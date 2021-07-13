Culture / Entertainment

The Best Things To Do in Dallas This Weekend — A Lele Sadoughi Collab, Sebastian Maniscalco, Pancakes, and More

Stay Cool (Literally and Figuratively) With These Local Events

BY // 07.13.21
Mi-Cocina-employee-1200×800

Mi Cocina's food truck will be on site at Knox Street's new open-air market this weekend. (courtesy)

Bastille Day is this Wednesday, July 14 and we have all of the best celebrations in Dallas rounded up for you. But what is there to do after the French holiday festivities are over? Here are the best events in Dallas this weekend.

 

lele-sadoughi-dallas-highland-park-village-_DSC9089 (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)
Lele Sadoughi celebrated the opening of her first brick-and-mortar with a garden party in Highland Park Village. (Photo by Bryson G Visuals)

Lele Sadoughi x Barbie Collab Launch

On Thursday from noon to 6 pm, head to Highland Park Village with your little one for a celebration of the new Lele Sadoughi and Barbie collaboration. There will be a meet and greet with Lele, as well as a special gift with purchase at the kid-friendly event.

 

Sebastian Maniscalco Dallas Events
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is performing at Toyota Music Factory this weekend. (Courtesy of Ticketmaster)

Sebastian Maniscalco: Nobody Does This Tour

At Irving’s Toyota Music Factory this Saturday and Sunday nights, stand-up comedian Sebastian Maniscalco is performing on his “Nobody Does This” tour. The Chicago-born comedian is known for his humor covering Italian American culture, family, and every day life. His most recent special, Stay Hungry, debuted on Netflix in 2019. Purchase tickets here.

 

Summer Essentials

Swipe
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials
  • Bering's Summer Essentials

Latina Paint Party

On Friday at 6 pm, Four Corners Brewing Co. is hosting a paint party with MexicAnita. For $40 per person, you’ll be taught how to paint Frida Khalo or Selena Quintanilla-Pérez-inspired pieces. Canvases are pre-outlined and supplies will be provided, as well as a complimentary Buchalada from Four Corners.

 

Sheraton Dallas Zeb Hartline
Chef Zeb Hartline is debuting a cooking demonstration at Sheraton Dallas Hotel this weekend. (Courtesy)

Mastering the Art of Smoking Meats with Chef Zeb

The Sheraton Dallas Hotel is hosting its first class in its new cooking demonstration series with chef Zeb Hartline this Friday at 6 pm. Located at the hotel’s outdoor garden, “Herb ‘n Jungle,” the event will feature cooking tips for meats and seafood. Following the class, there will be a reception with live music, appetizers, and cocktails. The first class will feature ribs and salmon. Tickets cost $35 per person and you must be 21 or older to attend.

The Dallas Pancakes & Booze Art Show

On Saturday starting at 8 pm, The Pancakes & Booze Art Show is taking place at The Deep Ellum Art Co. This pop-up experience features free pancakes along with an introduction to the country’s leading emerging artists. If all-you-can-eat pancakes didn’t hook you, there will be over 100 local artists exhibiting their works, live audio performances from local DJs, and music producers. Another highlight is live body painting. Tickets cost $15 for general admission.

 

Mi Cocina’s food truck. (courtesy)

Knox Street’s Pop-Up Park

This Friday, as part of Knox Street’s new open-air pop-up park, the Mi Cocina food truck will be on site from 11 am to 8 pm. On Saturday, the beloved Dallas Tex Mex spot will be accompanied by Snowie Natural Ice until 3 pm to help cool Dallasites down on the toasty afternoon.

 

Wine and the Real Housewives

This July, RHOD fan-favorite Dr. Tiffany Moon is making her private wine label, Three Moons, available to the public for the first time. To celebrate, Moon will be hosting a wine-fueled launch party at the Hyatt Regency Frisco (a project developed by her husband Daniel Moon) on Friday, from 6 to 8 pm. *Update: The event is now full, but the wine is available to purchase beginning July 15. 

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
8859 Stable Lane
Stablewood
FOR SALE

8859 Stable Lane
Houston, TX

$4,295,000 Learn More about this property
Ginny Galtney
This property is listed by: Ginny Galtney (713) 818-8791 Email Realtor
8859 Stable Lane
3444 Piping Rock
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3444 Piping Rock
Houston, TX

$4,899,000 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
3444 Piping Rock
5303 Nett St
Rice Military/ Washington Corridor
FOR SALE

5303 Nett St
Houston, TX

$575,000 Learn More about this property
Taylor Jackson
This property is listed by: Taylor Jackson (713) 914-8789 Email Realtor
5303 Nett St
4543 Shetland Ln
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

4543 Shetland Ln
Houston, TX

$2,850,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
4543 Shetland Ln
1818 South Boulevard
Boulevard Oaks
FOR SALE

1818 South Boulevard
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
1818 South Boulevard
11619 Charwell Court
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11619 Charwell Court
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$2,895,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
11619 Charwell Court
2525 Eastside
River Oaks
FOR SALE

2525 Eastside
Houston, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
2525 Eastside
3503 Newcastle
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3503 Newcastle
Houston, TX

$1,995,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
3503 Newcastle
255 Hedwig Rd
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

255 Hedwig Rd
Piney Point Village, TX

$3,195,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
255 Hedwig Rd
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X