really can’t go wrong, but definitely make sure to get an order of the smoked beef brisket (available starting at 4 pm). It’s one of Loro’s top sellers for a reason, and also great to share with a date. The smoked prime bavette and char siew pork belly are also notable meat favorites.

4. Frozen Gin & Tonic

If you’re a fan of frozen cocktails, do not leave without trying Loro’s frozen gin and tonic. It’s a lightly sweet, boozy slushee topped with a cucumber. Or, if you’re looking for something a bit sweeter, the Mango Sake slushee is also a fruity and delicious drink.

5. Peach-Yuzu Cobbler

Lastly, you can’t forget dessert. One of only two sweet options on the menu, this tiny, personal-sized peach cobbler is really just enough for one. It comes out warm with a whipped five spice mascarpone.

I’d highly recommend going in for happy hour on weekdays from 2 pm to 5 pm, as the frozen drinks are only $5, and beer and wine just $3 to $4. You can also get the Loro cheeseburger for $8.75, chicken karaage for $7, and crispy smoked chicken sandwich for $8.