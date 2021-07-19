New Dallas Restaurants to Try Right Now — Two Beloved Local Chefs Make a Comeback

From the revival of the beloved Tacos Mariachi to a ’80s-themed Chinese restaurant, these are the new Dallas restaurants you need to try right now.

Milagro

440 Singleton Boulevard, Suite 100

Tacos Mariachi is back in West Dallas. Well, it has a new name — Milagro Taco Cantina — but the original menu of the beloved taco spot has returned with a few new highlights. Owned by Jesus Carmona, both Tacos Mariachi locations closed during the pandemic. Milagro, Spanish for “miracle,” is a result of these experiences. The menu is relatively the same as the taco shop Guy Fieri featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” in 2018. The popular pulpo (octopus), smoked salmon, and shrimp tacos remain hits. There is also a new ceviche tostada on the menu — the shrimp was a personal favorite.

The new space, just down the road from the original location, features an outdoor patio and metal bench that “Tacos Mariachi” — an ode to its predecessor.

Wok Star Chinese is now open for dine-in at The Hill. (Courtesy)

Wok Star Chinese

8041 Walnut Hill Lane, Suite 854

After opening for takeout-only, this new Chinese concept from the Local Favorite restaurant group (El Fenix, Meso Maya, Twisted Root) is now open for dine-in service. An ’80s-themed, modern American-style concept, the new spot features colorful decor and classic Chinese dishes cooked up by chef Charlie Zang, who earned hand-pulled noodle notoriety during his tenure at Dallas’ Royal China. The menu includes everything from spring rolls and dumplings to hand-pulled la main and desserts like cookie dough egg rolls.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ZeroGradiDallas (@zerogradidallas1)

Zero Gradi

2000 Ross Avenue, Suite 180

The Australian-bred concept’s first location in the United States, this gelateria and dessert bar is now open next to its sister concept, 400 Gradi, in downtown Dallas. Zero Gradi offers Italian pastries and gelato, and an aesthetic escape. Designed by Dallas-based design company Harrison, the interiors were inspired by the pastel-colored parasols from Amalfi Coast beaches in the ’60s and ’70s. Zero Gradi features a full espresso bar, homemade pastries, and more than 20 gelato flavors.