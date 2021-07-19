On a bright summer day in early June, a stylish set of Dallas women gathered at Ylang 23, the family-owned local jewelry gem in Preston Center, for cocktails, light bites, great shopping, and — in keeping with the brand’s new sister concept WildLike — a bold piercing or two. 15 percent of sales from Ylang 23’s well-curated selection of beloved and emerging designer jewelry were donated to Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas. At the end of Thursday’s festivities, chaired by Katherine Perot Reeves and Anne Clayton Vroom, $8,500 was raised for the non-profit organization and its mission.

PC Seen: Ylang 23 founders Joanne and Charles Teichman and their daughter Alysa Teichman, vice president of business development for the brand. Other notable names in attendance included Jen Karol, Kara Goss, Tina Craig, Lucy Wrubel, and Lindsay Billingsley. Scroll down to relive the lovely summer cocktail hour.



Light bites, cocktails, and shopping for Planned Parenthood of Greater Texas at Ylang 23 in Dallas’ Plaza at Preston Center.



Anne Clayton Vroom, Joanne Teichman (Ylang 23 co-founder), Katherine Perot Reeves (event co-chair), and Tina Craig.



Melissa Gendason, Abby Evans, Kristyn Ampofo enjoy a glass of champagne.



Abby Evans, Lucy Wrubel, Anne Clayton Vroom (event co-chair), and Mina Parvek.



Nicolette Lamont and Lindsay Billingsley in front of Ylang 23’s display of notable and emerging designers.



Charles Teichman (Ylang 23 co-founder), Lori Glasser Seinera, and Kim Zoller



Lindsay Billingsley getting her ears pierced by Amelia Benedict (aka @adornedbyamelia), a professional piercer at Alysa Teichman’s new high-end piercing concept WildLike.



Nicolette Lamont, Sahar Strange, Abby Evans, Ellis Thomas, and Anne Clayton Vroom.



Jennifer Karol, Alysa Teichman, and Kara Goss.