Bastille Day is this Wednesday, July 14 and we have all of the best celebrations in Dallas rounded up for you. But what is there to do after the French holiday festivities are over? Here are the best events in Dallas this weekend.

Lele Sadoughi celebrated the opening of her first brick-and-mortar with a garden party in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Collab Launch

On Thursday from noon to 6 pm, head to Highland Park Village with your little one for a celebration of the new Lele Sadoughi and Barbie collaboration. There will be a meet and greet with Lele, as well as a special gift with purchase at the kid-friendly event.

Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is performing at Toyota Music Factory this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

At Irving’s Toyota Music Factory this Saturday and Sunday nights, stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is performing on his “Nobody Does This” tour. The Chicago-born comedian is known for his humor covering Italian American culture, family, and every day life. His most recent special, Stay Hungry, debuted on Netflix in 2019. Purchase tickets here.

Latina Paint Party

On Friday at 6 pm, Four Corners Brewing Co. is hosting a paint party with MexicAnita. For $40 per person, you’ll be taught how to paint Frida Khalo or Selena Quintanilla-Pérez-inspired pieces. Canvases are pre-outlined and supplies will be provided, as well as a complimentary Buchalada from Four Corners.

Chef Zeb Hartline is debuting a cooking demonstration at Sheraton Dallas Hotel this weekend. (Courtesy)

Mastering the Art of Smoking Meats with Chef Zeb

The Sheraton Dallas Hotel is hosting its first class in its new cooking demonstration series with chef Zeb Hartline this Friday at 6 pm. Located at the hotel’s outdoor garden, “Herb ‘n Jungle,” the event will feature cooking tips for meats and seafood. Following the class, there will be a reception with live music, appetizers, and cocktails. The first class will feature ribs and salmon. Tickets cost $35 per person and you must be 21 or older to attend.

The Dallas Pancakes & Booze Art Show

On Saturday starting at 8 pm, The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is taking place at The Deep Ellum Art Co. This pop-up experience features free pancakes along with an introduction to the country’s leading emerging artists. If all-you-can-eat pancakes didn’t hook you, there will be over 100 local artists exhibiting their works, live audio performances from local DJs, and music producers. Another highlight is live body painting. Tickets cost $15 for general admission.

Mi Cocina’s food truck. (courtesy)

Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park

This Friday, as part of Knox Street’s new open-air pop-up park, the Mi Cocina food truck will be on site from 11 am to 8 pm. On Saturday, the beloved Dallas Tex Mex spot will be accompanied by Snowie Natural Ice until 3 pm to help cool Dallasites down on the toasty afternoon.

Wine and the Real Housewives

This July, RHOD fan-favorite Dr. Tiffany Moon is making her private wine label, Three Moons, available to the public for the first time. To celebrate, Moon will be hosting a wine-fueled launch party at the Hyatt Regency Frisco (a project developed by her husband Daniel Moon) on Friday, from 6 to 8 pm. *Update: The event is now full, but the wine is available to purchase beginning July 15.