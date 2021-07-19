Society / The Seen

Party Pics — A Summer Shopping Experience for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas

Ylang 23 Draws a Notable Group of Women for a Cause

BY PaperCity Dallas // 07.19.21
Abby Evans, Lucy Wrubel, Anne Clayton Vroom, X

Abby Evans, Lucy Wrubel, Anne Clayton Vroom, Mina Parvek

On a bright summer day in early June, a stylish set of Dallas women gathered at Ylang 23, the family-owned local jewelry gem in Preston Center, for cocktails, light bites, great shopping, and — in keeping with the brand’s new sister concept WildLike — a bold piercing or two. 15 percent of sales from Ylang 23’s well-curated selection of beloved and emerging designer jewelry were donated to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. At the end of Thursday’s festivities, chaired by Katherine Perot Reeves and Anne Clayton Vroom, $8,500 was raised for the non-profit organization and its mission.

PC Seen: Ylang 23 founders Joanne and Charles Teichman and their daughter Alysa Teichman, vice president of business development for the brand. Other notable names in attendance included Jen Karol, Kara Goss, Tina Craig, Lucy Wrubel, and Lindsay Billingsley. Scroll down to relive the lovely summer cocktail hour.


Light bites, cocktails, and shopping for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas at Ylang 23 in Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center.

 

planned parenthood greater texas
Anne Clayton Vroom, Joanne Teichman (Ylang 23 co-founder), Katherine Perot Reeves (event co-chair), and Tina Craig. 

 

planned parenthood greater texas
Melissa Gendason, Abby Evans, Kristyn Ampofo enjoy a glass of champagne. 

 

Abby Evans, Lucy Wrubel, Anne Clayton Vroom, X
Abby Evans, Lucy Wrubel, Anne Clayton Vroom (event co-chair), and Mina Parvek. 

 

X, Lindsay Billingsley
Nicolette Lamont and Lindsay Billingsley in front of Ylang 23’s display of notable and emerging designers. 

 


Charles Teichman (Ylang 23 co-founder), Lori Glasser Seinera, and Kim Zoller

 


Lindsay Billingsley getting her ears pierced by Amelia Benedict (aka @adornedbyamelia), a professional piercer at Alysa Teichman’s new high-end piercing concept WildLike.

 

X, X, Abby Evans, X, Anne Clayton Vroom
Nicolette Lamont, Sahar Strange, Abby Evans, Ellis Thomas, and Anne Clayton Vroom. 

 

Jennifer Karol, Alysa Teichman, Kara Goss
Jennifer Karol, Alysa Teichman, and Kara Goss. 

The PaperCity Magazine

July Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Highland Park Village

Trend Report

The Trend Report by Highland Park Village
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Lele Sadoughi Teams Up With Barbie, Turns Her Highland Park Village Store Into a Pink Paradise
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Father’s Day Gifts He’ll Actually Covet — Highland Park Village Truly Understands Dads
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Dreamy Mother’s Day Gifts From Highland Park Village — Your Guide to Wowing Mom
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Another Texas First — Dreamy Florals From a Romantic Brand Give Highland Park Village a Beautiful Original
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Trend Report — Highland Park Village Looks Into a Brighter Fashion Future
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
Finding the Perfect Valentine’s Day Gift at Highland Park Village — an Expert’s Elegant Guide
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
SEE LISTINGS

Featured Properties

Swipe
7550 FM 609
FOR SALE

7550 FM 609
La Grange, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
7550 FM 609
5750 Caney Creek Road
FOR SALE

5750 Caney Creek Road
Chappell Hill , TX

$4,650,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
5750 Caney Creek Road
104 Delores Avenue
FOR SALE

104 Delores Avenue
La Grange, TX

$1,095,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
104 Delores Avenue
9137 Klaus Road
FOR SALE

9137 Klaus Road
Round Top, TX

$4,000,000 Learn More about this property
Lilla Blackburn Sivek
This property is listed by: Lilla Blackburn Sivek (713) 301-3012 Email Realtor
9137 Klaus Road
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
FOR SALE

1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
New Ulm, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1215 Mossy Oaks Lane
1711 Hwy 237
FOR SALE

1711 Hwy 237
Round Top, TX

$2,000,000 Learn More about this property
Frank Hillbolt
This property is listed by: Frank Hillbolt (979) 249-6402 Email Realtor
1711 Hwy 237
6893 Anders Bottom Road
FOR SALE

6893 Anders Bottom Road
La Grange, TX

$3,750,000 Learn More about this property
Jan Carroll
This property is listed by: Jan Carroll (713) 304-4044 Email Realtor
6893 Anders Bottom Road
6389 Miller Road
FOR SALE

6389 Miller Road
New Ulm, TX

$1,599,000 Learn More about this property
Ruth Ann Streiff
This property is listed by: Ruth Ann Streiff (832) 630-3724 Email Realtor
6389 Miller Road
5205 Mertz Road
FOR SALE

5205 Mertz Road
Fayetteville, TX

$2,900,000 Learn More about this property
Lisa Mayer
This property is listed by: Lisa Mayer (979) 966-3686 Email Realtor
5205 Mertz Road
Presented by Round Top Real Estate
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X